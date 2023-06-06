Senior goodbye: Jake Renn

When I joined The Daily, I genuinely had no idea where I’d end up. I was young and naive, but I knew that I had to be a part of this bizarre collective I stumbled upon in my freshman year.

Illness initially stopped me from applying the first time around, but I knew that I could not give up on getting in. When COVID-19 hit, I used the time to fix up my application and apply to The Daily’s Development class, nervous, slightly afraid, but eager.

A few weeks and more than enough Zoom classes later, I quit my job. No, I wasn’t making enough money to justify it, and no, I never expected to get this far, but I simply could not extort alumni for a university that barely cares about its own students any longer.

By the time I received the Engagement Editor position, I had written more than 20 pieces, and had moved up from my childhood bedroom to a couch in the living room of a Ravenna apartment.

It was a long, taxing year, and, for some strange reason, I still wanted more. After upward of 50 newsletters, a rejected article or two, and hundreds of tweets, I fought tooth and nail to become The Daily’s Editor-in-Chief.

My time as Editor-in-Chief often felt long, with late nights and early mornings spent hunched over in front of a computer screen becoming common. Will my neck ever recover? Most likely, no, but I can say that it was worth it.

Getting the opportunity to spend time with each and every member of The Daily, including my absolutely amazing editorial team, almost every day for the past year has been worth the struggle.

Whether it's scrambling to turn a Game Daily in four hours ahead of schedule, shooting a Playboy-esque photoshoot, stumbling upon multiple awards in the middle of the night, or throwing some of the best (and worst) parties the newsroom has ever seen, it’s not hyperbole to say that I’m genuinely going to miss it all.

It’s been tough, yet rewarding, and I couldn’t have asked for a better 11 months.

Before concluding and hanging up the ropes, I want to thank everyone who got me here. There are so, so many people, but in particular, I want to thank Brooke Kaufman, Deborah Kwon, Hannah Krieg, Sydney Nash, Anna Ergeson, Sage Zipeto, Martina Povolo, Erin Kim, Luke Amrine, Natalie Roy, Alice Miller, Miki Kusunose, Emma Ottosen, Tatum Lindquist, Ari Snyder, Ty Gilstrap, Ethan Kilbreath, Liam Blakey, Sarah Kahle, Taylor Bruce, Annie Denton, Audrey Young, Ayianna Hopkins, Chloe Koh, the incredible Design, Photo, Illustrations, Cartoons and Copy teams, and, oh, yeah, Mary Murphy, I guess.

Thank you all. Without your support and talent, this ship would have sunk a long time ago.

Jacob Renn

The Daily staff writer Fall 2020 - Spring 2023

Engagement Editor Fall 2021 - Spring 2022

Editor-in-Chief Spring 2022 - Spring 2023