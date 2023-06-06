Oh Joe Biden, Joe Biden, won’t you please forgive my student loans?

According to Forbes, the total student loan debt in the United States is $1.75 trillion, and each borrower owes, on average, $28,950. As a result, the cost of borrowing for college is a burden that prevents many individuals from obtaining higher education. Since 1980, the total cost of four-year public and private college has roughly doubled, even when accounting for inflation. While the cost of college rose, federal support has not followed at the same rate.

The Pell Grant program has been an essential source of financial aid for students from low- and middle-income families to attend college and to narrow the achievement gap with those of greater means. But, as tuition and room and board for college increase, Pell Grants now cover less of college attendance than they used to.

In the early 1980s, Pell Grants covered nearly 75% of the cost of a four-year public undergraduate degree, but now, they only cover approximately a third, as the maximum Pell Grant has hovered around $6,000 for the last 40 years. This has resulted in student loan debt being a significant burden on the American lower and middle classes and halted upward socioeconomic mobility.

In response to the increasing burden of student loans on the Americans, President Joe Biden announced a three-part plan to help families with debt relief, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic caused vast economic strain.

The first part was Biden announcing that the Department of Education would provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 in debt cancellation to non-Pell Grant recipients, if their annual income is less than $125,000 ($250,000 for married couples).

In addition, the pause on federal student loan repayment was extended until the end of 2022 to make the student loan system more manageable for borrowers. This cut monthly payments in half for loans on undergraduate degrees and proposed a rule in which public service workers (e.g. nonprofit, military, federal, state, tribal, or local government employees, etc.) will receive appropriate credit for loan forgiveness under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

The third, and final, part of the plan focuses on reducing the cost of college and holding schools accountable when they increase their prices. Biden’s administration stated they would fight to increase the maximum Pell Grant award and make community college free to give individuals better opportunities to obtain a college degree. In addition, the administration argued that colleges have a moral obligation to keep prices reasonable and have announced new efforts to ensure students get value for their money.

“I was really excited about the student debt relief plan, because it was going to take away the financial burden of paying off my student loans,” Elise Wilson-Leedy, who is graduating this spring, said. “As someone who is mostly financially independent, student debt relief would ease some of the stress of making sure that I can work enough to make loan payments, pay rent, buy groceries … I saw the promise of student debt relief as an opportunity to invest more in myself and my future by having the ability to save money for post-grad.”

In the past 18 months, the PSLF program has approved more than $42 billion in federal student loan debt forgiveness, which will help more than 615,000 borrowers, according to the Associated Press. The PSLF program is open to public service workers and cancels a borrower’s remaining student loan debt after 10 years of public interest work.

But, even as the PSLF program has been successful, the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief of $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for non-Pell Grant recipients has been put on hold by the Supreme Court, therefore extending the student loan payment pause until litigation resolves. This is a result of a Texas district court calling the debt relief plan unconstitutional as the plaintiffs argued that the plan unfairly excludes them, and therefore, shouldn’t be permitted. A second lawsuit, Biden v. Nebraska, includes six states (Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, and South Carolina) who believe the debt relief plan would harm their tax revenue.

Despite tens of millions of pending applications, no debt relief is being granted due to the court blockings. Nothing can be done until a final decision is made, likely by the Supreme Court. Recently, the Supreme Court has heard the case and is expected to make a ruling in the next few weeks.

“When I found out that the Supreme Court paused Biden’s proposed plan, I was, of course, frustrated, because now I have to think about how to pay my loans,” Wilson-Leedy said. “But, it’s even more upsetting because I know that so many other students at UW and around the United States will be impacted more extremely than I have been. I think it’s really important to recognize that student debt relief isn’t just giving students ‘the easy way out,’ but that it has significant ramifications for social justice.”

