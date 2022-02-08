Get in loser, we’re going sex shopping

Buying things to spice up your sex life can be excruciatingly awkward to say the least. There’s nothing quite as humbling as walking past children while you hold a box of condoms, or perhaps that’s just me. But one thing that doesn’t have to be so uncomfortable is visiting your local sex shop.
I know it can feel incredibly embarrassing to walk up to a stranger holding a new toy, but that stranger is doing their best to make sure you’re comfortable and are leaving their shop with something you’re excited about.
To put your sex shopping worries at ease, I went to my local Lovers and had a chat with their manager, Elizabeth Evans, and her coworker, Savannah Carey. It’s worth noting that they were both thrilled that someone actually came up to talk to them because, as Savannah shared, they can go hours sitting in silence as customers are too uncomfortable to strike up a conversation while browsing butt plugs.
The two of them shared that their number one piece of advice for customers is to not be afraid to ask questions. Not only do adult store employees know their stuff, but there’s also not much they haven’t seen. The pair said they really have heard it all, and if you’re embarrassed, you shouldn’t be. It’s probably the third time they’ve answered your question today.
If you’re new to this scene and don’t even really know what you’re hoping to find on your sexy shopping trip, don’t fear! A staff member at your friendly neighborhood adult store would love to help you, but if you still aren’t quite up for questions yet, don’t worry — I asked for you.
Evans and Carey rattled off product recommendations like it was the highlight of their day. They recommended starting with something that still requires skin-to-skin contact to ease the initial intimidation of introducing something new to the bedroom. In addition, they said serums and creams can up the excitement or make certain body parts a little more sensitive, which is a relatively simple way to make things a bit more thrilling.
After talking with these lovely ladies, I felt incredibly safe browsing, and they even answered a few of my own questions. They said they love having these moments with customers where they make a connection and feel like they got to share a bit of their knowledge.
“All we want is that connectivity with people,” Carey said. “All we could ever wish for is for someone to walk out that door knowing they got something that they wanted and that they are fully comfortable with using that product. We want them to feel like they’ve learned something new about sex positivity.”
At the end of the day, sex is something that you don’t need to be embarrassed of. Trying new things and learning more about what you’re into is fun and exciting and nothing to be ashamed of. You can walk right into your local adult store and strike up a conversation with the staff, who are usually eager to offer guidance. You’ll be able to walk out with something fun and new. So go treat yourself — you deserve it.
Reach writer Katelyn Grganto at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KGrganto
