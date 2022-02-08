Yes, Pete Davidson is actually both funny and hot

Getting pigeonholed as the “Pete Davidson writer” was not a part of my 2022 new year’s resolutions, but I guess it was bound to happen.
It’s reasonable, to be fair. Pete Davidson (and Pete Davidson celebrity types) is still very much present in Instagram feeds, Twitter timelines, entertainment news, and the mind of Kanye West. The “ugly hot” men concept, the official eighth wonder of the world, is so intriguing to me.
My personal list of the ugly hots includes Pete Davidson, Nicholas Braun (of “Zola” and “Succession”), Benedict Cumberbatch (which is apparently an unpopular opinion), Jack Harlow, and Jesse Eisenberg.
These are all white celebrities, and truth be told, my list is inspired by a variety of Google searches and Twitter scrolling which just gave me a bunch of listicles filled with white men. The thing is: Ugly hot men are not ugly. They’re still attractive and very much bang-able, just not in a Henry Cavill or Manny Jacinto kind of way. The ugly hot variable is determined by a combination of eurocentric looks, E! Online articles, the colonized mindset, some magic Powerpuff Girls formula, and personal opinion.
The typical ugly hot male celebrity is still hot, just not in an Old Hollywood, Hedy Lamarr-esque way. Men like Pete Davidson are still attractive, skinny, white, and talented in some aspects. Who we find attractive is a composite, and the “ugly” of it usually makes up just a small portion. That single blemish brings them down to ugly hot status even though they’re not actually ugly.
Evidently, attraction is very subjective. Ugly hot isn’t ugly hot for everyone. I can’t seem to get it up for Chris Evans like most, but many in the general public probably don’t find Lightning McQueen hot. Subjectivity.
So that really begs the question — what makes people attractive? What qualities matter more to each one of us?
“It may be attraction at first sight, or it may be something that grows between people,” Pepper Schwartz, professor of sociology, said. “But for most people … the fact that they find the other person attractive is almost always part of the equation of making the decision to be [in] a serious relationship.”
Thus, in January, I once again took to r/udub, as well as Twitter, to figure out how our UW community really feels about the Pete Davidsons of the world and attraction.
TWEET EMBED: https://twitter.com/scoobydeeby/status/1479953226560507904
On Twitter, I asked “[A]re ugly hot men actually ugly hot, or do you think they’re actually hot hot, just not in a classic Hollywood type way?” Out of 66 votes, 24 said yes to ugly hot, 14 went hot hot, and 28 thought it was somewhere in between. A bit of a mixed bag, so no earth-shattering conclusions yet.
On Reddit, I asked which of the following men (if any) the respondents found hot: Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Nicholas Braun.
GRAPH EMBED: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/2nTUU/1/
As “ugly hot” is a physical metric, I needed to figure out the importance my respondents placed on physical attractiveness. On a scale from one to 10, with one being “looks don’t matter” and 10 being “100% looks,” the responses skewed on the higher end.
Out of 74 respondents, most rated having good looks anywhere from six to eight on the importance scale, with 54 respondents in this range. No votes for one or two — so much for “Love Is Blind,” I guess.
The qualitative responses suggest less shallow behavior, though. A significant number of individuals described ugly hot as “unconventional attractiveness,” especially under Hollywood’s standards, and the importance of personality — like humor.
“I think ‘ugly hot’ male celebrities should just be called hot in order to further emphasize that there isn’t just one way that a person should look in order to be considered attractive,” one respondent said.
Some stated that they actually prefer the ugly hot types because they’re more interesting than the repackaged renditions of the Chrises.
Another respondent dug deeper to consider the role of societal gender roles in shaping conventional attractiveness.
“Hyper-masculine guys (hot hot) are thought to be desired by women since the media has depicted attractiveness from the male perspective,” the respondent wrote. “'Conventional' attractiveness is … from the male gaze, which is why the more masculine celebrities (Chris Evans, for example) are seen as hot hot … Maybe ugly hot males are attractive because they're seen from the female gaze?”
I believe in human beings as equal opportunity shallow daters, but maybe there’s more to what straight women find attractive than just the jacked casanovas delivered by the Hollywood delegation.
“I do think women are going to take attraction as a variable, but maybe not as big of a percentage of what motivates them as men do,” Schwartz said.
With beauty standards perpetually evolving, we can afford to forgo our societal conventions of attractiveness and widen our dating pools beyond a Hemsworth boy next door.
And the truth is, I do believe that ugly hot people exist because, one, I love to be a hater, and two, there are definitely ugly hots out there — at the very least, to juxtapose the Chrises of the world. But let’s not delude ourselves into thinking Pete or Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) are actually ugly.
Additionally, while we’re having this ugly hot discussion, I really only look at white men, because much like the clinical studies in the medical field, our base standards of beauty are based on the scale of ugly, mid, hot, and ultra hot white men. It gets a little muddled when we try to apply this to others. Women, non-binary people, and people of color simply get the hot or average binary — because who’s gonna risk calling Danny Pudi ugly hot just to be called racist?
“Well, look at social exchange theory,” Schwartz said. “I teach that in classes about relationships. What do you get and what do I get? And what am I willing to trade that I have that you want that you’re willing to trade for what I have?”
Social exchange theory describes our relationship trade-offs, and personally, if we’re following this, I f---ing love the ugly hot people. I’ll happily trade off a white frat “gentleman” for a Pete type. Despite not being as primed for my Instagram feed, at least he wouldn’t derive his attractiveness from having peaked in high school.
Reach Opinion Editor Deborah Kwon at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @scoobydeeby
