Should you get back together with your ex?

In the proverbial box of universally bad ideas, one question reigns supreme: Should I text my ex? It’s a surefire way to get your phone confiscated by your more rational friends, a dogging notion that gains traction as heart-shaped boxes of chocolate start to dominate the aisles of grocery stores. Getting back together with a past partner can’t always be a bad idea, surely — what if they were the one? Nicole McNichols, UW psychology professor and owner of the sex education Instagram @nicole_the sexprofessor, breaks it down.
First of all, we’re predisposed to gravitate to the familiar. In times of anxiety, especially, we steer clear of the unknown and return to old habits, old places, and — yes — old relationships. It doesn’t help that we view the past through rose-colored glasses.
“It’s very easy to come out of a relationship that hasn’t worked out, and suddenly you just start remembering all of the good things,” McNichols said. “You forget the negative characteristics — we bury those. When we start to feel lonely and when we start to feel a sense of nervousness about the world, we start to think to ourselves, ‘Why did I break up with that person? What happened?’”
Sure, it might work out the second or third time around, but it also might spiral into a fruitless cycle of getting together and breaking up, chasing the toxic patterns of miscommunication that masquerade as excitement and passion.
Society’s harmful, misguided notion of how relationships should feel is partially to blame for these cycles. In reality, the nervous excitement of new relationships can and should fade into a steadier kind of mutual trust and respect.
“It may not be that you want to try to tear each other’s clothes off all the time, but there’s something that’s deeper and more long-lasting there,” McNichols said. “I think a lot of people panic at that point … It’s no longer passionate and exciting so they think something’s wrong, and they break up. And then they get back together again, and through getting back together, you have that intensity and excitement again.”
The thought of letting the “right person” go, though, is too huge to contend with. Luckily, McNichols thinks we have many soulmates, and the best relationships are born from hard work rather than luck or cosmic ordinance. The notion of having just one right person for you is fatalistic, really — the success of your relationships is more in your hands than you’re led to believe.
Of course, there are two sides to this issue, and sometimes reconciliation is the right thing to do. In fact, McNichols, young and uncomfortable with the depth of her feelings, broke things off with her now-husband of 20 years after two years of dating. During the break, she realized that she would have to live with the regret of ending a relationship with fundamentally no issues — therein lying the issue — and instead made the conscious decision to commit to him. So why did it work for her?
First you have to understand why you broke up. Was the problem solvable? Or did its causes lie deeper and more internally? For McNichols, it was simply an issue with timing, but things like constant fighting aren’t going to go away on their own after a little break.
You also need to look for changed behaviors rather than promises, as actions speak louder than words. Be careful here, though — we think of refusing to settle as empowering, but McNichols takes issue with it.
“No one is perfect,” McNichols said. “You are going to have to settle in one regard or another. You’re going to have to learn to work through your differences … I just think that you have to be clear about what it is that you want.”
Finally, embrace the search for love: It’s an innate, powerful thing.
“There’s a lot of toxic messaging out there about being single, like the whole idea that you have to be happy on your own before you can be happy with another person — I don’t really agree with that,” McNichols said. “I think relationships are very healing and it’s natural for us to not want to be alone. We’re social beings. Love is important; meaningful connections are important. It’s okay to not want to be single. That doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be working on yourself, and that you don’t want to develop a healthy sense of self-esteem, but you can have a high self-esteem and really want to be in a relationship.”
So … should you get back together with your ex? The answer, as with many of life’s biggest questions, lies in the murky area between a staunch yes or no: It depends! But remember, there are hundreds or even thousands of people with whom you could build a healthy and fulfilling relationship — your finance major ex who’s allergic to communication is not the only fish in the wide, wide sea.
