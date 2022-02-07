Breaking the heteronormative barriers of Greek life

The stereotypical image of Greek life often excludes the LGBTQIA+ community. The system is based on a binary between fraternities and sororities, one that centers cishet individuals. But queer people are, in fact, active in Greek life (despite what years of consuming media displaying vapid boy-obsessed sorority girls and business major fraternity guys may have taught the general public).
For the past two years, the Greek Pride RSO has been working to dismantle Greek life’s heteronormative practices and make the community a welcoming place for people of all sexualities and gender identities.
Raquel Zeleznick, a member of Greek Pride, was initially hesitant to join a sorority because of her identity as a queer person.
“I had fear around what my interactions with my friends would be like, and that there might be people who were scared to be around me — a fear that is their own issue,” Zeleznick said.
After her recruitment counselor shared her experience as a queer person in Greek life, Zelesnick felt much more comfortable joining her sorority. Now, in her last year at UW, Zeleznick has seen her community make progress on addressing some of the heteronormative practices that permeate Greek life.
Date parties, which often take place as formal dances or Grab-a-Dates (GADs), exemplify how heterosexuality is seen as the norm in the Greek Community. For each event, members of the hosting sorority or fraternity bring someone outside of their organization as a date to a party.
“There’s definitely social pressure and an expectation that a guy should go with a girl and a girl should go with a guy,” Erik Eykel, vice president of Greek Pride, said. “That’s just what we see as the default. Personally, I have brought girls to GADs. As a gay man, I’ve brought my partner to a GAD [and] I’ve brought straight men to a GAD.”
For LGBTQIA+ people who see these heteronormative stereotypes of Greek life being challenged, there can be less pressure to bring a date outside the “norm” of heterosexuality.
“There was a girl in my house who was dating another girl in the house, and they went on GADs and formals together,” Zeleznick said. “So when I wanted to bring someone who was a girl, it was easier.”
Being a queer member of the Greek system is not without challenges, though. Outside of formals and GADs, hookup culture runs rampant through the party scene of Greek life. Going out with the goal of waking up in a bed that is not your own is far from unusual. But when the vast majority of the people at the party are straight, hookup culture becomes much harder to navigate.
“The gay community within the Greek System is very small, so everyone knows everyone,” Eykel said. “If someone were to hook up with someone, there is a very high chance that it is communicated and shared throughout the Greek System.”
On top of that, interactions between LGBTQIA+ couples at parties are viewed differently than interactions between straight couples. A sorority member who requested anonymity to protect her identity made out with another woman at a party. The next day, she received calls from people throughout the Greek system asking if she had really done that and informing her that everyone was talking about the rumors.
On a different night, a similar situation quickly turned uncomfortable when she made out with a woman who took advantage of her queerness. The woman turned to some men standing near them and started telling the men how the two of them had just made out.
“I knew in that situation, the reason why we had made out was not because she was interested in me,” the source said. “She was interested in the attention that women get when [they make out]. It feels like they’re trying to make a spectacle or event out of it, which ultimately implies that queerness is something that isn’t normal –– that it is something to be viewed and commented on.”
Educating those in Greek life on the issues that LGBTQIA+ people in their community can decrease the incidence of events like this, but it only goes so far. The members of Greek Pride hope to invoke systematic changes within Greek life.
Eykel suggested planning brotherhood events between fraternities. The majority of events in Greek life are between fraternities and sororities, or occasionally between sororities, but never between fraternities. A change like this would not only benefit LGBTQIA+ members but everyone in the community.
“I think getting out of the heteronormative trap and seeing how that is very much a limit is so important,” Eykel said. “We can throw that off and expand and become better friends with our neighbors and make new relationships.”
