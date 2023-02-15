Does Gen Z hate sex scenes?

February is the one month of the year where every day is a challenge. The sun peeks out for a short enough time that if you blink you’ll miss it, and the one thing you can count on is that it isn’t getting any warmer.

Though I normally move through these months on autopilot, last year's February was colored with more excitement and anticipation than ever, and I had the weekly releases of the second season of “Euphoria” to thank for that.

Every Sunday, my friends and I would gather in front of the TV to consume a little over an hour of some of the worst TV of the year — and have fun doing it.

Along with being impressed by Zendaya’s performance and hating what was done to Cassie’s character, my main takeaway from the season was that Sam Levinson, the show’s director and primary writer, definitely seems to have some sort of infatuation with full fledged, on-screen nudity.

Praised as artistic by the most forgiving and perverted by the most critical, it seemed like everyone had something to say about the numerous — apparently prosthetic — penises and explicit sex scenes that cropped up in every episode of the show’s run. My friends and I definitely found it funny that we were committing every Sunday to what sometimes felt like softcore porn.

Though this was certainly a discussion existing on the internet beforehand, I cite the weekly release of “Euphoria” season two episodes as a catalyst for the online discourse on nudity and sex scenes in film and television that I now scroll through every other week upon refreshing my Twitter homepage.

Opinions are spread across the board, but it seems that the most bothered is our very own Gen Z. One Gen Z Twitter user wrote, “I really hate sex scenes in movies and tv shows, like real bad. I wish they would use like 2 secs to imply they had sex n then cut to the next scene.”

This tweet sparked a large debate, with many people corroborating the original poster’s opinion by adding that sex scenes tend to be unnecessary, exploitative, and downright awkward for the viewer.

Others write that, though they don’t necessarily mind the scenes, they are bothered if the portrayed sex does nothing to move the plot along and is simply there for the spectacle, which they argue, is most of the time.

For some, however, the human relatability these scenes illustrate makes them valuable in their own right, regardless of whether the on-screen sex is a plot device or not.

“I don’t think it detracts from the story,” Katie, a third-year student who chose to remain anonymous, said. “I really like ‘Euphoria’ and I feel like, when they do kind of include sex scenes like this, I feel like it’s very rawand real in the way that they portray it, which I sort of appreciate.”

But despite the opinions of Katie and those like her, there are still many that exhibit antipathy toward these scenes for no other reason than sheer discomfort alone.

While this may seem like a trivial difference in taste regarding film and TV, these preferences reveal a concerning societal trend toward the more conservative and puritanical culture that has been festering in America since the sexual liberation movement sputtered out in the ‘80s.

While Roe v. Wade’s passing in 1973 represented a landmark moment for the destigmatization of sexuality by upholding the right to safe sex, 50 years of backtracking later, women once again find themselves in the fight for their reproductive rights. This, compounded by the all-time low sex scenes in movies have reached since the ‘60s, supports the seeming trend toward puritanical culture in newer generations.

Young people’s aversion to on-screen sex seems to correlate with a lack of off-screen sex as well.

“Only 66 percent of students had sex in the past 12 months, compared to 72 percent in the 2000 assessment,” according to the 2018 National College Health Assessment.

As sex scenes in today’s media get raunchier, younger people seem to be pulling away from sex altogether. Intentionally or not, this aversion aids in the creation of a culture of shame and stigma around overt sexuality, permanently damaging college aged people’s relationships and attitudes toward sex.

Though I think we are a long way off from a truly anti-sex culture, the fact that this sentiment is experiencing an uptick in younger people is definitely worth noting and something to be cautious of.

A culture that depicts sex as shameful is a culture that will disproportionately harm everyone but heterosexual, cisgender men, whose sexual appetites are deemed acceptable and expected by puritanical society. Everyone else who engages will be forced under the label of morally impure.

But despite all this, there is still a large and vocal crowd of people participating in this discourse who see value in preserving sex in film and TV. Supporters of on-screen sex reinforce the idea that the scenes are often essential character-defining moments and agree that axing the scenes altogether will just lead to creating shame around the discussion of sex.

As a final comment to those who remain unchanged in their belief that sex in media is unnecessary, I leave this quote from director Paul Verhoeven: “Nothing is necessary in movies. The most important, perhaps the two or three most important things in life, is sexuality. We all do it. The question of why it’s necessary to show it — well, you show life, don’t you? If the question is: Why show it? The counter question is: Why not show it?”

Reach contributing writer Anna Brunner at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @annabrunnerx

