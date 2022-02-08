Beer, boats, and other Tinder tropes

Tinder has become a staple of college life. Going through your friends’ Tinder matches, jokingly swiping right when you see your friends, grimacing when you see acquaintances, and experiencing horrible dates are rites of passage for many college students.
Seattle has a notoriously harsh dating scene, maybe because of the infamous “Seattle Freeze.” Dating apps, in particular, have a bad rep. However, if you’re not trying to find the love of your life, they can be quite fun.
One thing that makes Tinder so captivating is swiping through the city’s many residents and having a laugh at the more interesting profiles.
The straight men of Tinder seem to have banded together and come up with a list of acceptable bios for the app — or maybe they really do collectively share one brain cell. Either way, there seem to be trends in their profiles that pop up constantly. Here are some of my favorites.
I saw a lot of profiles with a man’s height listed, followed by “if it matters.” This feels a little melodramatic to me. But hey, it’s better than “6’1 so my kids will be D1.”
There are swarths of men who think that they are culinary geniuses. Many bios I saw had “I make the best [insert food here].” I asked someone once what made his quesadillas so special, but he did not reply back. I guess we will never know.
There are also lots of men on Tinder who think they are funny. Many have the words “funny” or “will make you laugh” in their bios. I’m not saying that they won’t, but it certainly sets them up for failure. “Need a girl with iron deficiency so that she won’t have the energy to leave me” does not land the way you think it does.
Given that we are in the Pacific Northwest, there are huge amounts of hiking, climbing, and bouldering pics. It’s like they’re all carbon copies of each other. What hobbies do you have that every other man in the area does not have? This is extra useless, because I am not going to go on a mountain with you the first time I see you. It would be too easy for you to push me off a cliff, sorry!
A lot of men think they are excellent at beer pong. I am pretty sure they are lying.
My absolute favorite trend is boat pictures. Men are correct that I want to know if they have access to a boat. This one is a Seattle classic, and I hope it never goes out of style.
From what I have seen, the women and gender non-conforming people of Tinder have no issues being original. Straight men, y’all can do better! I believe in you!
Lastly, shoutout to the British man who sent “Hey x” as his first message. I feel like I’m in “Love Island.” It’s awesome. This is so much better than the man who sent “don’t know if I can trust u to get good sushi” or the ones who sent a singular random emoji.
If you need inspiration, my two favorite bios have been “howdy” and “I hate Mac and cheese.” Simplicity is key. Bonus points if you can baffle me with your irrational hatred for a generally uncontroversial food.
Reach writer Samantha Ahlhorn at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @samahlhorn
