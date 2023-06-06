Senior Goodbye: Liam Blakey

These last few days, I have been trying to figure out how to sum up my last three years at The Daily, but it’s been difficult. I don’t know what to highlight, what jokes to crack, or if I should do my three-list format that I seem to include in every article I write or edit. But follow along with me as I lead you through the wild, electric Kool-Aid acid test-fueled road trip that was my time at The Daily.
It began with nepotism, as all good stories do. I had known the Development Editor at the time because we had been in the same journalism program at our suburban high school and had a mutual friend. Even though our classes were online, I was able to get practice writing fluffy articles about the world catching fire and a flu pandemic threatening to upend society. But in the end, I completed my designated three articles and was put on payroll, continuing my relationship with the opinion section and writing articles about my first enemy at the school — Greek life.
The next year, we were back in person and I finally got to see the newsroom in all its orange walls and history. Though I didn’t know it yet, I would be engrossed by it and have it shape my entire legacy at The Daily. This year, though, I would migrate over to the Arts section and begin a successful run of weekly fashion columns featuring a diverse group of students and styles. Through this reporting I met some new friends, but, more importantly, discovered a new enemy — twinks.
Lastly, we get to this year. My work with The Daily’s archived material began in my junior year when I discovered about 125 years’ worth of UW yearbooks were being stored in a vent above our podcast studio and I wanted to do something about it. But once I had re-organized the yearbooks and created a library space where all of our past materials could be stored, I discovered that there was a wealth of old content that could be utilized to highlight UW’s historical events and people.
Creating the Archive section and being its first editor has been a great honor, and has helped me to discover how I can actually take my degree and put it into a career. Of course, I didn’t do it alone, and have had a great team behind me. I promised myself I wouldn’t thank anyone because I never want anyone to feel left out, but a huge thanks to Maeve and Natalie, who have been the backbone of scanning our old issues, collectively scanning over 1,000 issues, which can now be viewed on the website. I also want to thank Natalie Roy: you have been my confidant and someone I could talk to when I felt unsupported in the work that the section was doing. Along with Alison, I know you and Natalie will do great things — just always remember how important the work is.
This seems like a good place to wrap up. There has been a lot of talk about editors passing the torch, but the fun thing about the Archives section is that the torch has just been illuminated. Despite a shaky beginning, I am excited to see where the section goes — not many people in their careers at The Daily get to say they started something completely new, and I appreciate all the support that I have received to get us here.
Je suis une reine, je serai toujours une reine. Je vous aime tous!
Liam Blakey
The Daily Fall 2020 - Spring 2023
The Current Affairs of Campus Fashion Arts columnist Fall 2021 - Spring 2022
Archive Editor Fall 2022 - Spring 2023
