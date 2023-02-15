Sex, censorship, and student journalism: How ‘necking’ ousted The Daily’s editor-in-chief

While headlines about hook-up culture and bad Tinder dates reach today’s college students all the time, it most likely doesn’t surprise you that the journalistic landscape didn’t always welcome discussions of sex.

“Frosh snuggle-pups learn evils of sport” was the title of an article published by The Daily on Nov. 2, 1939, a relatively small and harmless report on a meeting between freshman and upperclassmen girls. Soon deemed “derogatory” content, the article resulted in controversy, outrage, and the eventual firing of The Daily’s Editor-in-Chief at the time, Vernon Peterson.

In the piece, reporter Joe Klass wrote about a meeting of the Standards Committee discussing behavior of dating here at UW. Girls received tips on “blind dates,” “small talk,” “going steady,” “smoking and drinking,” and of course, the ever-controversial act of “necking.” Lines like: “Beware, men: If a snuggle-pup licks your chin on the first date out, she is not playing the game according to Standards rules. She is necking for sport… an affectionate athlete,” Klass wrote.

When read in a modern context, the original article is downright cryptic. According to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer’s report, snuggle-pups refers to a soft-type of woman who swoons when they see a man, and necking refers to the act of kissing and caressing, without a penetrating sexual act (foreplay, for example).

“When an intellectual puckers against your cheeks, it’s because of an intelligent decision to be lovey dovey…. Her hacking is based on sincere flip-flops of the solar plexus, and if she isn’t taken up on her scientific moon mushing, she might have a mental crack up,” the article continues.

Klass’s lively depiction of the act of “necking” was met with stark pushback. The Committee on Student Affairs and Student Welfare adopted a resolution naming the article derogatory, and recommended steps be taken to protect the good name of the university.

In response to the controversy, Lee Paul Sieg, the university’s president at the time, and the acting director of the School of Journalism shook up the Editorial Board, instating a new editor-in-chief. Soon, The Daily’s staff would respond with petitions advocating for voice in their paper. The ousted editor, Peterson, published an editorial shortly after stating, “[Sieg] would have The Daily print only ‘safe opinions.’ That is, only opinions to which no one could take offense. In short, no offense at all.”

For Caley Cook, associate teaching professor of communication and journalism, the article’s “indecency” demonstrates a common development in the world of student journalism.

“College newspapers are the troublemakers, they always have been,” Cook said. “They're traditionally arbiters of change.… If you look at historical conceptions of what college journalism is for, it's a rebellion for the sake of rebellion, because we're young and we're free and we're learning, and all of those things inform the kind of content that ends up happening. They're known for pushing some boundaries a little further than what administrations are comfortable with.”

Many students of UW firmly aligned with the staff, securing signatures on their petitions from 10% of the student body, and gaining support from student organizations including the Youth Communist League, who emphasized the need to “stop the attempted blockout of freedom of expression.”

“I think it is very childish of the ‘faculty and student investigators’ to take the attitude they have…. Let me remind the committee of a scrap of paper in Washington, that provides for freedom of speech, and freedom of the press,” wrote an anonymous reader, whose open letter was published soon after the Student Affairs Committee’s resolution.

Eventually, The Daily’s staff reached an agreement with administration about Editorial Board decisions, although Peterson did not return. But this wasn’t without opening a campus-wide conversation on the role of the college newspaper.

In today’s context, the disciplinary action for a relatively tame article might seem like overkill, but in 1939, the journalism landscape was very different, for a variety of reasons.

“It was exceptionally common at this time to punish people for speech that was deemed to be too sexual, that could be as simple as describing a woman with her legs exposed or someone kissing an unmarried person,” Cook said. “You're talking about a country that has a great investment in controlling what people are saying in order to work toward a wartime effort, and to get the country on the same page, to be moving towards the same thing, which is victory elsewhere.”

This isn’t to say that contested indecent content only exists in wartime, however. Especially within student journalism, censorship cases are often great demonstrations of the day’s political situations. Supreme Court decisions, like that of Papish vs. Board of Curators of the University of Missouri have affirmed and expanded the rights of student journalists throughout the last century.

In 1939, necking was deemed too inappropriate for a college paper. Even 20 or 30 years ago, the same might have been said for writing about sex within the context of LGBTQIA+ communities.

Today, that boundary continues to be pushed by publications like your very own, beloved The Daily.

“One of the wonderful things about writing about sex is that each human is beginning their own new journey and understanding what sex means and is to them individually,” Cook said. “That meaning comes from writing about and struggling with these ideas.”

