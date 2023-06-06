Senior Goodbye: Alice Miller

Over the course of the last four years, I’ve edited hundreds of Daily articles. I reviewed 532 as a copy editor, alone (according to our records). When I close my eyes I can picture the format of a Daily article so clearly: Headline in lowercase, capital “Contributing,” lowercase “writer,” one space between paragraphs, reach email hyperlinked and enclosed by a period, Twitter handle left hanging. A mere 500 words — a two-minute read — concluded with a question:

“Like what you’re reading?”

The truth is that I have. I have absolutely loved reading the incredible work that The Daily staff has produced in these last four years. I still remember some of my favorites to this day. I remember Hannah Krieg’s “Thirst Trap,” Emma Ottosen’s “Coffee 101,” Katelyn Grganto’s “How to Hygge,” Deb Kwon’s “Yes, Pete Davidson is actually both funny and hot,” Jadenne Radoc Cabahug’s “‘A big question mark’,” Ethan Kilbreath’s “Dream season,” and many, many more.

In fact, I remember the first article I ever edited: Zoe Luderman Miller’s “Smells like Husky spirit.” It was my first day in the newsroom. I made the quick commute from McMahon Hall to the Communications Building, sat at my desk next to the outstanding Theresa Li, made edits on a printed-out version of the article with a red ballpoint pen (I’m glad those analog days are in the past, truthfully), and handed it off to then-Copy Chief Sam Steele.

The newsroom was busier back then. At least, I think it was. I was much too afraid to take my eyes off my work and look around. Trust me, The Daily’s new staff were just as scared of the newsroom in the pre-pandemic world — we were just forced to come in back then.

Even during the pandemic, however, the energy of The Daily never left me. Editing articles was like talking with people I’d never met before. I would eagerly read about their opinions, their passions, their priorities. I even started keeping up with UW Athletics. The Daily kept me afloat, in many ways.

The truth is that The Daily has been one of those rare, consistent elements of my college experience. My time at The Daily predated my work with UW Mock Trial, the Campus Visit Program, many of my friendships, and several haircuts. It’s endured four years, two United States presidents, and one pandemic. I can scarcely imagine a life without The Daily, yet that life is quickly approaching.

If there’s one lesson that I’ve learned in life, it’s this: Our circumstances will change. Our job titles will switch, our addresses will need updating, our bangs will grow out. But, across this madness, the people that we experience it with will remain (in our hearts, if nothing else). With this in mind, there are some people I’d like to thank.

Theresa — you showed me the way when I first started working at The Daily. I haven’t talked to you in quite a while, but I still remember those long Sunday nights in the newsroom with you. I really hope that you’re doing well.

Corinne, Baylor, Akil, Yeeun — my brilliant fellow copy editors. You did incredible work. Though your time with the Copy Desk was fleeting, I hope that it was filled with good memories.

Mariam, Kelly — the veterans of the copy desk. I first met you as cursors on Google Docs, but I have been so lucky to meet you in person, if only briefly. You’ve been there as The Daily has tried to regain its footing since the pandemic, and have improved it immeasurably. It’s been an honor to grow alongside you.

Lou — I’m so incredibly sad that your time with the Copy Desk was limited to one year! However, the work that you’ve done in that time has been outstanding. I wish you the best of luck in the next chapter of your life.

Sam, Trevor, Diana, Madison — the amazing copy chiefs that came before me. You set the bar high and encouraged me to meet it. I’m happy to say that, after four long years, I’ve finally been able to get my editing speed up to par. I really hope that I’ve made you proud.

Josh, Anna, Kyle, Zoe, Anthony, Annie — you made me feel at home in the newsroom when I was making my debut as copy chief. It felt like freshman year all over again, but the kindness that you extended to me made it not feel so bad. Thank you.

Tatum, Mary, Ethan, Sydney, Ty, Martina, Erin, Emma, Chloe, Sage, Ayianna, Audrey, Priyana — you are The Daily. I hope that you’ve enjoyed your work here half as much as I’ve enjoyed working with you.

Sarah and Taylor — my wonderful Dev editors. When I decided to take Dev in the last quarter of my college experience, others may have called me crazy. You two, on the other hand, welcomed me with open arms. When I finally felt ready to hop on the other side of the journalistic process, you made it happen. Thank you.

Luke, Liam, Natalie, Ari, Deb, Jake — my newsroom regulars. What is there to say? You’re the best, the absolute best. I’ll forever remember your record players, vintage fashion, adorable earrings, fun facts about nuclear disasters, killer senses of humor, and incredible playlists. I could not have asked for a better group of people to spend my last year at The Daily with.

Sophia, Abi — you have brought a new life to the Copy Desk this year. Your energy and love for the community have been indispensable. Also, you’re both damn fine copy editors! It’s been an absolute pleasure being your coworker, and, better yet, your friend. I can’t wait to see what you do next.

Miki — I could write a novel about what an incredible co-copy chief you’ve been. I could write volumes about your kindness, your killer work ethic, your quick thinking. To sum it all up, basically, it’s been an absolute privilege working with you. I know for a fact that whatever you end up doing after UW, you will be the best. I will really miss working with you.

And to every one of the writers who have published an article through The Daily — keep on writing. The world needs your work. I can’t wait to read it.

Through copy.

Alice Miller

Copy editor Winter 2020 - Winter 2022

Copy Chief Spring 2022 - Spring 2023

Contributing writer Spring 2023