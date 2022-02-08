Sex in the stars

It’s a universally accepted fact that hot people read their horoscopes — congratulations, sexy. Keep reading to find out what steamy, spicy things 2022 has in store for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19):
This year will be a great one for love. Keep an eye out for new partners, whether they be romantic or platonic. However, love for you might come in an unexpected package, and a blast from your past could bring a boost to your sex life. Reconnect with your high school crush and fulfill all your wildest high school fantasies. Your magnetism will be at an all-time high this year, so it’s a great time to shoot your shot.
Avoid: Aries and Libra
Compatible with: Taurus and Virgo
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18):
With industrious Saturn in Aquarius all year, it might be tough to prioritize love and sex. Get your grind on this year, but don’t neglect your romantic life. However, Mars enters your Fifth House in August, bringing extra passion and lots of good sex with it. Try something new while focusing on the essentials. If you’ve been contemplating a new sex toy, hit “add to cart.” Practicing safe sex is more important than ever for you this year, but that doesn’t have to stop the fun. Try some bubble gum-flavored condoms or coca cola-flavored dental dams.
Avoid: Taurus and Scorpio
Compatible with: Gemini and Libra
PISCES (Feb. 19 - March 20):
Jupiter enters your ~fantasy zone~ in 2022. 2022 will also bring the possibilities of new beginnings for you, Pisces. Have you been secretly eyeing your barista from behind your mask? Is your lab partner more of a distraction than a help? Now is the time to ask for their number and wait for the sparks to fly. If you’re already in a relationship, take this time to turn over a fresh page and do a relationship reboot. Try roleplay as a way to spice things up.
Avoid: Gemini and Sagittarius
Compatible with: Cancer and Scorpio
ARIES (March 21 - April 19):
As Jupiter enters your sign this year, change is on the way. Be prepared to step out of your comfort zone, whether this means buying that pair of handcuffs you’ve been eyeing or trying something new in the bedroom. However, ensure that you also practice setting healthy boundaries and prioritize good communication. If you don’t have one, now is the perfect time to come up with a safe word.
Avoid: Cancer and Capricorn
Compatible with: Leo and Sagittarius
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20):
Uranus is parked firmly in your sign for another year, so practice flexibility. This could mean being willing to go with the flow as partners enter and leave your life, or it could be more literal. Bust out those yoga stretches, because now is a great time to crack open the Kama Sutra and get a little more flexible in bed.
Avoid: Leo and Aquarius
Compatible with: Virgo and Capricorn
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20):
Confidence-boosting Jupiter will enter your sign this year, followed by Mars, making this year a great time to push past whatever is holding you back and move forward. Invest time in yourself this year and buy a good vibrator or another fun toy, and focus on yourself. If you can’t have a fun time alone, you never will with someone else.
Avoid: Virgo and Pisces
Compatible with: Libra and Aquarius
CANCER (June 21 - July 22):
2022 will be the year of exploring new passions. Hook up with that cutie at the boba shop or Canvas message that hottie you’ve been eyeing over your mask in class. This year, take things to the next step. If you’re in a relationship, now may be the time to invest more in it. If you aren’t, this year is a great one to get your freak on and maybe explore your passions with someone else.
Avoid: Aries and Libra
Compatible with: Scorpio and Pisces
LEO (July 23 - August 22):
2022 is the year of the ~power couple~ for you, Leo. Commitments are scary, but this year you’ll make them fun as you explore the power of supporting and being supported by a partner. However, fear not, Jupiter enters your Ninth House of liberation and expansion, so you’ll never have to sacrifice self-love for your partner. This year is a great opportunity to celebrate yourself with a sexy boudoir photoshoot, and you can even send the prints to a special someone.
Avoid: Scorpio and Taurus
Compatible with: Aries and Sagittarius
VIRGO (August 23 - Sept. 22):
Jupiter’s influence this year means you’ll be doing relationships in your own, unique way. This year’s lunar eclipses encourage you to explore the world and follow your passions. This may mean that you’ll strike up, or continue to have, a long-distance relationship, as you stay on the move this year. Good news, though, now is the time to try spicing it up online. Start a video call and let the steaminess ensue.
Avoid: Gemini and Sagittarius
Compatible with: Taurus and Capricorn
LIBRA (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22):
2022 is a year of wellness for you, Libra. Focusing on your own health is in, and this is a great time to work on your own sexual health. Practice productive communication with your sexual partners and make sure that you set healthy boundaries and make your own pleasure a priority. 2022 is the year to say goodbye to bad sex.
Avoid: Cancer and Capricorn
Compatible with: Gemini and Aquarius
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21):
The karmic lunar South Node moves through your sign in 2022, meaning that your past could try to rear its head. 2022 is your opportunity to make peace with your past and begin to heal. Maybe you’re still hung up on an ex who won’t give you the time of day. If so, take this as your sign to kick that idiot to the curb and continue to blossom. Get more in touch with your body and recognize that sex is healthy and natural.
Avoid: Leo and Aquarius
Compatible with: Cancer and Pisces
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21):
This is YOUR year, Sagittarius. The challenging lunar South Node made the past 18 months difficult and forced a lot of painful introspection. The good news is that it’s a new year and the stars have more in store. Focus your energy on people who are loyal and supportive. Having a steady relationship doesn’t mean that your sex life has to be boring, though. You crave travel and spontaneity, so take your sex life on the road. There’s nothing quite like vacation sex to add a bit of spice to your life.
Avoid: Virgo and Pisces
Compatible with: Leo and Aries
