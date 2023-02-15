 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Things to do instead of intercourse

things to do

  1. Paper mache your favorite president's head

  2. Check your credit score 

  3. Learn cursive again 

  4. Clip your toenails 

  5. See if you can do that thing where you get an Oreo from your forehead to your mouth without using your hands

  6. Shop for candles

  7. Listen to a Ben Shapiro podcast and try to not hit your head on the wall too many times 

  8. Join AA

  9. Come up with your stripper name 

  10. Find all the socks that don’t have a match

  11. Read the religious book of your choice 

  12. Clean out your fridge 

  13. Count how many eyelashes you have 

  14. Make overnight oatmeal

  15. Rank your hookup list from best to worst nose

  16. Go to a cemetery, stand next to a random person’s grave, and say, “I knew them well,” when someone passes by you 

  17. Watch a few hundred carpet-cleaning TikToks

  18. Cry

  19. Sort a family size bag of Skittles by color 

  20. Read The Daily’s 2023 Sex Edition cover to cover 20 times 

 

Reach Opinion Editor Mary Murphy at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @marymurphy301

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality journalism by clicking here.

 

More Like This

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Top News Articles

Top Arts Articles

Top Opinion Articles

Top Sports Articles

 