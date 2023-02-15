Love is a losing game

Another date, another failed talking stage, and a growing Spotify follower count full of shallow phonies and fellow Toms who are convinced that mutual musical interests are indicative of long-term and romantic compatibility. Love has a place for players of all backgrounds to play, but after my last Tinder venture ended with my partner asking if, next date, we could “‘Coco’ and chill?”, it's just easier to feel ruled out completely.

To the certified lover girl, love more often than not is a losing game, a loose cannon with futile odds pinned against the devout monogamist who just wants to give her heart to someone who genuinely cares for her.

The prospects of readily accessible, expedited romance have been shoved in my face an overwhelming amount that apps such as Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge’s perceived promises of “meeting the one” seem to have taken an adverse effect on me. These apps, supposedly “designed to be deleted,” have only manifested as true in bone-chilling interactions and hive-inducing celebrity impressions that have left me feeling ashamed for even trying.

Based on my experiences, I grapple with the reality of feeling more like failure when love is being marketed as easier than ever. Thus, the steadfast lover girl’s desire for genuine connection, a slow burn, and fairytale courtship becomes a fading desire. To her, even unlimited swipes isn’t enough to fill love’s void.

From the initial chats of this year’s “Sex Edition,” I knew I wanted to write an article about this, because I can’t be the only one who feels dejected from today’s fleeting dating culture. But I shied away, because it’s just much easier to loosely spiral over your current relationship status than to put it into actual, publishable words.

But today, on my walk to U-Village, as I was totally vibing to a playlist featuring some of my main girlies, including, but not limited to, Amy Winehouse, Fiona Apple, Mitski, and Lana Del Rey, I realized that maybe I am in good company when I say that even at the height of our dating technology, today’s lovescape feels barren amid a culture of hookups and transactional sex.

As much as I hate the subscription to internet subgroups, I can’t ignore my playlist’s direct reflection of an extremely vocal community of “despondent waifs” who also can’t seem to comply with the modern age’s quick-paced rules of dating.

So, how can I begin to brood about being alone when I’m seemingly part of the vast community of “sad girls” that, as hard as I resist, Spotify gaslights me into identifying with through their punctual and recurrent “sad girl starter pack” at the top of my homepage?

To me and many others, music becomes escapism. Hard-to-describe feelings are put best by songwriters who have channeled their vulnerability into an art that, with each stream, admits for us that love is hard.

In anticipation of Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years, it felt only fitting to highlight one of my personal favorites, a track titled “Close to You” off her eighth studio album “Anti.” In this melancholic ballad, she still thinks about him. As she willingly sends love in his direction, it’s evident that a part of her loves him, regardless of whether or not the sentiment is reciprocated.

There is a deeply personal theme and painful confession embedded in “sad girl” songwriting, that in many situations, it’s easier to just be strung along than be launched into a void devoid of affection. Or, in Phoebe Bridgers’ case, to have your heart “stepped on” because to be touched is to no longer be alone.

One of my personal favorites from her debut studio album, “Stranger in the Alps,” “Demi Moore” has a hollow sound. Superficially a song about getting stoned and sending nudes, her songwriting travels layers and walks a terrifyingly thin line of feeling super sexy, yet vulnerably alone. This track immediately becomes a standout as I listen in with my experiences in tow and the familiarity of giving up oneself in exchange for being seen.

I think it’s unfair to boil down our nuanced experiences with love to such a ditzy aesthetic, and instead, consider myself more of a realist, who won’t waste time mistaking s----y situationships for genuine connection. And I appreciate the direct callout of these feelings in artists who know the feeling all too well.

In the track titled “A Loving Feeling” from her fourth studio album “Puberty 2,” Mitski recounts a romance defined more by reasonable doubt than definitive labels. This sense of female rage in her repetitive lyricism, laced with an upbeat rock sound, stems from the collective frustration in not seeing eye to eye with your partner.

Questioning the relationship’s purpose ad nauseum, we stall like Mitski, knowing that the answer lies within choosing between this loving feeling or being alone completely; we cling onto the cherishable aspects that are certainly still found in even the most doomed romances — leading to further pursuit.

Love commodified presents itself as easy, but, for a silent majority, more like a vicious cycle filled with unending questions and ultimatum answers. What’s the point in waiting for tomorrow, if tomorrow will never come? In a similar vein, what’s the point of sacrificing so much as to give your partner the moon, when they are immune?

Because of how their generalizations can mischaracterize a person’s reasons to remain single, I tend to steer away from identifying with online tropes. To reduce our experiences to an aesthetic is to discount the personal regard with which we hold love to.

And if life exists beyond the internet, then it surely also does beyond its created labels.

Keep guarding what you know you deserve in a partnership, but also learn from love’s many growing pains. And when the tormenting dichotomy between “he’s a nice guy” and “but if he wanted to, he would” gets to be too much, then it’s perfectly acceptable to just throw in the towel and follow your heart, in the simple solution and wise words, of “Oh Well.”

To listen to the article’s soundtrack visit here.

Reach Specials Editor Erin Kim at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eringracekim

