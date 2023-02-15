Things to do instead of intercourse

Paper mache your favorite president's head

Check your credit score

Learn cursive again

Clip your toenails

See if you can do that thing where you get an Oreo from your forehead to your mouth without using your hands

Shop for candles

Listen to a Ben Shapiro podcast and try to not hit your head on the wall too many times

Join AA

Come up with your stripper name

Find all the socks that don’t have a match

Read the religious book of your choice

Clean out your fridge

Count how many eyelashes you have

Make overnight oatmeal

Rank your hookup list from best to worst nose

Go to a cemetery, stand next to a random person’s grave, and say, “I knew them well,” when someone passes by you

Watch a few hundred carpet-cleaning TikToks

Cry

Sort a family size bag of Skittles by color