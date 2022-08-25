Famously nicknamed “The Emerald City,” Seattle was once known for being exciting, innovative, and full of potential. Today, most people know it as rainy, gray, and generally unwelcoming to visitors. Students are warned about the “harsh” local attitude and the “rough streets” of downtown — attributes colloquially referred to as “the Seattle Freeze.”

For those who are not familiar with the phrase, “the Seattle Freeze” refers to all of these less than ideal attributes of the city, specifically how cold and distant the residents can seem when it comes to making friends. Junior Ben Frizzell heard stories about the Freeze even before he arrived on campus. Like many incoming students, he was warned that Seattle was not the friendliest to newcomers, especially during a pandemic.

“I definitely had a tough time meeting new people and finding a solid foundation in Seattle when I moved here,” Frizzell said. “I would say I definitely experienced what I would probably call a Seattle Freeze.”

Assistant teaching professor for UW’s psychology department Milla Titova learned about this phenomenon first-hand while studying social personality psychology; more specifically, the concept of happiness and well-being. Like Frizzell, she is also relatively new to Seattle. After having lived here for a year, her thoughts on the Freeze have shifted for the better.

“The Seattle Freeze thing is just really fascinating to me,” Titova said. “If you ask anyone in Seattle, everyone’s like, ‘Yes, it’s a thing, it’s real’ … When I first moved I [thought] there’s Seattle Freeze. Now I’m a year in, and I’m like, I don’t know if it’s a thing.”

The city’s reputation of cold stares and sidewalk glares has certainly carried a lot of weight over the years, but despite the initial shock and difficulty of stepping out into a new place, both Frizzell and Titova feel that they have since found a community they enjoy.

“I found that … once you do find some sort of community [or] some sort of a foot in the door of meeting new people, then the people [in Seattle] are a lot more inclusive and willing to get to know someone,” Frizzell said.

To beat the Freeze, Titova and Frizzell suggested taking advantage of the programs and RSOs available on campus. Trying new activities, finding common interests, and getting out of the house are all great ways for new residents to find a community on and around campus. Additionally, going outside can help you get more comfortable with your surroundings, and enjoy those rare sunshine-filled days.

“I highly recommend getting time outside, even on those days when it’s not looking very inviting outdoors,” Titova said. “But it does help! Studies show it does help.”

Titova and Frizzell mentioned some RSOs that they have found to be supportive and meaningful. Titova suggested ​​Peaks & Professors, which gets you outside and allows you to make new friends — with students and professors, alike. Frizzell is part of Unite UW, where students from across the globe come together to make memories and share life. Groups like these provide opportunities to explore Seattle and build community at the same time. As such, they are a great way to beat the Freeze.

But sometimes, even within a solid community around you, life can still be lonely. Thankfully, prioritizing mental health has become an increasingly accepted conversation, especially at UW.

The UW Counseling Center offers a variety of resources available to students, including individual therapy, group therapy, online resources, workshops, and urgent support. They also recently hired eight new therapists to better serve the student body.

“I reached out to UW counseling; that was my first time seeing any kind of counseling or therapy or anything,” Frizzell said. “My experience wasn’t phenomenal, but it was something. It was a good introduction to therapy or counseling.”

Since they serve such a vast amount of people, Frizzell noted that it’s best to use their resources as an introduction to mental health care, rather than the sole supplier. Don’t be discouraged if they refer you to another outside provider — this is their way of ensuring their services are continually available to all students.

If we are going to beat the Freeze, we will have to stick together. Remember that everyone is probably as nervous as you are, and don’t be discouraged if your expectations aren’t instantly met. It may be a sign to keep going and try something else. UW is a place with a lot of people — but also a lot of opportunity.

“It's definitely kind of like a cultural belief that [the Seattle freeze is] a thing,” Titova said. “But I hope I live to prove it wrong.”

For immediate mental health care support at UW, students can call 866-775-0608, visit UW’s mental health website, or — in the case of an emergency — use their 24/7 support crisis hotlines.

Reach writer Elise Peyton at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @e_peyton113

