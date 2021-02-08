This is how I show I care

In my mind I can see a line that separates my life from its purpose. On one side, I’m younger and I don’t know much about anything; I care about my friends and their happiness, even as time closes eras and forces disconnect. On the other, I’m mature and I’ve been places; I’m someone’s partner and I no longer fear the idea of togetherness as just two people.
I imagine, with green and credulous optimism, that crossing this boundary will be some version of success, and that my commitment to someone else will be the golden ticket in the chocolate bar after a lifetime of unwrapping (and disregarding) empty sweets. It dawns on me, albeit insincerely, that whatever romance takes, it will leave more of something else in return. Whether it’s a new form of passion or an unspoken kind of forgiveness, I want to believe that partnership, when it’s no longer a hypothetical, is going to be a net positive.
Is it right to give credence to such a definite split? Better yet, is it fair to anyone we meet and everyone we forget to envision and perpetuate this competition between friends and lovers, pals and partners?
I guess it all comes down to intimacy and how this takes shape in our lives. Rather than trying to define intimacy, a catch-all term with endless connotations, I’ll do some word association: connection, comfort, closeness, compassion. Intimacy can be emotional, intellectual, physical, experiential, and spiritual. Being intimate with someone isn’t limited to sex and romantic partnerships, it can also refer to the bond between people who trust each other, or the fondness shared by long-term friends.
Acknowledging that intimacy is present in all forms of relationships lessens the gap between the platonic and the romantic. Intimacy as a multiple, as something that is fluid and untethered, gives us reason to accept balance over ultimatums, and love that values compromise over sacrifice.
It sounds simple enough: Pursue connections that reinforce and stabilize one another, forgo those that seek to eclipse all else. In this equilibrium, where resolve and vulnerability aren’t negating qualities, you’ll expect of yourself only that which is actually there to give.
Even so, is this reality? I’ll admit this unsolicited, frankly unqualified (given the sorry state of my personal life) advice proves to be a rather idealistic outlook. Nonetheless, I don’t think rose-colored glasses mean to delude us. Seeing the other side of what’s hard-fought and difficult is not so much blind confidence as it is an assurance that we deserve our rewards as they come.
A UW senior studying psychology, who prefers to remain anonymous, affirmed the value of having intimate relationships that compliment one another. They described intimacy, more broadly, as “deeper emotional connections” that allow for openness and honest communication. Each relationship we have serves a purpose. To that end, it could be detrimental to view just one person as responsible for loving, supporting, and challenging us or driving us to be a better version of ourselves.
“By having multiple people to open up to, I think it allows you to hear multiple perspectives so you don’t take just one perspective to heart and see it as truth,” the student wrote in an email. “I think by equally balancing your relationships, you’re able to feel the most balanced within yourself. I think it helps you to get to know yourself as well by having multiple different important relationships in your life.”
The student acknowledged that romantic relationships can, and often do, become a priority for people who see their identity as inextricably linked to their being coupled. Important to note is that this view is enhanced by popular media, which suggests that completeness or a secure sense of self is dependent upon having a romantic partner. In response to this dilemma, the student invoked the earlier idea of balance to suggest that individual efforts and mindfulness are what prevent one connection from diminishing the benefits of all others.
“I do think that, oftentimes, people put too much of their energy into their romantic relationships and end up damaging their existing friendships in the process,” the student wrote. “It’s the individual’s responsibility to balance all of their relationships enough to keep each of them thriving in their own way, however much effort that means per relationship.”
Iman Hariri-Kia is the sex & relationships editor at Bustle, a digital media brand with a large Gen Z and millennial audience. In her current role, she oversees content on dating, sexuality, gender identity, sexual health, and consent, among other topics.
In an email exchange, Hariri-Kia shared her thoughts on romantic and platonic intimacy, as well as sexual intimacy. She said that each form of “connectivity” serves its own function, meets certain needs, or acts as a specific support mechanism in our lives. Comparing them would mean assuming they hold equal value and, moreover, would deny individuals the subjective interpretation of relationships and their importance.
To this point, it’s hard not to envision a preordained life cycle of relationships wherein romantic partnerships surpass our friendships. Hariri-Kia recognized that societal pressures contribute to this belief in “romantic relationships as work/dinner and platonic relationships as hobbies/dessert.” To liberate ourselves from this endgame of domestic bliss, she suggested that the relationship we have with ourselves should take priority.
“The balance of romantic and platonic relationships will look different for every single person depending on the amount of romantic affection, platonic attention, and sexual satisfaction they need,” Hariri-Kia wrote in an email. “Once you learn yourself and your body and your needs (through fostering a healthy relationship with yourself!), you'll be able to find the balance that works best for you.”
It appears, then, that each of us has a shot at both great love and meaningful friendships, so long as we keep balance in mind and remember that expectations hold no promise. Trapped in a fish bowl of filtered advice and spoon-fed presumptions of right and wrong, all we can do is pursue the intimacy we want and that which makes us feel most worthy.
Hariri-Kia’s final words of encouragement?
“Strip away societal expectations by focusing first and foremost on your relationship with yourself,” she wrote. “Explore your body and mind. Find out what makes you tick, inspired, and turned on. Once you know who you are unabashedly, you'll know what and who you want — and you'll be able to pursue those things and people without any shame.”
Reach Arts & Leisure Editor Brooke Kaufman at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @bkaufmanLJ
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.