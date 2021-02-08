My roommates’ sex noises are the soundtrack to my quarantine

Imagine you’re relaxed in bed, string lights aglow, watching a movie with a glass of wine when your worst fear of living with a couple suddenly happens: You hear slapping noises. A high-pitched “daddy.” Moans emanate from the bedroom all the way across your hallway, even though both bedroom doors are shut.
Overhearing sex is an unfortunate, though common, experience of living with roommates. But before the pandemic, you could easily avoid this by attending some social gathering instead. In return, your roommates could do you the courtesy of just waiting for you to leave the house before getting down and dirty. These days, maintaining boundaries while ceaselessly locked down with the same roommates is a lot trickier. The thin walls of cheap U-District housing offer only a semblance of privacy.
Lockdown can also make it hard to confront roommates in general: When you’re stuck with someone 24/7, the prospect of having any kind of conflict with them is particularly unsavory. You may have heard horror stories of couples who lived together pre-COVID-19 but have now divorced or broken up, for example.
So what do you do? One approach is to simply confront your roommates head-on. Knock on their door (or even kick it down) in the heat of the moment and say “Hey, can you guys stop being so loud when you have sex? It’s disgusting and inconsiderate.” This is probably the most satisfying move, albeit a risky action for maintaining, in the long run, a healthy friendship with someone you share your living space with.
There’s also the less antagonistic route: Stomp around the house as loudly as possible, run the laundry, do the dishes — whatever it takes for them to know that you do, in fact, exist, and that if they can hear you, you can probably hear them too.
Odds are, however, that your roommates will be too caught up in the moment to even hear you. In this case, passive aggressive behavior at a later time will do. Play some sex noises on full blast from your laptop. If you’ve heard lots of spanking noises from their room, slip a coupon for some BDSM toys at the local sex shop under their door with a note saying you thought they might be interested.
You can also just do nothing. Instead of making your discomfort known, put in some headphones and hope that it’ll never happen again. This isn’t a terrible strategy, but it runs the risk of them being unaware of their noise levels and you having to endure their sex noises again in the future.
These three options might work for different people, but in my opinion, the best approach is a heart-to-heart conversation at a later time. Open it up by acknowledging the toughness of the situation. A simple “Hey, so I know that it’s hard when we live in the same space all the time and don’t have perfectly compatible lifestyles” will suffice.
From here, how explicit you want to be is up to you. You can directly say “I could hear you guys having sex, and it made me feel uncomfortable.” If you want to make them feel a little less embarrassed, you can also simply address the noise level itself without acknowledging that you knew it was sex. In this case, you can say you were trying to study, or (my personal favorite) that it was past quiet hours, and that you heard lots of “shouting” from their room.
Whatever you choose to do, be sure to use lots of “I” statements — “I feel awkward,” “I have a hard time sleeping when there’s still noise” — so you don’t come across as accusatory or shaming. Chances are they already feel awkward, and any extra attention could make the situation more uncomfortable for everyone.
Confronting people about things that will embarrass them might also give you secondhand embarrassment, but it’s worth it in the long run. Of course, there’s no guarantee that you’ll never again hear an occasional moan over the sounds of blasting music or running laundry. But in these trying times, we can all at least appreciate the efforts we take to accommodate each other the best we can.
