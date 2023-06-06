Senior Goodbye: Sarah Kahle

If you had told the girl in that Husky ID photo everything that was in store for her over the next five years, her brain probably would have leaked out of her ears. I came to college to learn, and I sure have — hard lessons about myself, mainly, though I must have absorbed a fact or two along the way.

But this is not about the knowledge I did (or did not) gain in my classes; this final article is about how I’ve changed since I sat for that ID photo. And, although I never could have predicted the course of my journey, if I could go back and tell that girl one thing, I would tell her gently, with love, that change will be her only constant.

I set my heart upon UW at an age when I didn’t see the dangers of over-romanticizing life: I was a self-professed rain-lover from California and I visited campus during the week of the cherry blossoms, when Seattle had shed its cloud cover and became glorious. I had no idea what seasonal depression was, and standing in the middle of the quad, I envisioned the cooler, hotter, smarter adult version of myself that lingered over the horizon, the woman who would study distant planets, drink mochas, and make friends as easily as breathing.

That woman never existed, and it’s taken me five years to realize that maybe she was never meant to. I’ve learned that becoming an astronomer isn’t the only way to love outer space, coffee is better when it’s not diluted with hot chocolate, and while friendships will blossom and break, the lessons they teach will be forever etched into my soul. But while nothing has stayed the same since my freshman year, some threads have woven themselves consistently throughout the tapestry of my Husky experience. Like the friends that have come and gone, the stars, sailing, and storytelling have winked in and out of these last five years.

I can cleave my college experience neatly in two: before the pandemic, and after. Pre-COVID-19 me was another person, a girl who divided her time between frat parties, sailing practice, and physics midterms. That girl had no idea just how debilitating depression and ADHD can become, how sad it is to watch beloved traditions fade away, how painful it can be to grow and change faster than those around her. She never expected a pandemic or the months of aching loneliness it heralded. She never anticipated leaving so much of herself behind, of seeing her freshman self as a whole separate person.

But that girl also had so many unexpected joys in store. She had no idea how profound the Husky Sailing Team would become to her collegiate experience, and she never would have expected the honor (or the difficulty) of student leadership. She had always loved reading, but had no clue how deeply she would grow to love writing. She had no idea what The Daily would bring into her life, and she never imagined that she would find a place with not only the freedom to experiment and blend her passions, but the support and encouragement to do so. She never anticipated gaining so many experiences of the utter wideness of the world and all the possible futures open to her.

And now, 26 regattas, 47 published articles, 63 Dev students, a captaincy, countless tears, innumerable laughs, several awards, two degrees, and five years later, I am both terrified and exhilarated at the prospect of leaving UW behind. I cannot wait to be free of homework, extracurricular obligations, and all the minutiae that make being a student so hard, but I’m struggling to accept my regrets. There will always be more stories I could have written, more practices I could have attended, more friends I could have made. But I’ve done the best that I could with what I’ve had, and I hope that I’ve left a legacy that makes the road behind me a little easier (and a lot sillier) for others to travel.

If I have one piece of advice for any underclassmen readers, it is this: Be gentle with yourself. We’re all just clumps of stardust on a floating rock, doing our best to make life worth living. You deserve to give yourself grace through what may very well be the most turbulent, harrowing, and utterly ridiculous time of your life. I hope you know that you are allowed to change your mind and your identity as often as you need in order to be happy.

Too many people have touched my Husky experience for me to possibly name them all, but my most heartfelt thank-you’s to my teammates, fellow writers, former sisters, friends, professors, and mentors — how lucky I am to have been part of such beautiful things that make saying goodbye so hard.

To my sailors, past and present — I love you all, and the sport we share, so deeply. Thank you for the honor of being your captain, for welcoming me with open arms, for creating moments of pure joy that I will treasure for the rest of my life. Thank you to Farz and to Millie, my wonderful co-captains; your passion and levity have kept my head screwed on and my sanity in check at times when I was sure I would spontaneously combust. It has been a privilege to share in your friendship, leadership, and unbelievable sailing skill. Thank you to NWICSA; I’m confident that northwest college sailing culture will live on with every flipped cup and marshmallow start. Thank you to all my skippers and all my crews; it’s because of the skills you’ve taught me and the memories you’ve made with me that I know joining Husky Sailing was the greatest decision of my college career. Remember to look good, feel good, look good, have fun, and be safe (in that order)!

To my fellow writers and editors — I firmly believe that you are some of the most patient, empathetic, and ridiculously funny people on this campus (and probably on the entire planet). Thank you to my news editors for giving me the space to explore science journalism; my career path has been fundamentally altered because of your utter faith in me and my passion. Thank you to my arts editors for letting me write incessantly about my two favorite things in the galaxy (space and gay people) and bring Space Gayze to life. Teenage me healed writing that column, and I deeply appreciate every helpful edit and deadline extension (of which there have been many). Thank you to Deb, my first friend in the newsroom; to Josh, without whom Syzygium would still be a half-page outline buried in my Google Drive; and to Taylor, who has not only survived Caley Cook’s trenches with me, but has been a rock star of a co-editor.

To my Dev kids — There’s truly not much I feel I can take credit for; you all are some of the most talented and hardworking students I’ve ever met. While I hope you learned something from me, I’m confident that you all have taught me so much more than I possibly could have imparted to you. I learned that while I enjoy being a journalist, helping others sculpt their stories as an editor is infinitely more rewarding. Your bylines fill me with pride, and I can’t wait to read all the amazing stories you have yet to write. I’ll always be your Dev editor, so if there’s any way I can continue to be a resource to you in the future please don’t be a stranger.

To my family and my friends — I don’t have the words to express my gratitude for your support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything. I am more than blessed to have your knowledge, kindness, humor, and love in my corner. In more ways than one, I would not be here without you.

Sarah Kahle

The Daily Fall 2020 - Spring 2023

The Daily “Space Gayze” Arts column Fall 2021 - Winter 2023

The Daily Development Editor Fall 2022 - Spring 2023