Your BTS oppa based on your major

For both hardcore and casual listeners of Korean music, BTS is a gateway into the vast landscape of Korean food, film, television, fashion, and culture. Even those indifferent to Korean music cannot deny the soft power of BTS, or its ability to spur the Korean economy and uplift Korea’s international prestige. The band alone brings in an estimated $4.65 billion to the Korean economy every year, while also impacting economies from Morocco to Indonesia to the United States.
In the spirit of love this Valentine’s Day, take this quiz to find out which K-pop phenom is your one true oppa.
If your major falls under the Michael G. Foster School of Business: "Hitman" Bang
Sorry, Foster kids. No BTS member for you. Don’t be too bummed, though, because your oppa is Bang Si-hyuk, better known as “Hitman” Bang or Bang PD, the brains behind Big Hit Music and BTS.
Casual observers of the Korean entertainment and global music industries alike will know that Bang was instrumental in growing Big Hit Music from a scrappy music label to the multi-million dollar HYBE Corporation, which spans across social networking, Korean language learning, video production, and the Korean and American music markets (thanks to its purchase of Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings). Sounds right up your ally!
History majors: V
V and history majors are synonymous. As a history major, you spend much of your time reflecting on and trying to make sense of the past. Likewise, V is known as the BTS member most fond of the classics — namely movies, music, and clothes.
Communication and psychology majors: Jungkook
Your BTS oppa, Jungkook, is a pro at communication across mediums, just like you. So good, in fact, that he’s known for his ability to sell out everything from lemon kombucha to toothbrushes by casually mentioning he’s a fan of the products on his live streams. As a discerning consumer of media and human interpersonal behavior, you obviously would not be easily influenced into buying his favorite lip balm, Nivea, or brand of chocolate milk, but you would still enjoy the front seat to observe and dissect the social phenomenon.
Biology, biochemistry, and public health-global health majors: Jimin
Jimin is often characterized as BTS’s most expressive dancer, owing to his background in contemporary dance. As someone highly attuned to the human body and living organisms, you’re a perfect fit for Jimin. Just look at him go!
Philosophy, global studies, comparative history of ideas, cinema & media studies, political science, and English majors: RM
Your BTS oppa, RM, is known for his wide-ranging intellectual curiosity. Your ideal weekends include strolling through contemporary and modern art museums, curling up on a couch to read a Haruki Murakami novel, and delivering speeches before the United Nations General Assembly.
Art and design majors: J-hope
J-Hope: Spend 10 minutes in Parnassus, and you’ll understand why J-Hope is the BTS oppa for students from the School of Art + Art History + Design. UW’s art students are undeniably the most stylish students on campus, as well as the students who collectively exude the most effortlessly cool energy. Your BTS oppa, J-Hope, is no different, as evidenced by his meticulous outfit Instagram posts, daring style, and laid-back personality.
Art history majors: RM
If your major falls under the College of Built Environments: Suga
Congrats, you’re soulmates with Suga, one of BTS’s rappers and a prolific music producer for other Korean artists. Run BTS-heads will know that in episode 148 of the band’s popular web-based variety show, Suga shocks his fellow members with his thorough knowledge of seemingly niche architecture concepts.
Later in the episode, Suga’s team takes the victory in the band’s interior design competition. With your focus on the intersection of community and the built environment and Suga’s eye for design and unexpected musical collaborations, you and Suga are a natural pairing.
If your major falls under the College of the Environment: Jin
Your BTS oppa is Jin, the eldest member of the band and the crooner behind surprise hit “Super Tuna.” But well before he started singing about fish, BTS fans will know that Jin loves to go fishing in his limited free time. Maybe invite him to join you the next time you head out with your electrofishing gear for field work.
If your major falls under The Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering or the Information School: "Hitman" Bang
Your oppa is Bang Si-hyuk, better known as “Hitman” Bang or Bang PD, the brains behind Big Hit Music and BTS. You’re probably disappointed and confused that you’re not destined for one of the seven charming members of BTS, but don’t fret. This is a match made in heaven given recent news from Bang that HYBE Corporation will enter the NFT market through the sale of digital photo cards of their artists.
Bang also announced that HYBE is wading into the cryptocurrency market through the acquisition of a 2.5% stake in Dunamu, the operator of Korea’s largest crypto exchange. You’ll have lots to talk about.
Reach Special Sections Editor Estey Chen at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @esteychen
