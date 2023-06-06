Senior Goodbye: Anthony Edwards

Sitting here and writing my senior goodbye feels a little surreal.

It’s been twelve months since I last contributed to The Daily, leaving to pursue other opportunities during my senior year, but a large part of me has missed what made my college experience so special — my friends in the newsroom.

In the summer of 2019, before my freshman year, I saw an advertisement that the sports section was hiring, so I sent a Twitter direct message to sports editor Alec Dietz, asking for work. Looking back, that was possibly the most unprofessional way to ask for my first college job. Thankfully, Alec gave me a chance and I got my feet wet with some volleyball, football, and softball coverage for the first six months of college.

But then the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.

I shifted to writing a weather and climate column, “Purple Rain,” which helped me land my upcoming position as newsroom meteorologist at the San Francisco Chronicle. Thank you to Ash Shah for allowing me to add a little sunshine — literally — to a depressing year for all of us college students.

The next year was one I’ll never forget, as UW athletic venues were largely a ghost town aside from athletes, coaches, staff and fellow reporters. I’m not sure how Andy Yamashita tolerated my persistent morning phone calls throughout the pandemic season, but somebody had to wake him up before noon — sorry, Andy.

My first Daily trip to Norman, Oklahoma, to cover the NCAA softball Super Regionals at the end of the year was a thrill. I cannot thank The Daily enough for making that opportunity happen.

Thank you to Sydney Nash for being an incredible friend and fellow sports editor for the 2021-22 academic year. Reviving the print edition of The Daily and Game Dailies was an incredible opportunity to work with the entire newsroom and deliver a high-quality product to readers. My fellow writers and photographers who provided fantastic content, thank you all.

To all of my friends in the newsroom, you know who you are, thank you. The road trips, late nights, and newsroom banter would not have been the same without you all.

As I finished writing this senior goodbye, I realized I dropped the Oxford comma. Yes, it’s been that long since I used the Daily style guide. To the copy desk: I fixed it so you don’t have to.

Working for the student newspaper was an incredible experience that I hope every college kid gets to experience for at least a few months of their life. Working as a large semi-professional team on a common goal will forever be my favorite university experience, and it wouldn’t have been possible without all my friends and colleagues along the way.

Anthony Edwards

The Daily Autumn 2019 - Spring 2022

The Daily Sports Editor Spring 2021 - Spring 2022