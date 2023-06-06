Senior Goodbye: Vinny Speziale

Unbelievable.

Writing for the Washington softball team allowed me to meet many incredible people, one being Mike Brown, a play-by-play radio announcer for the last 25 years covering Husky softball. In his book “Painting a Purple Picture,” Brown describes his distaste for the word “unbelievable” as it is so overused for many things that you could argue are, indeed, believable.

I can’t find a more fitting word to describe my past four years at the University of Washington and my last two years writing for The Daily.

At first, I was definitely scared to meet the rest of the amazing staff here at The Daily. After all, I was a member of the Greek community, and I had just finished serving as the Interfraternity Council president. I had no idea how people would embrace me.

Turns out, it was ridiculous of me to fear anybody here. The Daily welcomed me with open arms and embraced my experiences. I could not have been more grateful, and I was fully committed to being the best writer for them and maximizing my potential however I could.

Getting to be a sports writer with such an incredible team has completely changed my perspective of what I was hoping to do in the future, and all my thanks go to Anthony Edwards.

I always saw myself covering football and basketball, because those were the programs I grew up watching even before I went to the University of Washington. It wasn’t until I met Anthony that I realized just how incredible of an experience it is to cover other sports at this school.

Anthony was nice enough to take me under his wing as a beat writer for softball and made me an exponentially better journalist. After working as his shadow for the 2022 softball season, I immediately fell in love with covering the team and committed myself as the head softball beat writer for 2023.

At first, I was not sure what Anthony thought of me. I could tell he took the beat seriously, and I couldn’t help but crack jokes and lighten the mood whenever possible. Turns out he enjoyed my presence, as we grew closer by the week. I can happily say he is now one of my good friends, and I am so excited to see him succeed in the future.

Anthony left his position as Sports Editor following the 2022 season, and, with his help, I was (overly) confident to cover the beat on my own. In return, I have gotten the opportunity to cover such an incredible team filled with talent and charisma.

I remember my first postgame interview with head coach Heather Tarr. I was terrified, but she embraced me with open arms. Now, getting to interview coach Tarr is something I look forward to every game. Coach Tarr is one of the nicest and most professional people I have ever met, and getting to cover her and this team has been incredible.

I had the pleasure of watching the Huskies overcome a six-run deficit in regionals as they stormed back with a seven-run 7th inning to win the game. The entire time, I couldn’t stop thinking about how happy I was for coach Tarr, and how excited I was to interview her after.

I feel like it would be inappropriate to write this farewell without first thanking Martina Povolo, as she is the entire reason I became a writer for The Daily in the first place. She reached out to me and encouraged me to apply, and I could not be more thankful for her and her incredibly positive energy.

My final shoutouts go to Ethan Kilbreath and Ty Gilstrap. I can only imagine the torture they had to endure every weekend as they helped edit my articles to perfection. Their willingness to work with me through this incredible season has been special, and I am so excited to see what they do in the future.

As much as I look forward to not adding CQs to every single article I write, I am so grateful to The Daily for giving me the opportunity to discover my passion in sports writing, and I will never forget how much I have improved as a journalist thanks to the help of this incredible staff.

Ultimately, that’s why this experience, to me, has been unbelievable. After my freshman year, I never would have imagined being a part of The Daily and graduating after two incredible years, yet here I am.

So, this is farewell, for now. Hopefully, I can keep writing for a couple more weeks if the Washington softball program makes a deep push in the Women’s College World Series, but I know for certain that, no matter what, Husky sports will always have my heart.

Vinny Speziale

The Daily sports writer Winter 2022 - Spring 2023

The Daily Softball beat writer Spring 2022 - Spring 2023