U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to grace the stage as UW’s 2023 commencement speaker

As the cherry blossoms fade and the sun beats in, UW prepares to say goodbye to its graduating class again. Who better to send them a farewell than U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona?

While Cardona is not a UW alum like former commencement speakers, his experience as a former teacher and spokesperson for education everywhere provides great mentorship and inspiration for a new graduating class.

“We’re excited that Secretary Cardona will address the newest class of graduating Huskies next month,” Mia Tuan, dean of UW’s College of Education, said in an email. “As a former teacher, he understands the call to public service that motivates and sustains teachers as well as the systemic challenges they must navigate to do their jobs.”

Cardona’s focus throughout his career has been on improving all students' opportunities for success. He began his schooling career at Hanover Elementary School in Meriden, Connecticut, learning English as a second language (ESL). Coming from a Puerto Rican background, Cardona grew up speaking Spanish in his home.

Cardona is also a first-generation college student, earning his bachelor’s degree from Central Connecticut State University before attending graduate school at the University of Connecticut. He wrote his dissertation in graduate school on the disparities between ESL and non-ESL students.

Cardona began his career as a fourth grade teacher, and by the age of 28, he led Hanover Elementary School as the school’s youngest principal. Following his tenure as principal, Cardona served as commissioner of education in Connecticut, where he dealt firsthand with the COVID-19 pandemic. Cardona and the state of Connecticut became the first in the nation to provide technology to students who needed it to learn in an online environment.

Now, Cardona is the first Latino secretary of education in history, sworn in on March 1, 2021. Cardona has worked to reopen schools following the COVID-19 pandemic, and has overseen the tremendous leap from 46% to nearly 100% of reopened schools within a nine-month period. Additionally, he has made great strides toward combating the country’s student loan crisis.

“We are in a remarkably challenging moment as we continue to battle the pandemic and begin to recover,” Cardona wrote in an opinion piece on EdSurge in April 2022. “But we have more resources than ever before to help address these challenges, including $130 billion for PreK-12 schools and $40 billion for institutions of higher education from the American Rescue Plan.”

UW’s 2023 commencement will take place June 10 at Husky Stadium. There will be an estimated 40,000 friends, family members, and guests in attendance.

“Secretary Cardona’s appeal to support teachers aligns with our efforts at the UW College of Education to invest in teacher retention,” Tuan said. “We prepare our students for careers in the field by making sure they are exposed to innovative research and best practices, so they have the tools, skills and network of peers and mentors that will help them thrive when they leave our Seattle campus. As Secretary Cardona has shared, ‘Teaching is the profession that enables all other professions. And teachers deserve respect.’ We couldn’t agree more and hope all Huskies are inspired by his message.”

Reach contributing writer Gillian McMahon at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsgillianm

