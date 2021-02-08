What does Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment have in store for reproductive rights?

After the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in September 2020, conservatives in the Senate rushed to confirm her replacement. Before the end of October, Justice Amy Coney Barrett was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court raises questions around her conservative beliefs and what they could mean for the country, specifically reproductive rights. Former President Donald Trump committed in his 2016 campaign to appoint Supreme Court justices willing to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that ruled it was unconstitutional for states to restrict abortion rights. Though Trump entertained the possibility in interviews that Barrett would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, she has not confirmed this outright.
Madeline Ile, senior and president of Huskies for NARAL Pro-Choice Washington, spoke about the consequences of this landmark decision being overturned.
“It doesn't necessarily mean as soon as Roe v. Wade is overturned that no one can get an abortion,” said Ile. “But as soon as [it’s overturned], a lot of red states and states that have already placed a lot of restrictions could make it much [easier] to just say, ‘This is not allowed.’”
Barrett has contradicted herself on abortion rights. In 2006, she signed a magazine advertisement that condemned Roe v. Wade as “barbaric,” and while teaching at the University of Notre Dame, she joined a pro-life faculty group. However, before the Senate, Barrett said that “[her] personal views don’t have anything to do with the way [she] would decide cases.”
So this leaves some room for speculation. Are Barrett’s conservative, pro-life beliefs just that — her personal beliefs — or will they influence her to uphold or overturn historical decisions?
Kaitlyn Laibe, a UW sophomore employed at a womxn’s rights and advocacy organization, explained that Barrett’s past words could mean trouble for previous Supreme Court rulings, specifically Roe v. Wade.
“Typically, we have this idea that the Supreme Court is kind of the law of the land,” Laibe said. “And so what has been ruled upon before sets a precedent and is then used for justices to ... determine their future rulings. What is a little scary about [Barrett] is that she has stated prior to, and in her confirmation hearing, that precedent can be overturned if she feels it's in direct conflict with the Constitution.”
The first major decision regarding reproductive rights since Barrett’s appointment was handed down Jan. 12 when the Supreme Court allowed a motion outlawing the remote acquisition of mifepristone, an early-term abortion-inducing drug. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this could spell disaster for people with limited access to in-person doctors or pharmacies. This includes immunocompromised, disabled, and impoverished peoples, as well as caretakers and those who live in rural areas.
“Today’s order from the Supreme Court is a threat to public safety and an egregious step backwards for health equity,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, said in a public statement on the day of the ruling.
It’s important to consider that Roe v. Wade being overturned, and other limitations on abortions and birth control access, would affect all people with uteruses, not just the cisgender, middle-class, white women who are so often the subjects of conversations about reproductive rights.
Peyton McMurdo, a member of the Downtown Seattle LGBTQ community center Lambert House, started his transition in the second grade. He explained that trans people have sex and need access to birth control just like cisgender people.
“You can still get pregnant while you’re on testosterone, which is what most people are [taking] who are female-to-male,” McMurdo said. “One of the reasons you don’t want to get pregnant is because you would have serious dysphoria.”
Gender dysphoria, or the psychological discomfort with one’s sex assigned at birth and/or secondary sex characteristics, affects many transgender people and factors into their choice to seek out gender-affirming hormones or surgeries.
Another member of Lambert House, whose name was omitted for privacy reasons, explained that he chose to get a hysterectomy after Trump’s election in 2016 because he worried that Trump would jeopardize his reproductive rights and that his mental health would suffer as a result.
“The thought of [getting pregnant] was my worst nightmare, and … it's scary when you're living as a man and there's the possibility that you might be forced to have a child,” he said. “So it's just really concerning that people [might] not have access to these safe operations, no matter who they are.”
While Barrett’s future in the Supreme Court remains clouded with doubts and confusion, if she were to further restrict access to safe abortions and birth control, countless individuals would suffer, whether it be with dysphoria, sky-high medical bills, or unwanted pregnancies.
As Ile pointed out, “it could be dangerous in ways that we can't necessarily predict.”
Reach reporter Katie Newman at specials@dailyuw.com Twitter: @katieinewman
