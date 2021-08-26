Meet the curators of the Henry

One word reverberates across my conversations with the four women who make up the Henry Art Gallery’s curatorial leadership: collaborative.
It's not just lip service. Tangible threads of their cooperative working style can be seen throughout the museum's programs and exhibitions, which are curated in coordination with each other. There is also a genuine sense of appreciation amongst the curators for the different perspective each brings to her role.
Three of the four curators joined the Henry within the last three years, creating a fresh approach to how the team operates. It's worth noting that this is the team that has been navigating the complications of the pandemic. The curators have also been participating in the conversations on representation and social justice, and devising ways to expand on the Henry's stated mission “to engage all people in the transformative power of contemporary art and ideas.”
I spoke with Mita Mahato, Ann Poulson, Nina Bozicnik, and Shamim Momin to get an idea of what drives their curatorial visions, the paths each took to get here, and how their collective work amounts to much more than the sum of its parts.
Mita Mahato, Ph.D.: “The Rebel”
Associate Curator of Public and Youth Programs
Not many professors would leave a secure academic position for an opportunity in the art world, but like any artist worth their tools, Mita Mahato isn’t afraid to forge her own path.
Mahato was a tenured professor teaching film and visual narrative when she left her position to join the Henry as associate curator of public and youth programs. As an artist who works in paper cuts, collage, and comics, Mahato was already teaching at the Henry and thinking about ways to do more community education when the opportunity arose to join the curatorial team.
The career change validated the inner artist Mahato had been cultivating since her youth. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mahato, whose parents immigrated from India and worked in the sciences, learned early on that it would be up to her to decide how to engage with her interest in the arts.
“I don’t know that they knew how best to nurture my interests,” Mahato said. “So of course that led to a lot of rebellion and trying to figure things out on my own, but then also not immediately knowing what my resources were.”
Part of Mahato’s passion for working with youth stems from a desire to make curatorial work more visible and accessible from a younger age. Curating, she said, is not a career path presented to most kids. With Mahato's leadership, the Henry is working to offer a variety of access points that engage young people from diverse backgrounds within the context of the museum and contemporary art.
"That’s something else that we want to cultivate, that it doesn't matter what you're learning or what your interests are, if you're in STEM, that you have something to offer to the arts and the arts have some way to feed you as well," Mahato said.
Henry Art Liaisons, a new pilot program, brings together a cohort of UW students who will provide a bridge between the museum and the public and engage with the Henry in thinking about ways to decolonize the museum space.
Mahato’s role also involves connecting artists with the public and using the Henry’s platform to uplift local and marginalized voices. Partnering with the Freedom Education Project Puget Sound and Women's Correctional Center Washington, Mahato facilitated the creation of a zine of creative writing by incarcerated women.
“I’m very close to [zines] because my own creative practice is rooted in DIY printing,” Mahato said. “So, just to be able to create these projects that are around community voice through print has been really motivating to me.”
Ann Poulson, Ph.D.: “The Connoisseur"
Associate Curator of Collections
A scholar of Queen Victoria’s public image in portraiture isn’t the first person one might expect to find at a contemporary art museum known for pushing boundaries, but Ann Poulson feels right at home at the Henry. Her investigation of how the queen's image was created and responded to within a larger social context earned Poulson a second master's degree from Durham University in England, followed by a doctorate from King’s College London. It also helped her to hone the “closer style of looking” Poulson finds important to her work at the Henry.
“It still had a lot to do with image making and identity, as well as gender and politics,” Poulson said. “These are all questions that I find are very common things that people grapple with in contemporary art.”
Poulson grew up in Los Angeles, where visiting museums was part of her public school education and her family's engagement with the arts. Her grandfather and other family members worked for MGM Studios near where she lived.
“I grew up watching a lot of these movies from the golden age when they had worked there,” Poulson said. “There were a lot of the period films from the 1930s and ’40s that were doing these classics … and I was very interested in historical fashion and how it was presented to us now in these stories.”
That initial interest led Poulson to pursue a master’s degree in fashion history and museum studies from the Fashion Institute of Technology, which she studied with the intention of working with textiles in museums. Over the course of her career, Poulson has done hands-on work with almost every type of object, from antiquities and sculptures to paintings and prints, and noted that she's always enjoyed working behind the scenes.
