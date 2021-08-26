You are the owner of this article.
100 things to do before you graduate

  1. Spend the night studying at Ode

  2. Swim in Drumheller Fountain

  3. Have an Instagram photo shoot with the cherry blossoms

  4. Open a noisy snack in the Suzzallo Reading Room

  5. Eat smelly food in the Suzzallo Reading Room

  6. Sign up for too many clubs at the RSO fair

  7. Go to an improv show put on by The Collective

  8. Go bowling in the HUB

  9. Bike on the Burke-Gilman Trail

  10. Wipe out in Red Square

  11. See a crazy arthouse film at the Grand Illusion Cinema

  12. Go to Dawg Daze

  13. Take a selfie with Dubs

  14. Find a go-to coffee shop

  15. Find a go-to shawarma place on the Ave

  16. Go to a great house show

  17. Leave a terrible house show early

  18. See a new exhibit at the Henry Art Gallery

  19. Try to locate Parnassus

  20. Eat pasta at Orin’s Place

  21. Go canoeing through the Arboretum

  22. Steal a brick from Red Square

  23. Go to at least one sporting event for each UW team

  24. Check out the Seattle Art Museum on free first thursdays

  25. Hammock in the Quad or Denny Lawn

  26. Have a picnic at Gasworks Park

  27. Sing in the rain

  28. Boycott Starbucks

  29. Go to Flowers (every night)

  30. Join the #DawgPack

  31. Host a Rainy Dawg show and get an average of 11 listeners

  32. Go to Lost Lake Cafe after a concert in Capitol Hill

  33. Attend a Bricolage open mic (bonus points if you perform)

  34. Attend one of the UW Public Lectures 

  35. Go to Spring Fling

  36. Protest something 

  37. Post on UW Memes for Boundless Teens (and get denied)

  38. Be featured on Overheard at UW

  39. Go to Pike Place Market

  40. Complain about tourists in the Quad during cherry blossom season

  41. Buy a plant, name it, then kill it

  42. Make new friends at Dawg Daze

  43. Delete the majority of your Dawg Daze acquaintances from your phone

  44. Rent kayaks at Agua Verde

  45. Take the 372 for one stop

  46. Go to a Rainy Dawg Radio show

  47. Run across the Montlake Bridge

  48. Become an IMA bro or complain about IMA bros

  49. Go on a date at Gasworks

  50. Lose your Husky card

  51. Go to Beth’s Cafe at 2 a.m.

  52. Order a “Six Fidie” shake at Beth’s

  53. Skip class waiting for coffee in Suzzallo Starbucks

  54. “Fail forward”

  55. Eat way too much Pagliacci

  56. Get $1.36 selling your textbooks back

  57. Go to a frat party and question your choices

  58. Have a late-night rendezvous in a study room

  59. Go thrifting on the Ave

  60. Have a Game of Thrones marathon with your new HBO account

  61. Longboard through the Quad

  62. Go rock climbing at the IMA

  63. Say you’ll attend a dorm floor event and then forget about it

  64. Make awkward small talk with your RA after you miss their events

  65. Complain about HFS

  66. Go vegetarian

  67. Boulder at Crags in the IMA

  68. Develop a love for your favorite bus line

  69. Buy a poetry book at Open Books

  70. Go to a reading at Elliot Bay Book Company

  71. Complete a Full Tilt punch card

  72. Spend too much money on bubble tea

  73. Be told that you’re a sinner on Red Square

  74. Buy a Hydro Flask and drop it in an extremely quiet lecture hall

  75. Learn to dance with The Kompany or Salsa Club 

  76. Volunteer at UW Farm

  77. Hike Rattlesnake Ridge

  78. Change your major (and then maybe change it again)

  79. Minor in something you had never even considered learning about until college

  80. Road trip to Vancouver with your friends

  81. Form a long-lasting friendship with a great roommate

  82. Learn to live with a difficult roommate

  83. Walk past The Kompany dancing to K-pop on Red Square 

  84. Play frisbee or spike ball in the Quad

  85. Go to the U-District Farmers Market

  86. Eat any noodle dish from Xi’an Noodles

  87. Have brunch at Portage Bay Cafe

  88. Attend one of the Student Food Cooperative’s Humble Feast dinners

  89. Develop a fear of Quad seagulls and squirrels

  90. Step in goose poop by Drumheller Fountain

  91. Go to the College Inn Pub and order too many nachos

  92. Meet with friends for a “study” sesh (that just turns into chatting) on the Ave 

  93. Take an 8 a.m. class in Fisheries

  94. Take a great class and form a long-lasting bond with the professor

  95. Utilize the Career Center’s resources (bonus points for doing this during freshman year)

  96. Apply for many internships and get accepted for one

  97. Write for The Daily

  98. Pursue academic projects that you’re passionate about

  99. Take advantage of the perks you get with tuition, like the U-PASS

  100. Form your own UW family with friends and mentors you met here

