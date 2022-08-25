Point, shoot, develop

Like what we’ve done to high-waisted Levi’s and calculator watches, Gen Z is reinvigorating another vintage trend: film photography.

While film has never quite disappeared, camera phones and DSLRs have undoubtedly become the mainstream. Perhaps the reemergence of film is a byproduct of the quarantine hobby boom, or maybe it’s simply the latest thing our generation has appropriated from our parents. Either way, film photography has certainly been experiencing a renaissance.

Those of us who have grown up during the Digital Age are used to things happening fast. Tweets can go viral and TikToks can blow up in a matter of hours. But the costs and meticulous nature of developing film makes its recent rise in popularity interesting, especially considering that it’s been rendered technologically obsolete by digital cameras that can snap hundreds of high definition shots in minutes. By contrast, clicking through the scanned contents of your film canister after waiting a week feels like sifting through buried treasure.

You only get 36 shots, so you hope you made them count.

I received my first film camera as a gift during my freshman year at UW, a ’90s point-and-shoot with two buttons: the shutter and the film release. I’d been photographing with a digital camera for a few years by then, but I loved how simple and effortless the film point-and-shoot was, letting me focus more on enjoying the moment I was capturing rather than framing the perfect photo. However, all you really need to enjoy this unique experience is a film camera of any kind — no matter how cheap. Plus, Seattle is an amazing place to start your analogue photography journey.

The Photographic Center Northwest, a photography education organization downtown, offers free public programs and exhibitions. They also offer many different types of photography classes (with scholarships available) and have a publicly accessible darkroom to develop your own film.

Once you’ve learned how to work your camera and filled your first roll, there are several places around town to develop your film, and I’ve had positive experiences with them all. Moonphoto in Phinney Ridge costs about $23, while Panda Lab in Queen Anne will set you back around $18 (per their website). Shot on Film, a camera store and lab in Lake City, is the cheapest at $17 per roll, and is also one of the cheaper places I’ve found to purchase rolls of film.

CJ Marshall, who works at Panda Lab and is a part-time UW student, taught himself film photography from YouTube videos and started shooting around two years ago, taking a camera and extra film along with him in his book bag. He discovered his love of film photography during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he stumbled across the work of Vincent Perry Jr., a photographer based in Los Angeles.

“After seeing the images he was getting and just how crisp and sharp and detailed but yet the softness and nostalgic feeling, I was just like, ‘I need to do this,’” Marshall said.

With film, you only have 36 opportunities, so you can feel each one tick away with every advance of the shutter. It forces you to slow down, evaluate each scene you photograph, and think about how it makes you feel before finally committing with a click.

For this reason, I think that film is also uniquely suited for capturing memories, because the limited number of shots makes you stop and consider each one. It helps to press the memory into your brain as the photo distills it into a single image.

I’m so glad that I have years’ worth of film to look back on now that I’m beginning my last year at UW. It’s strange to finally be a senior, when it feels like just yesterday that I received my point-and-shoot, but my film photographs are more than just pictures. They’re mementos of my collegiate experience, and each one has a story.

I also think the nostalgic quality of film that Marshall mentioned is why it’s so appealing to our generation. Living in an era of instant digital gratification makes the analogue quality of film stand out from a sea of selfies.

We’re not used to actually thinking about the photos we take, because Snapchat streaks and Snap scores have conditioned us to post, send, and share as many photos as we can, all the time, making them lose their significance. Film photography brings that meaning back.

“I think a lot of us get caught up in trying to be a great photographer doing all these big projects and shooting all these like crazy high profile people … just creating this really grand career from the jump,” Marshall said. “But like, you know, it all starts with just having fun with it, just going out and just taking pictures of life and capturing moments.”

