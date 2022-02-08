The next 49 years

In the 49 years since it was decided, has Roe v. Wade ever been at peace?
Before the historic Supreme Court ruling in 1973, the right to an abortion stood at odds with many states’ interest in regulating the procedure. In 1970, “Jane Roe” — a pseudonym used by plaintiff Norma McCorvey — filed a suit against Henry Wade, then-district attorney of Dallas County, Texas, challenging a law that criminalized abortion unless it was to save the pregnant person’s life. Roe argued the right of privacy, which the Court upheld as the guarantee to liberty under the due process clause of the 14th Amendment.
In its opinion, the Court required a “compelling state interest” in cases where abortion laws limit “fundamental rights.” This interest, in matters of the person’s health and the “potential life of the fetus,” would allow regulations on abortion beginning at the end of the first trimester and at the point of viability, or 24 weeks of pregnancy, respectively.
Efforts to overturn Roe at the Supreme Court level have since been unsuccessful. In fact, the Court has affirmed Roe’s basic principles in latter cases like Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey (1992), which established an “undue burden” standard for laws intending to block access to pre-viability abortions. This standard has since been invoked in cases like Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt (2016) and June Medical Services L.L.C. v. Russo (2020), which struck down laws in Texas and Louisiana that restricted the practice of abortion doctors and clinics.
But recent changes to the Court’s makeup put abortion access in jeapordy. The nomination of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October 2020 rebalanced the scales of political allyship, giving conservatives the majority needed to reconsider Roe, Casey, and abortion rights at large.
On Sept. 1, 2021, nearly a year after Barrett’s appointment, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 (S.B. 8), which bans abortion at approximately six weeks of pregnancy. The Supreme Court initially upheld its “novel enforcement scheme,” which authorizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against people who “aid and abet” an abortion. According to The Commonwealth Fund, S.B. 8 is intended to create a “chilling effect” for persons, clinics, or organizations who assist with abortions. As of Dec. 10, 2021, the Court decided that S.B. 8 can stand, but allowed abortion providers to challenge the law by suing Texas licensing officials.
Early efforts on behalf of providers like Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas to block lawsuits under S.B. 8 were denied in district court and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. For now, abortion access in Texas remains under severe restriction, and according to Market Watch and a University of Texas research brief, people of color and those of low-income will experience the most harm from these restrictions. These groups often receive delayed care and lack the financial means to travel to far away or out-of-state clinics.
From here, the issue progressed to a potential, if not likely, overturning of the Roe and Casey precedents. On Dec. 1, 2021, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the latter of which is the only abortion provider in the state of Mississippi. In Dobbs, the Court will consider whether Mississippi’s 2018 Gestational Age Act, which effectively extends the “state interest” in abortion to 15 weeks of pregnancy from Roe’s 24, is constitutional under the current viability standard. The Court, if it sides with Dobbs, could overturn the constitutional right to pre-viability abortions established in Roe and Casey. This comes despite abortion providers’ argument that the Court lacks a “compelling reason” to overrule the decades-old precedents set by Roe and Casey. All of this points to the Court’s review of stare decisis, or the legal doctrine of valuing precedent in a decision.
Patricia Kuszler is a professor with the UW School of Law whose areas of expertise include global health and health law. Speaking on the Mississippi law, Kuszler noted that the difference between a legal and illegal abortion would be set at about two months earlier than the Casey timeframe, long before fetal viability. If the Court sides with Dobbs and Mississippi, the viability standard would no longer exist, and other states could join in “roll[ing] back” abortion restrictions to the 15 week mark.
Even worse, according to Kuszler — and in reference to an analysis from the Guttmacher Institute — if the Court allows states to determine standards for legal abortion, there are 12 states that have “post-Roe” laws to “trigger” near-total abortion bans. Meanwhile, the increased deference to states may allow eight states to retain their “pre-Roe” abortion bans.
“Essentially, the state would be able to value the fetus — even though non-viable — over the liberty and autonomy of the [mother],” Kuszler said. “This is a subjugation of [the pregnant person] on the ground that the state values the fetus more than the rights of the [pregnant person].”
The Dobbs case is of particular importance to establishing legal precedent for abortion. Kuszler explained that it is likely that the Court will depart “from the usual respect for long-standing precedent” regarding the protection of fundamental rights. Since 1973 and 1992, Roe and Casey have given individuals control over the private sphere of their reproductive rights, just as the Court has done for other rights protected under the 14th Amendment. Without these precedents in place, access to abortion and a person’s right to chose lose their fundamentality within the Constitution.
In the oral arguments for Dobbs, Supreme Court members like Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett made clear their desire for a country without Roe protections. Both Kavanaugh and Barrett dodged the central question of privacy rights, instead choosing to see Dobbs as an opportunity for the Court to assert itself as “neither pro-life nor pro-choice on the question of abortion” — a position that, like Kuszler noted, would allow states to decide the legality of abortion.
Amy Sorkin, writing for The New Yorker, said people in liberal states are essentially being told to “look away” as more conservative states imperil the “liberty and well-being of people who might be deprived of choice or pushed toward the sort of unsafe, illegal abortions that often cost [pregnant persons] of earlier generations their lives.”
In states like Washington, laws such as Initiative 120, passed in 1991, uphold the right to pre-viability abortions as well as abortions performed after 24 weeks if done to protect the pregant person’s health. In a statement to Crosscut, State Rep. Eileen Cody said despite the pending Dobbs ruling, it is unlikely that the state legislature will restrict access to abortion, as Initiative 120 was implemented as a “backstop” should the Supreme Court overturn Roe. However, Cody stressed that in Roe’s absence, a “patchwork” of state abortion laws could push people seeking abortions across borders into states like Washington. This is not only a grim reality but one that continues to place an undue burden on people in conservative states, people of color, and people from low-income communities. To this point, Kuszler noted that Idaho is one of 12 states with a trigger law in place.
If the viability standard is indeed abandoned, like Kuszler and many other legal scholars predict, given the tone and line of questioning in the Dobbs oral arguments, power over abortion access and a pregnant person’s right to privacy will leave the Supreme Court — perhaps for good.
“It is clear that many states will likely roll back their laws to become much more restrictive,” Kuszler said. “It is also unlikely that there will be an opportunity to revisit this through the Supreme Court, given the current constitution of the Supreme Court. It will be up to the states; states like Washington will still have a viability standard, [and] states like Texas will have no legal abortion save for very limited medical justification.”
The only thing we can do? Vote. Kuszler said both the states and the federal government are able to pass laws that codify a right to abortion. If the Supreme Court and its conservative majority are looking to politicize abortion and reproductive rights, then we should respond in kind and take our beliefs “to the voting booth.” We should also lend our support to abortion providers and abortion rights groups in states like Texas and Mississippi who are fighting to uphold a person’s right to choose.
So long as Dobbs is under review, the next 49 years remain unknown. For those of us born into the Roe era, the future holds an unfathomable outcome. Throughout anti-abortion campaigns, legal challenges, and a national culture that has waxed and waned in its commitment to gender equality, Roe and Casey have stood as a reminder that people deserve a right to their bodies and to their futures. Without them, we risk subjugating pregnant persons to a status that we supposedly swore off long ago.
