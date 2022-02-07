A linguistic look behind the phrase ‘hook(ing) up’

Sleep with, bang, do the deed, shag, and countless euphemisms allude to having sex, but they seem pretty straightforward. The phrase “hooking up” is, however, pretty semantically ambiguous and can allude to many different things depending on who you ask.
“Euphemisms are characterized by avoidance language and evasive expression,” according to a 2012 article from the Journal in English Lexicography. Euphemisms function by obscuring a topic –– this often applies to topics that are socially stigmatized like sex, drugs, menstruation, and death.
Associate teaching professor of psychology and famed PSYCH 210 instructor Nicole McNichols gave some insight as to why there are so many euphemisms for having sex.
“We tend to live in a sex-negative culture, where talking about sex is considered very shameful and taboo,” McNichols said. “Most of us haven’t been raised with good sex education; we’ve been taught to be embarrassed about having it, embarrassed about wanting it or maybe feeling guilty or ashamed. All of these different types of words are ways for us to get around [it] –– something like ‘sleeping with’ sounds a lot more innocuous than ‘have sex with.’”
“Hooking up” generally referred to casual sex between two people who are not in a committed relationship, according to a 2013 Gender & Society article. The article illustrates how the ambiguity of the phrase is implied intentionally and strategically and can mean different things to different people.
The compound noun “hookup” first meant “a state of cooperation or alliance,” an “assemblage” of circuits “for specific purposes,” or “an arrangement of mechanical parts,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.
As a verb, to hook up meant to marry someone throughout much of the 20th century, according to a 2000 New York Times Magazine article. Only sometime in the 1980s did the verb take on a less formal (and slightly more direct) meaning. Language change not only takes place in what words we use to describe things, but also what meanings they take on over time.
Th linguistics nerd that I am, I was curious to find out what meanings people associated with “hooking up,” and if their sexuality or gender had anything to do with it. As any person would, I sent out a Google Form on Reddit and by word of mouth; I received 47 anonymous respondents. (Google Form journalism for the win.)
Twenty-nine respondents identified as straight, nine as bisexual, three as lesbian, six as gay, and one as queer. (Someone responded that they were both bisexual and straight, which I mean, you do you.)
I first asked what kinds of things “hooking up” meant for the respondents in the sample sentence, “I hooked up with someone last night,” listing several sex/sex-related acts: kissing, making out, fingering, hand jobs, oral sex, anal sex, and penetrative sex. Penetrative sex garnered the most votes at 85.1%, oral sex with 72.3%, anal sex with 59.6%, fingering with 57.4%, hand jobs with 55.3%, and making out and kissing at a distant 23.4% and 6.4% respectively.
When compared to the arguably less elusive phrase “sleep with,” 91.5% of respondents said that sleeping with someone implied that they had penetrative sex, 42.6% said that it implied oral and anal sex, 19.1% said it implied fingering, 12.8% said it implied giving and/or receiving a hand job, and 2.1% said it implied making out.
Some respondents had more detailed responses to the phrase: one gay male said that it could include having slept over at their hookup’s place; a straight male said “depending on context, [sleeping with someone] might just mean sleeping or spooning in the same bed;” a bisexual woman said it could mean sleeping in the same bed as their hookup after having sex.
One straight male respondent said that it means they “literally slept with [the hook up], [and it] implies you did some sexual activity.”
The next phase of my survey asked about how the respondents talked to their friends about “hooking up” or “sleeping with someone.”
Several respondents noted that hooking up implies a one-time, often spontaneous occurrence, while sleeping with someone denotes something that might happen multiple times (in reference to “committed or semi-committed” relationships) and often implies physically sleeping in the same bed as the person they had sex with.
The majority of respondents said that they prefer using the term “hooking up” for a variety of reasons. One bisexual female respondent said “hooking up” feels “less formal.” One cis gay male said the phrase “seems less stilted and formal than ‘slept with.’” A straight woman said that the phrase “hooking up” “is more vague when [I] don’t necessarily want to get into detail over what happened.”
One cis gay male respondent said that they would choose “hook(ing) up” more often because it seems slightly more versatile and open-ended, whereas "’sleeping with (someone)’ seems to have a more specific meaning.” This perception mirrors how the respondents as a whole viewed the two phrases.
If you were to choose from "hook(ing) up" versus "sleep with (someone)," which phrase do you use more often when talking with friends?
It was interesting to see how respondents perceived a generational divide of sorts regarding the phrases “hooking up” and “sleeping with someone.”
One straight male respondent described the phrase “sleeping with” as “archaic.” Another straight male respondent said that they would use “hooking up” because it’s “just a common language modality of our age group. To ‘sleep with someone’ I feel is an older way to say you had sex. [It’s] just an evolution of phrases and words.”
These responses underscore that language changes all the time, which is very exciting, especially for linguists.
People expressed different levels of comfort on talking about sex in their friend groups. Most of the straight men said they either avoided talking about sex with their straight friends or talked about it very vaguely. Straight women mostly just said they “hooked up” with someone.
Queer people, regardless of their sexual identity, generally noted more comfort around talking about “hooking up” with other queer friends than with straight friends. Two respondents, one gay man and one bisexual woman, said they generally don’t talk about “hooking up” with their friends.
Two other gay men in their responses said they would talk with other gay male friends about “hooking up” in more “honest” or “graphic” terms. Another gay man said that he feels most comfortable talking with his bisexual female friend about “hooking up” because they share similar experiences and are both LGBTQIA+.
One respondent described an awareness of how straight and queer folks diverge over their understandings of “hooking up” –– and sex generally.
“There are definitely assumptions around what sex/your first time is,” one bisexual female respondent said in reference to how they and their straight friends talk about “hooking up.” “Usually when [straight people] say ‘we had sex,’ it means strictly penetrative [sex]; with hooking up, [it] usually mean[s] everything but penetrative, or [it could mean] sex — it varies.”
So basically, “hooking up” is a phrase that can mean many different things, and it encompasses a range of sexual acts depending on who you ask. The ambiguity of the phrase is often something that people appreciate and take advantage of when talking about sex to their friends.
Maybe in several years a new phrase might take the place of “hooking up” and carry a similar semantic ambiguity. Or not! Who knows. But that’s what’s fun about language — that every single person can contribute to those innovations and changes. So go forth, create words about having sex, and see what happens.
