To swipe or not to swipe

Somehow, the first month of 2021 is gone, and February is already here, bringing with it the 12th month of quarantine, as well as the looming threat of Valentine’s Day. The impending arrival of Feb. 14 is preceded by the annual panicked rush of the single to find a valentine, and the equally panicked rush of those in relationships to find the perfect gift for their partner.
But how are people finding a valentine this year? After all, we are in the midst of a global pandemic, and breaking social distancing guidelines to exchange bodily fluids with a stranger is generally frowned upon.
In a world of online school, and no nights out with friends, dating has become an increasingly challenging prospect. Romance, like many other aspects of our daily lives, has been forced to move online.
Luckily, the realm of dating apps awaits, and for anyone who’s willing to spend hours swiping past pictures of men with fish, it is entirely possible to meet your future partner over the internet.
It has been over a year since I last braved the rollercoaster that is online dating, and I was curious to see if people’s profiles reflected the ways in which our world has changed in the last 12 months. To this end, I armed myself with a glass of wine and dove straight into the depths of Tinder.
In the interest of science, I will be rating my favorite and least favorite profiles out of 10 based on how much they make me want to delete every one of my dating apps and take up a vow of celibacy. Without any further ado, come with me on a tour of the best and worst profiles I encountered in my exploration of Tinder.
The first person’s profile I stumbled across was “looking for someone to build a Lego set with,” and honestly, same. I give this profile a solid 10, there is truly nothing more romantic than Legos. If someone bought me a Lego Death Star and offered to build it with me, I would probably die of happiness.
However, it wouldn’t be Tinder if a mediocre man didn’t make a profile sharing opinions that no one asked to hear. Proving this point, the second profile I found contained the line, “show some balls FaceTime me without makeup on and I’ll simp for you.” This profile earns a negative five. I don’t look this hot to impress a dude who probably hasn’t changed his bedsheets since last year, and my balls are probably bigger than his anyway.
My third find of the night was, “if you wanna feed some cute baby cows lets make it happen.” This person earns an 11 out of 10 right off the bat, poor grammar notwithstanding. Cute animals are the best, and cows get bonus points.
Surprisingly, I didn’t find a single profile mentioning COVID-19 until deep into my swiping, and my second glass of wine. That being said, the profile was, “should I spell it COVI-19 or do you want the D,” which isn’t exactly the epitome of romance. Nonetheless, this profile gets six out of 10 for even acknowledging that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic.
My second coronavirus-related profile of the night was, “you can’t spell virus without U and I ;) Wanna get closer than 6 feet?” This one gets points for creativity, and I love some good, relevant humor, so this earns a six out of 10. However, you also can’t spell COVID-19 induced pneumonia without me and u, and I absolutely do not want that, so please keep your respiratory droplets at least 6 feet away from me.
About an hour in, I found a profile including the note, “I wear a mask anytime I’m out in public unless I’m eating (but I try not to eat in public if I don’t have to),” which earns full points in my book. Wearing masks is sexy, and talking about social distancing and safety really sets the mood for me.
Since men really do have the audacity, it wasn’t long afterwards that I found this gem,“boring ‘til I’m interested, looking for a reason to care,” which just feels like an excuse for having a bland personality. Also, effort is sexy, and claiming to not care is definitely a turn-off, earning this profile a four out of 10.
As my fingers began to cramp from all the swiping, which is also definitely the only exercise I’ve had in awhile, I came across a person who claims to still be living in 2004, and extended the invitation to “go to blockbuster and get nose rings at [H]ot [T]opic.” This is a solid eight out of 10, please put me in your time machine so I can dress like Elle Woods and listen to Britney Spears on the way to the mall.
Last, but certainly not least, is the person who chose to include this line in their bio: “the plathtic vampire fangth sthay ON during sex,” which definitely earns bonus points for uniqueness, and leaves me with lots of questions. However, I don’t kink shame, and I won’t knock anything until I try it, so this earns a solid seven out of 10.
Overall, Tinder is equally as depressing and funny as I remember it, and it seems to be relatively unchanged in the face of the events of the last year. I am happy to report that I have once again deleted all dating apps, and am looking forward to the discount chocolate I will be devouring the day after Valentine’s Day.
Reach writer Zoe Luderman Miller at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zozozaira
