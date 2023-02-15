‘So, no head?’

Editor’s Note: Jake Renn is single and available this Valentine’s Day. His Twitter DMs are wide open.

On June 23, 2016, the internet was gifted a roughly 10 second clip of a young man in an orange cap and sunglasses destroying both his phone and skateboard after receiving the news that his girlfriend will no longer provide oral sex.

The Vine, which accumulated nearly 200,000 likes and over 20 million replays, has become potentially one of the most iconic clips from the pre-TikTok video app era.

While, yes, the footage is albeit a bit funny, it plays at a larger, truly social issue that continues to pervade our world and millions of relationships across the planet.

Oral sex is and always has been, in many regards, male-focused. Even the phrase “getting head” is inherently rooted in masculine syntax, as it refers to the tip (or head) of an individual’s penis.

And although “going down” has emerged as an alternative, it is not nearly as charged or commonly referred to in everyday conversation and text. If you don’t believe me, just type both into the Google search bar, and I guarantee you’ll get two wildly different immediate results.

Now, before I go further, I should mention that this is coming from my heterosexual background, and will primarily focus on individuals with vulvas.

If you’re looking for an article defending your stance on why you deserve fellatio every time without doing anything for your partner, I’m sorry, because, for one, this isn’t it, and two, you should probably just go f--- yourself.

With that in mind, oral sex, at the bare minimum, must be reciprocal. It’s rather bizarre that, despite being a modern society, we continue to hold on to old beliefs and male-centered norms, especially when it comes to sex.

Third-year communications student Isabella Smith, who opted to use a pseudonym, agrees with the above statement, adding that duration plays a factor in the process as well.

“If I’m going to spend however long sucking on a man’s penis, then I believe it should be reciprocated back to me for however long it takes until the result I want, which is an orgasm,” Smith said.

It’s rather straightforward — an eye for an eye, an orgasm for an orgasm. The reality is that this basic concept is often overlooked, especially in collegiate environments.

“Ninety percent of the time, if you don’t have a boyfriend or aren’t consistently hooking up with a guy, he’ll only have sex with you until he feels as if he’s done having sex with you,” Smith added. “It’s only him. When he’s done, that means sex is done.”

As someone who has been in and around many male-dominated social groups, I can comprehend where this behavior comes from, especially when considering the hookup culture we have developed through modern technology.

Either way, I don’t condone it, and while it may take some time, change is always possible, and almost always, necessary.

It should also be noted that, like with all sexual experiences, consent and communication are crucial.

For many, oral sex is an intimate moment, yet for others, it can be a rather unpleasant or overwhelming experience. In these situations, don’t automatically assume, and ask what is preferable for your partner.

Pleasure is not a one way street, and offering to go down on your partner, whether it’s a one night stand or your girlfriend of five years, is not a steep hill to climb. If they prefer against it, don’t just move on, ask what they would like instead and actually follow through.

And, if you go down on them, and they don’t return the same to you, don’t chuck your phone on the ground and break your skateboard. In fact, you should be proud that you’re actively working to break social norms.

All in all, cunnilingus may be difficult to spell, but it is not difficult to do. Saying “you don’t know what to do” or “it’s too confusing” simply no longer flies. With a wealth of information and knowledge in your pocket, you can figure it out. Plus, I’m sure a good old trip down to your trusty UW library can provide more insight on the topic.

So, heterosexual men, do you and your temporary or long-lasting partner a favor and eat some pussy this Valentine’s Day. Trust me, it’ll be a beneficial experience for both of you.

