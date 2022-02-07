In my first relationship, I developed a fear of being left for a white woman. In my defense, it wasn’t a totally irrational insecurity to have. When I’ve dated white men in the past, it happened quite often that the next person they would date after dumping me was a white, blonde girl who went to school for something uncontroversial and looked like they actually belonged in his family vacation photos.
Finding home: Dating outside our racial identities
By Maya Tizon The Daily
In my first relationship, I developed a fear of being left for a white woman. In my defense, it wasn’t a totally irrational insecurity to have. When I’ve dated white men in the past, it happened quite often that the next person they would date after dumping me was a white, blonde girl who went to school for something uncontroversial and looked like they actually belonged in his family vacation photos.
Fifty years after Loving v. Virginia overturned Virginia’s antimiscegenation law, interracial marriages now make up roughly 19% of newly married couples, according to a 2019 Pew Research Center report. In my own experiences of dating outside my race, specifically with white people, I’ve begun to question if my partners and I will see eye to eye on how we build a life together and how race plays a role in our understanding.
I never saw myself being with a white person before my first relationship with one. I grew up with all of my cousins, aunts, and uncles marrying white partners, with the exception of my own parents. My mom and dad were the only people in both their families who ended up with another Filipino. One of the reasons they connected with each other more than other partners was because they were able to understand the similar upbringings and experiences as Filipino immigrants in America. My dad once wrote this line about my mom: “Being with me, she said, brought a sense of home. The home was messy, in need of constant repair … but still it was a place where her deepest self could relax.”
Growing up, I always assumed I would find that love, too.
I was nervous the first time my then-boyfriend brought me home to meet his family. My partner didn’t understand why I felt this way, assuring me that his family (with the exception of his grandfather) wasn’t racist. I knew they wouldn’t outwardly shun me when they saw what I looked like, but I was definitely not who they pictured their son would bring home.
In an attempt to make them forget how out of place I looked, I acted on my best behavior, emphasizing the prestigious school I went to and my career goals. I wanted to prove to them that, despite not being white, I was good enough to date their son.
The act of emphasizing behaviors that are seen as acceptable by the majority while downplaying features that could differentiate you is known as “code-switching.” According to sociologist and New York University professor Kathleen Gerson, code-switching in interracial dating is more likely to occur depending on how vast the perceived cultural or racial difference is between two people.
We talked about race. We had inside jokes about my own racial identity — things I thought at the time were harmless, like my flat nose or why he (and many of our friends) had a specific inkling for Asian women. Usually, they were followed by screaming matches on whether racism actually existed or whether my experiences as a woman of color were legitimate compared to the oppression he felt as a white man.
At this point in my life, I had drifted far away from my Filipino identity without even realizing it. I wish I had understood sooner that my partner did not take my own identity seriously, and that his low opinion of who I was influenced how I thought of myself. How could I really know myself when I was just a token Filipino in somebody else’s life?
Cultural assimilation, where immigrants are expected to shed their cultural identity and blend into white society, is a difficult part of any immigrant child’s development. This shame can be hard to unlearn. Claire Choi, a fourth-year student, pushed away her Korean identity in order to assimilate at an early age. As she has grown up, however, Choi has wanted to get more in touch with Korean culture — something previous relationships with white men had prevented her from doing.
“In previous relationships, I was almost embarrassed [of my culture],” Choi said. “I would make alone time for myself to watch Korean dramas or K-pop because my partners weren’t entertained or interested.”
Choi’s current partner is more understanding of her identity, and is open to learning more about Korean culture alongside her, making it more comfortable for her to share.
A student of Indian and Nepalese descent described their partners of a different race to be a comforting space to learn and share about each other’s backgrounds.
“I felt very comfortable when we would share stories about our own race and overall learn from each other culturally,” the student, who requested anonymity to protect their identity, said. “It made me break out of my spectrum, and discontinue the old-aged way of dating within my race.”
When I’ve dated people of other ethnicities and my own after my first relationship, I found that while it was not always perfect, there was a foundational understanding of how we see the world and similar upbringings that brought me to a new standard of dating. I wasn’t ashamed or insecure about my Filipino heritage like I was before — they understood a part of myself that I had drifted away from, that I was so desperately wanting to cling onto. I felt eager to learn more about my partner’s identity, and more inclined to share what I’ve learned on my own journey of discovering Filipino history and culture, as an act of self and communal love.
When we are dating our partners, we date their identities, their relationship to it, and their perspective on the world. Sometimes that can get complicated when we date outside of our background. However, differing racial identities does not determine the outcome of a relationship, and the answer is never to ignore it. It is the way in which we respect and honor our partner’s inherent being.
