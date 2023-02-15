Sex in the stars

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19):

Your ruling planet, Saturn, will be in retrograde for much of this year, forcing you to let go of toxic things in your life (like that business major who hasn’t texted you in two weeks or that frat boy who still can’t find the clit). Fear not, things aren’t all bad. Romantic Venus enters your fifth house, the house of pleasure, in March, bringing new beginnings to your love life. A new moon in kind Cancer in July will bring stability to this new relationship, just in time for some steamy summer dates.

Avoid: Aries and Libra

Compatible with: Taurus and Virgo

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18):

The coming year will be full of growth for you, Aquarius. Mercury enters your sign just in time for Valentine’s Day, allowing you to communicate something difficult. Whether you finally confess your feelings to your crush or feel empowered to tell your partner something new you’ve been wanting to try in the bedroom, your Valentine’s Day will be one for the books. Your ruling planet, Uranus, will retrograde twice this year, challenging you to face fundamental issues in your romantic life, while giving you the chance to focus on personal growth and allowing you to become a better partner.

Avoid: Taurus and Scorpio

Compatible with: Gemini and Libra

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20):

This is a big year for you, Pisces. Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your sign in March, making this the perfect time to confess your feelings to that cutie in your morning class or slide into the DMs of someone special. A full moon in careful Virgo and your seventh house, the house of relationships, brings strength to new beginnings. If you’ve been looking for a sign to move in with your partner, this is it. This new beginning comes just in time for aggressive Mars to enter loving Cancer, bringing passion and fire to your sex life. Buy a copy of the Kama Sutra and get reading.

Avoid: Gemini and Sagittarius

Compatible with: Cancer and Scorpio

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

The start of this year may feel challenging, Aries. Your ruling planet, Mars, is in retrograde until late January, which may slow down your love life. If you’re having a bit of a dry spell, don’t worry. When Mars goes direct, grab some handcuffs and get ready for some kinky action in the bedroom. Venus enters your sign in February, so love is in the air. Take this as a sign to spend Valentine’s Day in bed, alone — or with a partner. In late August, expect significant challenges to your partnerships as chaotic Mars enters Libra, the sign of relationships, in your house of relationships.

Avoid: Cancer and Capricorn

Compatible with: Leo and Sagittarius

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Taurus, you take great enjoyment in the stimulation of your senses. Good food, silk sheets, and fragrant perfumes all bring you great pleasure, and this year will allow you to indulge. Your ruling planet, Venus, the planet of love, enters your sign in March, leading you to crave intimacy, and easing the path of your relationships. This spring is the perfect time to explore your senses in the bedroom. From whipped cream to candles and blindfolds, now is the time to experiment. Venus will retrograde from July to September, leading your romantic plans to stall. Stay true to your stubborn reputation, Taurus. Keep your mind on the future, and your relationships will flourish.

Avoid: Leo and Aquarius

Compatible with: Virgo and Capricorn

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Gemini, some may see you as two-faced, but, in reality, your fickleness allows you to adapt to changes — a skill you will need this year. Your ruling planet, speedy Mercury, retrogrades four times, forcing you to be flexible in your relationships. Take this as an opportunity to let someone else take the lead in initiating romance. Venus enters your sign in early April, bringing love your way. Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Libra, the sign of relationships, and your house of pleasure in October. After a year of being flexible, this is the time to communicate your needs to your partner.

Avoid: Virgo and Pisces

Compatible with: Libra and Aquarius

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Kind Cancer, as you are ruled by the moon, lunar eclipses have particular power in your life. Looking ahead to the new year, there are several lunar eclipses in store. These will represent moments of instability in your relationships, so plan accordingly. While it might be tempting to pick a fight after your partner leaves the toilet seat up again, avoid arguments during the eclipses, especially during the full moon lunar eclipse in Scorpio in early May. Sometimes choosing your battles is more important than pee on the seat.

Avoid: Aries and Libra

Compatible with: Scorpio and Pisces

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22):

2023 will be a year of passion for you, Leo. However, it can be difficult to tell passion from chaos. Aggressive Mars enters your sign in late May, and what you perceive as passion could be perceived as combative, so be sure to communicate clearly with your partners. This potential for disconnect in your love life will continue as Venus retrogrades in your sign. Venus goes direct again in the fall, bringing smoother sailing to your love life and allowing you to get emotionally closer to your partner. This emotional connection will enhance your sex life, and the best sex of the year for you will come when Mars enters Sagittarius and your fifth house in November.

Avoid: Scorpio and Taurus

Compatible with: Aries and Sagittarius

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22):

Things are gonna get spicy this year, Virgo. Mercury, your ruling planet, will be in retrograde four times this year, bringing turmoil and instability to your love life. Whether this is in the form of drunk texts from your ex or disagreements with your partner, keep your head up and wait for smoother sailing. March is a time for fabulous love as Mercury enters Pisces and your seventh house. The best time of the year for tough conversations is when Mercury comes home to your sign in late July. Explore your dark side when Pluto retrogrades in Capricorn and your fifth house, this is the perfect time to rise above societal judgment and experiment with the taboo. If you’ve ever been curious about BDSM, this is the year to dip your toes in.

Avoid: Gemini and Sagittarius

Compatible with: Taurus and Capricorn

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22):

After the turmoil of the last several years, you’ve earned a reprieve, Libra. 2023 should bring consistency and balance to your romantic life. When Venus enters Aries and your seventh house in late February, give in to your desires and allow your relationships to flourish. Avoid making major changes while your ruling planet, Venus, is in retrograde. Take time to reflect before you jump into a breakup or swipe right on that Tinder hottie. Mercury enters your sign in October, allowing you to move through the obstacles created by Venus in retrograde.

Avoid: Cancer and Capricorn

Compatible with: Gemini and Aquarius

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21):

This is a transformative year for you, Scorpio. Mars, representing the divine masculine, is in retrograde at the beginning of the year, meaning it is time to lean into the divine feminine within you. Take this time to indulge in activities that bring you emotionally close to your partners. This is the perfect excuse for a couples back massage or a bubble bath. Pluto, one of your ruling planets, goes into retrograde this year, forcing you to confront and release a bad habit. If you’ve been guilty of ghosting after dates go badly or if you don’t believe in reciprocating oral sex, now is the time to stop and reconsider.

Avoid: Leo and Aquarius

Compatible with: Cancer and Pisces

Sagittarius: (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21):

Hey, Sag. The past year has brought many changes to your life, and 2023 promises to continue that trend. Your ruling planet, Jupiter, will retrograde this year, giving you the opportunity for personal growth. This can be challenging, as you may realize you have outgrown some relationships in your life. Venus enters bold Aries and your fifth house — the house of creativity and pleasure — in February, challenging you to be innovative in your sex life. Whether you find a way to spice things up with your long distance partner on Zoom or introduce a new toy in the bedroom, this year will be full of new experiences.

Avoid: Virgo and Pisces

Compatible with: Leo and Aries

Reach writer Zoe Luderman Miller at specials@dailyuw.com Twitter: @zozozaira

