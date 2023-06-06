The big question: What comes next?

Graduation somehow happens to be the most exciting and the most terrifying moment of young adult life. Four years of university does not quite prepare one for the feeling of teetering on the edge of the present and the future. If you, like me, are stepping out into the world and wondering what should come next I have some startling news for you — it’s up to you now.

The sheer amount of options offered by life can be overwhelming, and the pressures of making the right moves can be daunting. However, in an existence full of potential paths, the reality is that there is more than one correct next step. In the months after graduation, there will be a lot of success stories that might make you feel like you’re on the wrong path, but let me reassure you that success and happiness look different for everyone.

If the idea of no longer being an academic shatters your soul, perhaps graduate school is your next move. Isaac Bendon, an earth and space science major, is jumping from undergrad right into his graduate studies. Bendon is making the trek all the way to St. Louis, Missouri to study geochemistry and cosmochemistry and is thrilled to experience new and different things.

He’s most excited about the opportunity to live in a new city, meet different people, and work on research that he really cares about.

Chasing your academic path into new places is a great way to continue your education both within school and in life, itself.

Perhaps grad school is on your to-do list for sometime in the future, but now is not the time. Taking a gap between undergrad and future studies is a great way to not only explore your identity and interests outside of academia, but also to get your finances in order. Whether it be a year or more, taking time to get your ducks in a row can not only prepare you for your next academic step, but could also enlighten you to an entire world of new possibilities.

Creative writing major Francis McManus is excited to take a gap year to explore the things they did not have time for during school. They plan on trying their hand at making their own wardrobe and exploring the world of sustainable fashion. Crochet, knitting, and learning to upcycle clothes are McManus’ only assignments for the next year and they are thrilled.

There is always the possibility that McManus might fall in love with textile work and never end up going back for their master’s degree, and frankly,that possibility excites them. You never know what you’ll discover when you have the time to sit with yourself and try new things.

“Overall, I’m really hyped to find my worth outside of academia,” McManus said.

For many students, the pressures of education have pushed aside some very important interests and passions in our nonacademic lives. McManus urges incoming seniors to “let go of expectations, those placed on us and those we put on ourselves.” Letting go of the traditional pathways of graduates and taking time to rediscover other passions, try new things, and just be with ourselves can unravel future paths that we never thought of.

For Kenna Fojas, leaning into passion is her primary prerogative. Fojas is a psychology and cinema and media studies major, and is preparing to write and direct a film starting in late June. Her film, “Peach Fuzz,” is a coming-of-age story about girlhood and, above all else, pursuit of passion.

“‘Peach Fuzz’ is run by passion, it isn't for school, it isn't for a studio, it is for the love of the story and filmmaking,” Fojas said. “We are fundraising for the film and appreciate any support in that effort.”

Often, it’s easy to lose track of passion in the hustle of academia. As your time as a Husky comes to an end, I hope you remember what made you start in the first place.

All this to say, this world is wide. Maybe none of these stories resonate with you, and that’s OK. There are a million paths for you to explore, whether they exist within your field of study or not, or within your country or across the world. Allow yourself to experience any corner of life you feel called to, and never box yourself into one field of living. Whether it be academia, the arts, travel, or anything in between, your next step is valid and valuable.

Your job for the last four years was to learn, explore, and master your field of study. Your job now, and for the rest of your life, is to keep learning and exploring and fill your life with passion, whatever that may look like for you.

To close with a quote from honorary NYU graduate Taylor Swift: “You get to pick what your life has time and room for. Be discerning.”

Reach writer Katelyn Grganto at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KGrganto

