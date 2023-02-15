Things to do instead of intercourse

Paper mache your favorite president's head
Check your credit score
Learn cursive again
Clip your toenails
See if you can do that thing where you get an Oreo from your forehead to your mouth without using your hands
Shop for candles
Listen to a Ben Shapiro podcast and try to not hit your head on the wall too many times
Join AA
Come up with your stripper name
Find all the socks that don’t have a match
Read the religious book of your choice
Clean out your fridge
Count how many eyelashes you have
Make overnight oatmeal
Rank your hookup list from best to worst nose
Go to a cemetery, stand next to a random person’s grave, and say, “I knew them well,” when someone passes by you
Watch a few hundred carpet-cleaning TikToks
Cry
Sort a family size bag of Skittles by color
Read The Daily’s 2023 Sex Edition cover to cover 20 times
Reach Opinion Editor Mary Murphy at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @marymurphy301
