Senior Goodbye: Sydney Nash

I’ve always been excited to write my senior goodbye.

My love for them started four years ago, when I was in awe of my new college job and the older people in the newsroom. I scoured the 2020 senior goodbyes looking for stories and tips and thank-yous. And every year since, I’ve waited in excitement for the goodbyes — editing a few and reading almost all. Always impressed by how funny and poised everyone who was leaving college seemed, I’ve been jotting down good stories and people to thank since I became an editor.

But now that I’m the one leaving, I feel neither that funny nor poised.

The goodbyes were a much more entertaining obsession when it wasn’t about me. Now I cry everytime the sun sets on campus, I sit in Suzzallo, or my friends crack jokes at bars and I think about my lack of time left at UW.

In my head, I’m still the freshman who sat outside her first Hurricane with Cool Ranch Doritos because she was too scared to call someone to unlock the door (I went home and ate the bag by myself). But really, I graduate in three weeks and ended my editor position two months ago.

While being forced to loosen the death grip I’ve kept on my “college experience” isn’t easy, reflection only leads me to more gratitude for the past four years and the good luck that led me to my time with The Daily.

The luck started with a sports editor taking the time to send me through his section’s training when I’d applied for the wrong development class in the first place, and deciding after three weeks of training I was somehow ready to cover UW men’s tennis. Alec, you’re responsible for some of my best memories and my entire career path.

It was in Alec’s goodbye that he called the Sports section the problem child. I apologize to EICs Mac, Brooke, and Jake (and all of the copy editors, especially Miki) for my part in keeping that title going.

Josh, Hailey, Andy, and Alec — thank you for being my first Daily role models and telling me when my articles weren’t good.

Martina, Luke, Deb, Jake, Sarah, and Liam — thank you for always making me laugh, letting me watch your amazing work, and helping me when I needed it. You all are the friends I hoped I would find in the newsroom when I was a little writer.

To all my dev kids — I think there are about 15 of you now — thanks for listening to what I had to say and keeping the section alive with your dedication. It’s not always easy getting zero likes on your live tweets and spending weekend nights writing while your friends party. I appreciate that you all stay at it. I’m so proud of all of you and am confident the section is in good hands. Especially you, Ethan.

To Design, particularly Tatum — I’m so sorry for Game Dailies. Thank you all for always being so sweet and talented. I still dream of the 2022 Homecoming Edition cover. And while I’m at it, let me double down on a thank you and apology to Copy again too.

Mary — my best Daily buddy, protege, and pretty much former roommate. I’m amazed by you everyday. I will value your opinion long after you’re the section’s editor.

And Anthony, I had to save one of the best for last. Thank you for Facebook messaging me two weeks into the pandemic and demanding we get to know each other. I would not have guessed when you were half-dancing in the press box during our first basketball coverage together that you would become one of my best college friends. I will always cherish bringing Game Dailies back from the pandemic, your memes, and our many hours of tennis and Mariners games. Never stop wearing your fingerless gloves.

From having a double-spread in the same print edition that made me apply in the first place, to being a stepping stone for working at the Mariners, this job has given me such special memories and experiences that I’ll be eternally grateful for. Even though there were moments like when Seattle Times sports writer Percy Allen told me to “Go home, it’s Friday” after an 8 p.m. start of a men's basketball game that went into double overtime.

I plan on staying at games way too late for everyone’s liking for the rest of my life, and, for that, I thank The Daily.

Sydney Nash

Sports Editor Spring 2021 - Spring 2023

The Daily Fall 2019 - Spring 2023