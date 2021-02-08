Settling down since they can’t hook up: How COVID-19 is impacting college hookup culture

According to a 2013 study, “between 60[%] and 80[%] of North American college students have had some sort of hook-up experience,” a trend that was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns that swept the nation in March 2020.
Many UW students stopped engaging in casual sexual encounters when the lockdowns began, mainly due to health concerns. Junior Olivia Harber is no different. Harber moved back in with her parents in Los Angeles at the start of the pandemic and couldn’t even hang out with her friends, let alone meet up with someone for sex.
“Just knowing this virus was around was the fear, like, ‘Oh my God, this is gonna change hookup culture, and thus college culture,’” Harber said.
Prior to the pandemic, Harber participated in hookup culture at UW for two quarters before quarantine began. She had just ended a serious relationship, on the grounds that she wanted to experience a lot of different people.
“I found all that very fun and empowering,” Harber said. “A little bit like exhausting, just compared to being in a serious, monogamous relationship. But I also live in a house with six girls, so it's just kind of a fun thing — having people come through our house and meeting lots of people.”
But during quarantine, Harber couldn’t risk going out to meet people for health safety reasons, so she spent a lot of time connecting with herself. Romance and meeting new people just wasn’t an option for her, so she filled her new free time with picking up new hobbies and engaging in self-reflection.
Since returning to campus, Harber started dating someone with whom she went on a socially distanced date, with the knowledge that once it was safe to do so, she still wanted to have the “college experience.”
“At first, wondering, like, ‘Oh, does this person only like me because they're lonely, and it's a pandemic?’” Harber said. “But then, I definitely got over that fear because I was like, ‘Well, I'm in the same situation. What does that matter?’”
A UW junior who preferred to remain anonymous said that they participated in the gay hookup culture before COVID-19 but became completely abstinent during lockdown, unlike many of their friends in the LGBTQIA+ community.
They returned home at the height of the pandemic and didn’t want to risk anything for their or their parents’ safety. Despite returning to campus and their Greek fraternity house, they still refuse to go out to meet people out of fear of bringing the coronavirus to the fraternity.
“The other guys have the ability to have girls get tested [for COVID-19] right before they go on dates or hookup,” they wrote in a private Reddit message.
They said that their fraternity members are seeing girls who belong to UW sororities, so they have access to COVID-19 testing. However, because the LGBTQIA+ community at UW is on the smaller side, according to the junior, they mostly engage with people off campus who don’t have equal access to tests.
Still, they stated that they were happy for quarantine because they had space to heal from sexual trauma and work on themselves.
“I've taken on new hobbies such as hiking, writing poetry, coding,” they wrote.
Even if you can’t hook up with people in person, there are ways you can still get your fun without endangering the community. Masturbation, virtual sex, and connecting with yourself deeper through hobbies are all great ways to spend this time.
Reach Health & Wellness Editor Iseabel Nance at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @iseabel
