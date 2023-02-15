The trials and tribulations of the college courtship, according to UW freshmen

One of the great paradoxes of the college experience is the nature of the love affair. Between Tinder swipes, broken hearts, and overwhelming schedules, romance can feel like a hopeless battle for the average undergrad. When everyone wants a date but no one wants to date, is it even worth it?

An anonymous survey of 169 UW students found that 85.5% of respondents say, yes, it is. But what makes that true? And when we talk about “dating,” what do we mean?

“[In Mormonism], there's a culture of women going to college to get an education, but mostly to get ‘a ring by spring,’” first-year Isabella Pope, who was raised Mormon, said. The tradition, she said, is dating to marry, and then in turn, marrying for “convenience.”

Pope has taken a different path. After moving out on her own at 17 and beginning to explore her sexuality, she’s found that casual sex and experimentation can be incredibly enlightening. The importance of college dating, she says, is less about finding a committed life partner and more about self-reflection and growth.

This sentiment was shared among many survey participants. One respondent simply said they’d rather have a bad breakup in college than a bad divorce down the line. This isn’t, however, a dismissal of the intensity that can come with romance, as Pope herself can attest to.

“I went to Leavenworth and met this guy who, I swear to God, it was like looking in a mirror,” Pope said. “I was like, ‘Whoa, OK. Well I get it. I get why people want to tie themselves to someone forever.’”She even has a tattoo in his handwriting: “Live, Laugh, Lev.” Believe it or not, Pope says the two never actually dated.

Commitment and labels are scary words these days for some. In college, where the majority of the population is entering the dating pool for the first time, there can be an increased anxiety around how to refer to someone you’re involved with. When does a “situationship” become a relationship? This confusion is only exacerbated by new dating norms that come with social media, like the famed “soft-launch.”

Another unique (but not-so-new) factor of the university setting is the Greek system. Dating itself can be somewhat “shunned upon,” Theta Delta Chi member and first-year Alex Smerkous observed. According to him, fraternities tend to attract members who don’t want to be exclusive in the first place, encouraging the Greek life hookup culture and the stigmas within it.

“There's the whole hierarchical system where, if you're a bottom house, then people don't really want to hang out with you or talk to you,” Smerkous said. “If you're a top house, then everybody wants to, even though the people aren't different in almost any way besides for what house they joined.”

While the house you’re in doesn’t associate with individual merit officially, this mentality is deeply ingrained within UW’s Greek life. First years in this system tend to prioritize hooking up with people from houses with higher social status over a continued relationship.

The “hookup” has evolved into a beast of its own. The word itself takes many meanings, but 37.3% of respondents said they have hooked up while at UW. College campuses coupled with hookups, dating apps, and social events mean there are abundant opportunities if you’re looking for them, but sometimes the aftermath can be emotionally draining. One reply described a hookup as “a weird limbo of intimacy,” that, in retrospect, they say was “purely transactional.”

On the other side of the spectrum, first-year Abbey Locker makes the case for both commitment and long distance relationships (LDRs) in college. LDRs are fairly common according to survey respondents; 38% of relationships had while at UW are long distance. Locker’s current boyfriend lives in Montreal, but she finds certain elements of long distance makes their relationship even more valuable.

“When you can only talk to someone over the phone then you can only talk to them … you actually get to know a lot about them instead of just sitting next to them in silence, which is fun too,” Locker said. “But I think it creates a stronger relationship.”

What comes with that, for Locker, is a clearer sense of the future. Spending time with your long-distance partner takes foresight, she says, and thus becomes more intentional.

Be it a long-term partnership, a makeout session at a house show, or somewhere in between, sex and romance are an ever-present part of college life. The “point” of dating, in fact, lies both in the universality and the diversity of experience — everybody needs connection, but ultimately, the manifestation of that can look extremely different.

Reach writer Evelyn Archibald at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @evearch_

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.