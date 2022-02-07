Love is what makes the world go round

It’s just an ordinary Tuesday. You wake up and scroll through social media to slowly prepare yourself before the busy day ahead — or delay it starting. Then you see evidence of what could potentially be the most iconic celebrity couple of our generation: “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”
It's not an ordinary Tuesday. Love is in the air — and it’s something that must be unpacked.
Speculation over who celebrities are dating fuels the news cycle gossip machine. Hearing the news of shocking celebrity couples, from Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to Zendaya and Tom Holland, is exciting. This constant matchmaking and everyday chatter of industry stars put us at a crossroads, as we question whether these celebrity relationships are real or fake.
The celebrity rumor mill illustrates a stark divide between us and them. Despite what the media portrays, celebrities aren’t actually fictional characters. When their picture-perfect lives become cracked by real life narratives of relationship drama, we can’t help but look, especially when speculation builds over the authenticity of a celebrity couple.
Public relations (PR) encompasses communication strategies meant to shape or maintain public perceptions of people and organizations. PR practitioners develop strategies to mediate between an organization's goals and the public's interests.
According to Russell Hansen, a graduate student and teaching assistant in the department of communication, public relations “strategically facilitates communication and builds relationships between an organization and the public.”
“[PR] usually concerns the bigger picture approach ... establishing why public messaging is needed, how the goals of that messaging will be accomplished, and attempts to realize the organization's mission, vision, and values,” Hansen said.
This prompts PR strategists to become the industry’s cupid of sorts, generating publicity to promote work, projects, or brands on behalf of their clients.
Right off the bat, there are couples that strike me as out of pocket. Emergent couples like Joey King and Jacob Elordi and the follow-up Zendaya and Jacob Elordi both had a new project to promote, and in an industry that banks on viewership, strategic showmance makes sense. Drawing attention to the actors of a production simultaneously boosts viewership and the actors’ name recognition.
But when it comes to Tom Holland and Zendaya, it's difficult to characterize their relationship as solely PR-focused. With a generally favorable public opinion, there is little need to implement common PR strategies to “shore up” public image. All the more, Disney’s extensive content budget of a whopping $33 billion provides very little reason to strategize a PR move to garner viewership, as it’s apparent that Disney is more than capable of promoting their projects.
So despite the complex, lucrative nature of Hollywood, not every celebrity relationship you see is attributed to marketing ploys or PR tactics. The stories of celebrities dating each other doesn’t have to be much deeper than just the human experience of falling in love.
With celebrities’ glamorized lives constantly being placed on a pedestal, we’re left to stand around the outer edge of their spotlight. But after much speculation and imagining an entire storyline in our heads of what’s happening between these celebrities, it could all just be for show.
Bottom line is that it’s rewarding to be let in on a big secret. The cynic in me believes that celebrity relationship drama is strategic, calculated, and inauthentic. But my inner hopeless romantic wants to say otherwise. And I can’t be blamed for wanting to believe in the fairy tale that Spiderman is actually partnered with his real life Mary Jane. Whether you’re the most talented actor or just a student in high school, navigating love is a humanizing experience with feelings we can sympathize with, because it’s a feeling we can’t control or escape.
Celebrity tea feeds us more than just daily gossip. It provides an almost satisfying realization that celebrities are not much different or better than us when it comes to human experiences as humbling as navigating romance. So why might our hearts flutter watching the friends to lovers progression of Zendaya and Tom Holland, and break when Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth call it quits? Probably because there is something so deeply personal about watching people falling in and out of love. And when stripped of our accolades, money, and awards, deep down inside we’re all capable of feeling similar vulnerabilities.
Reach contributing writer Erin Kim at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eringracekim
