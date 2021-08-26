Escape into the vertical: The history of buildering at the UW

To most, Red Square’s bland brick towers are little more than brutalist pillars serving some mundane function. But to the practitioners of a strange and illicit sport, the few feet of space in between the towers forms a near perfect “chimney system,” a desirable feature encountered on some of the world’s premier rock climbing routes.
By placing your back on one pillar and bracing your bent legs against the other, it is possible to slowly wiggle all 180 feet to the top of the tower with the same techniques used to ascend segments of climbing routes on alpine peaks. Climbers even drilled metal bolts into the towers in the 1970s to provide some kind of protection, but most soloed (climbed without a rope) all the way up and back down.
However, a 1999 arrest resulted in the chopping of bolts on the first third of the route. Not surprisingly, buildering is dangerous and highly illegal, and absolutely not what the UW had in mind when they plastered “Be Boundless” banners on the Red Square towers.
Buildering, the sport of climbing buildings using rock climbing techniques and equipment, did not originate on the UW campus, but the connection between scaling academic buildings and alpine climbing is almost as old as the sport of mountaineering itself. Geoffrey Winthrop Young, an early British climber, first documented the climbing of campus buildings at Cambridge University and published the first official buildering guide in 1895.
With the Cascades’ snowy winters making alpine rock climbing impossible much of the year, emerging Washington climbers in the 1960s and 1970s, many of them UW students, became creative, exploring routes right on campus.
“I went off and climbed buildings a little bit,” Mark Fielding, a climber who attended UW in the early 1970s, said. “It got to be kind of a thing for a little while — we just tried to figure out which ones could be climbed.”
With the UW’s array of distinctive buildings, many of them featuring impressive towers and steep roofs, it’s not surprising that the campus inspired a flurry of climbing activity.
UW climbers even published buildering guidebooks, two of which are tucked away in UW’s special collections. Greg Donaldson wrote a brief guide in 1969, and Thomas Brown and Jerry Walsh revised and expanded that guide to include routes for most campus buildings in 1972.
Brown and Walsh described routes in cheeky language that mirrored the terminology and lexicon of alpine climbing guides. They suggested for an “ascent” of Suzzallo Library, for example, that climbers “lassoe a horn and prusik or tyrolean to a large ledge. Ascend a chimney and exit on ledges to the summit slabs.”
But UW authorities never endorsed buildering. Fielding recalls one ill-fated attempt at climbing what was then known as the Administration Building (now Gerberding Hall): “I got spotlighted — busted — had to rappel down into the hands of the campus cops and got my rope confiscated.”
Given buildering’s illicit nature, information about the sport is scarce. However, the name of a certain buildering enthusiast, “Captain Defecto,” circulates across the internet with impressive regularity.
Captain Defecto apparently published their own buildering guide in 2004, and according to a post on a website called “buildering.net,” they spent two nights in a King County jail around that time for buildering. Following this, they wrote, “I’m laying low on the buildering for now. I’ll come out of my hiding after my probation runs up, 86 days from now.”
Thankfully, instead of focusing singularly on suppressing buildering attempts, the UW allocated an initial budget of $40,000 for the construction of a designated climbing area in 1975-76, leading to the construction of an artificial climbing wall structure now commonly referred to as Husky Rock.
Husky Rock is widely recognized as one of the first outdoor bouldering areas in the United States, and its designer, Lou Anderson, anticipating the rapidly developing physical standards of climbing, designed the area to be intrinsically difficult.
On sunny days in the spring, summer, and autumn, Husky Rock is buzzing with UW students who flock to improve their rock climbing skills while exploring its elaborate system of cracks and thin rocks. But in the dead of night, there may still lurk a team of climbers silently creeping their way to the summit of “Mt. Suzzallo.”
