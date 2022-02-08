Date ideas for every zodiac sign

Zodiac signs can be a great indicator for what type of activities someone will enjoy. With Valentine’s Day coming up, taking your love interest on a special date may be something you’re scrambling to figure out – so why not base it off their zodiac sign? This is The Daily’s guide to the perfect date for every zodiac sign.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
As a fire sign, an Aries will enjoy an adrenaline-filled experience, so take them to Blade & Timber Axe Throwing or a rage room. Located a link stop away in Capitol Hill, Blade & Timber will be a fun and thrilling experience for the both of you. Similarly, a rage room, such as Rage Industry in Lake City, will offer an opportunity for that Aries you love to get some energy out and have fun while doing it.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
A Taurus needs a relaxing environment to enjoy. Take them for a walk around the Washington Park Arboretum and gardens, maybe even packing some food (or getting some takeout from one of the U-District’s local restaurants) to enjoy on a picnic. Your date will be sure to enjoy this opportunity to connect with nature and you, obviously.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
A Gemini needs something entertaining to capture their attention, so take them out on a movie night. See the new movies “Moonfall,” “KIMI,” or “Death on the Nile,” for an action-packed evening. Afterwards, head to the Ave to discuss your thoughts on the film over dinner.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
A Cancer will be sure to enjoy an experience where they can relax and connect with you, so take them to a cat cafe. Seattle Meowtropolitan, located in Wallingford and just a short bus ride on the 44 away, is the perfect place to bring your date for a chilly afternoon. In the event your partner is allergic to cats, a relaxing afternoon painting pottery at Paint the Town in University Village is something they will be sure to enjoy.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Leos are known for their confidence. Go thrift shopping on the Ave at Red Light Vintage, Goodwill, Lucky Vintage, Lucky Dog Clothing, and Valley of Roses Boutique and pick out some fun outfits for each other. Then go for a photoshoot to flaunt your new looks and have a fun night out on the town.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
A Virgo needs a magical experience, so take them to the Chihuly Garden and Glass exhibit in Seattle Center. Take the link to Westlake, and then the monorail to Seattle Center. You can also marvel at the Space Needle up close.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
A Libra will enjoy a peaceful experience and alone time to talk with you, so take them to the waterfront. You can feed the ducks while you’re there, nibble on the exquisite pastries and toasts from relative-newcomer Saint Bread, or rent a canoe or kayak from the Waterfront Activities Center for a fun day out on the lake together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
A Scorpio craves a classic wine-and-dine situation, so take them to a nice restaurant. If you’re looking for brunch, head to Toulouse Petit Kitchen and Lounge in Queen Anne via the 62 and 32 buses. For dinner, head to Mamma Melina Ristorante and Pizzeria near University Village for delicious Italian food. They’ll appreciate an opportunity to dress up.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Sagittarius are known for loving animals, so take them on a trip to Woodland Park Zoo. Take the 44 bus to Fremont Avenue and then walk to either the South or Main entrance. They will love this opportunity to be outdoors and see exotic animals with you. Be sure to try and spot the baby gorillas.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
A Capricorn will love an opportunity to exercise their wits, so take them to an escape room. Quest Factor escape rooms, located on the Ave, offer medieval-themed and crypt-themed options for you to spend an hour trying to reach the end. Teamwork is required, so you’re guaranteed a great bonding experience.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
An Aquarius loves all things eccentric, so take them to the Fremont Sunday Market, get some food from one of the many food trucks, and hit up the Fremont Vintage Mall while you’re there. It’s basically Seattle’s weekly art, vintage, and flea market, so they’ll be sure to find something unique that they’ll love almost as much as you.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
A creative at heart, a Pisces needs a date filled with art. Take them to the Museum of Museums, a smaller, contemporary art museum located near Seattle University in Capitol Hill. They’ll love exploring the museum with you, which is covered with art from head to toe — even in the bathrooms.
