Senior Goodbye: Ari Snyder

Graduating feels a little bit like dying — I’m leaving one life and heading off toward the unknown, with no idea what comes next. Fortunately, though, I have time to thank everyone who’s been so instrumental to my time at The Daily before I shuffle off into the great beyond.

First of all, a massive thank you to my podcasting team — Shira Zur, Adysen Barkhurst, Kate Connors, Sanjana Chava, Oskar Haeberlein, Hayden Henry, Deb Kwon, Abi Lee, Jake Renn, and everyone else who’s made a podcast with The Daily since Fall 2021. Thank you so much for trusting me with your creations, and constantly amazing me with your talent, passion, and kindness.

Thank you to Max Turlove for teaching me how to edit audio and for subsequently bullying me into applying for this job, something which I am continually grateful for.

Thank you to Natalie Roy, Deb Kwon (again), Anna Ergeson, and Joshua Lee for letting me write about concerts, architecture, bad musicals, and, of course, pirates.

And thank you to everyone at The Daily, but especially the ‘22-23 Editorial Team. You are all unspeakably talented. Whenever you graduate, I know you’re going to make waves.

Thank you to my blue light glasses, ice pack, and Tylenol for having my back whenever hubris made me spend a little too long editing audio in one sitting.

Thank you to Kate Conners (again) and Sophia Parker for being two of the funniest and kindest people in my life. I love you both dearly.

And, of course, thank you to my parents, for their invaluable support.

Goodbye for now, but definitely not forever. While I am leaving UW, unlike the dead I will remain accessible through all modern modes of communication (Probably not via Ouija board, but via Instagram and Twitter at ari_snyder1). Have a delightfully spooky summer, and congratulations to the class of 2023!

Ari Snyder

The Daily Winter 2021 - Spring 2023

Podcast Editor Fall 2021 - Spring 2023