Where should you look for a valentine on campus?

Take the quiz to find out where you should be looking for your next crush.
Dining hall
Your valentine will be found at a dining hall! Whether it’s from Center Table or a five-star restaurant, food is the way to your heart. You and your valentine will bond over your distinct — and sometimes controversial — rankings of restaurants on the Ave. Your first date is an exciting dinner, either homemade or at a family-owned hole in the wall. As you shove your face with noodles, you realize you each have an end of the same bite. Just two dawgs falling in love over a pasta dish. Even though you might be from different parts of campus, your enjoyment of cooking will bring you together.
Frat basement
You will find your other half in a fraternity basement! You are outgoing, carefree, and always down for a good time. You are a hopeless romantic who will do anything for a TV romance, even if that means pretending that the loud music thumping in your head and sweaty bodies pressed against you means you are Nate and Cassie in “Euphoria.” You want to be the person who can calm their partner down from a fight by saying “Babe, look at me. This isn’t you.” You are ready to see past their navy sheets in a twin bed for an exhilarating love that will consume you.
Husky game
Your ideal location to meet your true match is at a Husky game! You are ready to become a part of a pack of your own. Whether it’s spectating cool tricks at a gymnastics meet, bundling up at a hockey game, or sitting front row in the student section at basketball games, you’re watching the players, not the sport. But how they look making that winning point won’t fully do the trick; who they are on the inside is what matters the most. You crave the excitement of late-night coffee shop study dates after their practice and sneaky waist grabs as they teach you their sport of choice. You two give Dawg Pack another meaning.
Discussion section
Your ideal place to find a valentine is in your very own discussion section! Although you’re introverted, you are ready to open up for someone you know well. What better place to do this than in the 50 minutes you spend every Friday crammed in a small room with your crush. You enter class late and all the seats are taken, except for the one next to the mysterious eyes in the corner. You’re cautious but intrigued. Soon, you’re sharing notes and studying for the midterm together. Soon enough you’ll have a shared Google calendar and will be taking all your major prerequisites together.
Odegaard Undergraduate Library
You will find the love of your life at Odegaard Undergraduate Library! Although you have a rigid study schedule, you are craving adventure in your love life. When you go to the library, you have meticulously picked out your outfit to signal “My LoFi playlist is better than yours.” You are ready to have someone call your name as you get up to leave for the night. You dropped your Husky card. The person who was sitting diagonally to you the whole time smiles as they return the card. When you get home you realize they stuck a Post-it with a date and time into your backpack’s front pocket. This is the meet-cute you will tell your children about in 10 years.
Stick to dating apps
You will find your valentine on a dating app! When it comes to dating, you have mastered virtual interactions. You swipe left mindlessly on your phone until someone’s photos catch your eyes, silently judging from the comfort of your sweatpants on the couch. You’ve explored all your options within your circle and you’re ready to meet someone new outside. Being safe has always been a priority, and that doesn’t stop when searching for love. You need to know your potential exposure is worth it. Keep waiting for that perfect person to swipe right on you, it’s coming.
Reach Special Sections Editor Martina Povolo at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @martinapovolo
