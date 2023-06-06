Senior Goodbye: Natalie Roy

I joined The Daily because I got rejected from my major.

After the unceremonious email and a good long cry in my childhood bedroom, I quite honestly didn’t know how 2020 could get any worse. I knew the rejection was probable, but I always imagined I’d get the email in my dorm room — and the pandemic couldn’t even grant me that simple pleasure.

Like many computer science and informatics hopefuls, I ended up in my third major of choice — geography with data science. That same day the rejection email was delivered, after smoothing out my pride and turning to the internet for a semblance of comfort, I came across one of The Daily’s hiring posts on social media. Luckily for me, The Daily gave me the first acceptance email I’d seen since admissions.

I didn’t have an inherent interest in journalism, and if it weren’t for that recent rejection, I don’t know if I would have applied to be a writer here. I wasn’t good at talking to people, and I didn’t think through my application for long enough to remember that journalism is oftentimes more talking to people than it is writing. I just hoped I could write about the things I loved, trying desperately to rekindle a passion for writing that died quietly within me somewhere in the midst of growing up.

In the winter of 2021, I found myself on Zoom two days a week learning about everything from ledes to CQs, thanks to Sam and Kyle’s development class. What I didn’t know in those Zoom calls was that in just a few quarters, I’d get to set foot in the elusive newsroom and meet some of those people in real life. If you told sophomore Natalie that she’d be drinking and watching “The Handmaiden” in Kyle’s apartment a little over a year later, she wouldn’t have believed it.

When the pandemic “subsided” and the great return to campus ensued, I knew I wanted to get more involved at The Daily, but interviewing sources still scared me half to death. When Arts + Culture editors Josh and Anna sent out their column applications that fall, something in me felt the need to apply. I figured if I was going to get nervous talking to people, I might as well get nervous while talking to them about something I loved.

“Living the Ribbon” — my yearlong movie review column tackling the nuances of coming-of-age cinema — turned journalism from a tolerated side hustle to a loving passion. I never recovered from seeing my name in print. I got to write about my own coming-of-age experiences with Crohn’s disease, interviewed people way smarter than me who liked movies I’d never even heard of, raved about my own comfort films, and even gained some new favorites along the way.

My time as an editor — which still feels surreal to write — has only multiplied my love for journalism and the arts. The Daily has given me more than I ever thought possible from a student publication. Interviewing actors, learning from local experts, seeing some of my favoritebands live, meeting amazing filmmakers, and coming full circle with even more moviereviews are things I couldn’t have even imagined covering when I first hit “submit” on that Google form over two years ago.

I am also certain that I would not have continued writing at The Daily if it weren’t for all of the amazing people and friends I met along the way. Josh, Anna, Deb, Madison, Annie, Liam, Luke, Ari, Taylor, Sarah, Alice, Miki, Abi, Mary, and Jake — working with you all has been one of the brightest highlights of my time at UW, and I truly can’t thank you all enough.

Another round of thank you’s goes to my beloved co-workers at Odegaard (who gracefully put up with my urges to read my articles), and my roommates Sarah and Callum (my eternal plus ones, who endured the burden of editorship almost as much as I did by bearing witness to my late-night edits and panicked emails).

To all my writers as well — thank you for your work, whether you wrote one article or 20. The beauty of The Daily is that it is what you make of it, whether that be the quarterly two article quota or a passion spanning years. I hope I have helped you all make The Daily a comforting space to write about your passions and get more involved in campus happenings, just like it was for me.

Getting rejected from my major was far from the worst thing to happen to me — it turns out being a geographer is a good fit for me, maybe even more so than my first major picks. The Daily brought me out of my shell and comfort zone in a time where I truly needed it most, and I will be forever grateful for that. If getting into that major meant trading in everything I’ve gained here, the decision is easy: I’d choose The Daily every time.

<3,

Natalie Roy

The Daily staff writer Winter 2021 - Spring 2023

“Living the Ribbon” Arts column writer Fall 2021 - Spring 2022

General Sections Editor Summer 2022

Arts + Culture Editor Fall 2022 - Spring 2023