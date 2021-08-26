100 things to do before you graduate

Spend the night studying at Ode
Swim in Drumheller Fountain
Have an Instagram photo shoot with the cherry blossoms
Open a noisy snack in the Suzzallo Reading Room
Eat smelly food in the Suzzallo Reading Room
Sign up for too many clubs at the RSO fair
Go to an improv show put on by The Collective
Go bowling in the HUB
Bike on the Burke-Gilman Trail
Wipe out in Red Square
See a crazy arthouse film at the Grand Illusion Cinema
Go to Dawg Daze
Take a selfie with Dubs
Find a go-to coffee shop
Find a go-to shawarma place on the Ave
Go to a great house show
Leave a terrible house show early
See a new exhibit at the Henry Art Gallery
Try to locate Parnassus
Eat pasta at Orin’s Place
Go canoeing through the Arboretum
Steal a brick from Red Square
Go to at least one sporting event for each UW team
Check out the Seattle Art Museum on free first thursdays
Hammock in the Quad or Denny Lawn
Have a picnic at Gasworks Park
Sing in the rain
Boycott Starbucks
Go to Flowers (every night)
Join the #DawgPack
Host a Rainy Dawg show and get an average of 11 listeners
Go to Lost Lake Cafe after a concert in Capitol Hill
Attend a Bricolage open mic (bonus points if you perform)
Attend one of the UW Public Lectures
Go to Spring Fling
Protest something
Post on UW Memes for Boundless Teens (and get denied)
Be featured on Overheard at UW
Go to Pike Place Market
Complain about tourists in the Quad during cherry blossom season
Buy a plant, name it, then kill it
Make new friends at Dawg Daze
Delete the majority of your Dawg Daze acquaintances from your phone
Rent kayaks at Agua Verde
Take the 372 for one stop
Go to a Rainy Dawg Radio show
Run across the Montlake Bridge
Become an IMA bro or complain about IMA bros
Go on a date at Gasworks
Lose your Husky card
Go to Beth’s Cafe at 2 a.m.
Order a “Six Fidie” shake at Beth’s
Skip class waiting for coffee in Suzzallo Starbucks
“Fail forward”
Eat way too much Pagliacci
Get $1.36 selling your textbooks back
Go to a frat party and question your choices
Have a late-night rendezvous in a study room
Go thrifting on the Ave
Have a Game of Thrones marathon with your new HBO account
Longboard through the Quad
Go rock climbing at the IMA
Say you’ll attend a dorm floor event and then forget about it
Make awkward small talk with your RA after you miss their events
Complain about HFS
Go vegetarian
Boulder at Crags in the IMA
Develop a love for your favorite bus line
Buy a poetry book at Open Books
Go to a reading at Elliot Bay Book Company
Complete a Full Tilt punch card
Spend too much money on bubble tea
Be told that you’re a sinner on Red Square
Buy a Hydro Flask and drop it in an extremely quiet lecture hall
Learn to dance with The Kompany or Salsa Club
Volunteer at UW Farm
Hike Rattlesnake Ridge
Change your major (and then maybe change it again)
Minor in something you had never even considered learning about until college
Road trip to Vancouver with your friends
Form a long-lasting friendship with a great roommate
Learn to live with a difficult roommate
Walk past The Kompany dancing to K-pop on Red Square
Play frisbee or spike ball in the Quad
Go to the U-District Farmers Market
Eat any noodle dish from Xi’an Noodles
Have brunch at Portage Bay Cafe
Attend one of the Student Food Cooperative’s Humble Feast dinners
Develop a fear of Quad seagulls and squirrels
Step in goose poop by Drumheller Fountain
Go to the College Inn Pub and order too many nachos
Meet with friends for a “study” sesh (that just turns into chatting) on the Ave
Take an 8 a.m. class in Fisheries
Take a great class and form a long-lasting bond with the professor
Utilize the Career Center’s resources (bonus points for doing this during freshman year)
Apply for many internships and get accepted for one
Write for The Daily
Pursue academic projects that you’re passionate about
Take advantage of the perks you get with tuition, like the U-PASS
Form your own UW family with friends and mentors you met here
