Senior Goodbye: Deborah Kwon

I won’t lie. I’ve been thinking about what to write in my senior goodbye ever since I found out they existed as a dev writer. But much like graduation, it’s always felt like some elusive goal post I’d never actually reach. But, oh god, here we are now.

My battered Husky ID is my only UW-related memorabilia to outlive my time at The Daily. The Daily open house was one of the first Dawg Daze events I attended, and I distinctly remember meeting the Science Editor (R.I.P. — the section, not the editor, to be clear) at the time and thinking I’d never interact with him, only to dive head-first into science articles that I knew nothing about.

My time at The Daily has been such an endless cycle of “we’re so back” peaks and “it’s so over” troughs reminiscent of this year’s Kraken playoff season.

But, in the absolutely most cliched sense, I have no regrets about any of my moments at The Daily, from the five minutes pacing outside the newsroom before even touching the doorknob as a dev writer, to our all staff meetings on Zoom during the early months of the pandemic, to some of the most eyebag-inducing editorial meetings. I’ve met some of the coolest, most interesting, weirdest, sweetest people at The Daily and that is what I will always take away.

(I’m anticipating that I’ll be full-on sobbing by the time I manage to get 500 words into this goodbye.)

It’s still wild to me that the girl who was referred to as the “Twitter girl” during her first year at The Daily somehow clawed her way into Daily leadership and I have so many people to thank for this evolution. Let’s just rip the bandaid off.

To every student, professor, random UW subreddit user, human that I’ve had the chance to interview at UW: Once again, thank you for your time. This community makes our work possible and I’ve enjoyed every interaction I’ve had with sources, from geeky insights into research to poignant commentary on systemic injustices to the small talk before hitting the big red button on Voice Memos.

Thank you to every editor who has ever edited me, I owe you one: Devon, Mac, Mira, Claudia, Thelonious, Rachel, Ash, Charlotte, Chamidae, Armon, Andre, Hannah, Turlove, Iseabel, Brooke, Estey, Martina, Anna, Ari, Jake, and the numerous copy editors I’ve passed through.

Thank you to every member of this year’s editorial staff for your dedication, talent, and overall great energy you’ve brought to your work at The Daily and to our newsroom culture. I know the underclassmen staying on will continue to transform this newspaper and community in the months and years to come.

To Mac Murray, Hannah Krieg, Ash Shah, and Thelonious Goerz, thank you for making the newsroom such a welcoming place for a freshman girl who came in way too often and way too loudly in an attempt to run away from PACCAR Hall. My continued presence at The Daily is owed, in part, to your kindness.

To Andre Menchavez, thank you for your guidance and support during such a tumultuous year of COVID-19, online learning, and working. You revitalized and transformed the Opinion section during my sophomore year and I can only hope I did you justice during my time as Opinion Editor.

To Madison Morgan and Diana Davidson, thank you for getting me to actually regularly crack open the AP Style Guide and memorize all the number rules. I’m grateful for our continued friendship beyond our year as editors together, and it is because of this closeness that I feel comfortable admitting that I’ve already forgotten most of the style rules.

To Jake Renn, I remember my first real interaction with you back when I was looking for a Cosmopolitics co-host in early 2021. That may not have totally worked out, but I’m so glad that it led up to the chain of events of us becoming friends as section editors and into our big girl leadership positions. Thank you for having my back, being a kickass colleague and friend, for all the tweets you send me, and so many more thoughts I’ll probably end up sending in a text later.

To Abi Lee, Kim Quiocho, Luke Amrine, and Natalie Roy, I am so grateful to have met you not only as talented, smart members of The Daily, but as genuine friends. Thank you for humoring my ramblings on too many different things and for our Capitol Hill adventures.

To Sarah Kahle, you are so tall. I’m not kidding when I say that was my first thought when I met you in Gowen Hall for the first time after spending nearly a year only on FaceTime as we recorded remote episodes of Cosmopolitics. I will never forget our pop culture conversations and rants — and neither will anyone else since we published proof of them.

To Mary Murphy, thank you for being a kickass Opinion shadow and overall friend. I see your dedication to the Opinion section now and am excited to see how you finish out your time at UW and The Daily. I’ll miss you, but know you’re off to do such cool things as one of the actual JPIC majors at The Daily. Big thanks for kicking off that chain of “bruh” tweets being sent to me.

To Sydney Nash and Anthony Edwards, I’m a little bummed I never got you that sports article to fulfill my goal of being able to write for all the sections at The Daily. Nevertheless, I’ll always remember our year as desk buddies. Thanks for getting me to read sports articles and inspiring what would be my short stint of having an ESPN+ subscription.

To Spencer Hawk, I still can’t believe we were in FIN 350 together and neither of us knew it. Thank you for your dedication to The Daily and thank you and Jake for the good vibes during our crazy four-day trip to Minnesota.

Real ones know I hate goodbyes and season finales, but I guess it’s time to start confronting them head on.

Thank you to all of the cool f---ing people at The Daily.

Deborah Kwon

The Daily, Fall 2019 - Spring 2023

Opinion Editor, Fall 2021 - Spring 2022

Managing Editor, Summer 2022 - Spring 2023