Today, clothing and textiles are the largest part of the permanent collection Poulson oversees as associate curator of collections at the Henry, accounting for roughly 18,000 pieces of the museum's ever-growing 27,000-piece collection.
Poulson brings together her areas of expertise in the Henry's “Re/frame” program. For this series, Poulson curates a selection of works from the museum’s collection and facilitates an open discussion about how looking with a particular lens can impact our perceptions of an artistic work and the larger social contexts it inhabits.
Poulson also facilitates the process of acquiring new works for the Henry’s collection, which she believes offers one of the most impactful opportunities to create a more equitable and representative environment over time.
“I think we do a really good job at our exhibitions, but those come and go and the permanent collection is the backbone of the institution,” Poulson said. “I want to make sure that that part of our structure in our system reflects that initiative as well as what comes and goes through our doors, which is a much bigger boat to turn around, and a slower process, but it is one that is very important to our team and our leadership, and one that we are actively working on.”
Nina Bozicnik: “The Architect”
Curator
Nina Bozicnik understands first-hand the potential of spaces — particularly those incorporating artistic expressions — to create impactful and moving experiences.
“I was one of these people that had a very clear idea of what I wanted to do at a young age,” Bozicnik said. As a teenager growing up in Florida, Bozicnik had what she calls a “transformative experience” in a local art museum when she saw a show by Seattle glass sculpture artist Dale Chihuly.
“That kind of moment of going into a museum and seeing these objects transform space and have an effect on my physical experience, my state of mind, was very powerful,” Bozicnik said. “I felt like that kind of experience was something that art had the power to do and I wanted to make that happen and create space for that for other people.”
Bozicnik studied art history as an undergraduate and went on to receive a master’s degree in art history from Tufts University with the intention of working in museums. During a fellowship at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Massachusetts, an interest in working with contemporary art began to emerge. After a period spent working for the Currier Museum of Art in New Hampshire, Bozicnik’s desire to work with contemporary artists led her to move from the east coast and become assistant curator at the Henry, where she has been for seven years.
As curator of the Henry, Bozicnik’s work primarily takes shape within the walls of the gallery spaces, collaborating with artists to help them realize their visions. An understanding of how to integrate the work within the space is essential to successfully emphasizing relational aspects and challenging conventional viewpoints, Bozicnik said.
“In organizing both kinds of shows, I’m thinking about how viewers will move through space and how the work installed in space creates a particular experience,” Bozicnik said in an email. “Where you place individual artworks in a gallery creates a set of relationships, across the works themselves and with the viewer.”
Bozicnik recently had two projects on view at the Henry that showcased her skillful range in utilizing space: “STAR CLUB REDEMPTION BOOTH”, a multi-level installation by artist Elaine Cameron-Weir that offers varied perspectives when viewed from different floors of the museum; and “Plural Possibilities & the Female Body,” a multi-gallery exhibition featuring a variety of media expressions of the female form and femininity that are unlimited by objectivity and conventional ideas of gender.
According to Bozicnik, presenting art that challenges conventional modes of thinking is an intentional and subjective act. Engaging in this work in an institutional setting means navigating blind spots and undoing past modes of thinking about art; but Bozicnik noted that it's also a privilege to have the resources to be able to center and support the most impactful ideas of the moment. After all, Bozicnik understands that art has the potential to lead to transformation.
“It’s an opportunity to present and support artists’ work … that can serve us in some way right now,” Bozicnik said. “We are making decisions about the work that we are wanting to center at a particular time … That it can serve as a catalyst, as something cathartic, it can provide a range of possibilities, a rupture — art can do all of those things.”
Shamim Momin: “The Weaver”
Director of Curatorial Affairs & Chief Curator
Shamim Momin is always connecting the dots. As someone whose curatorial work has spanned physical landscapes, Momin is someone who can see the big picture as well as the multitude of threads woven into it.
This expansive way of thinking is part of what drew Momin to art in the first place. In high school, Momin had plans to become a scientist, but after taking an art history class she realized that art encompassed all of her multifaceted interests and always offered something new.
“It was so compelling,” Momin said. “Anything you can think of in the world is fed and filtered through art because it is made of the human experience and beyond that. So that really struck me.”
While majoring in art history at Williams College in Massachusetts, Momin began working with the director of the college’s art museum and got her first taste of curatorial work.
Momin went on to spend 12 years at the Whitney Museum in New York, developing her curatorial chops on a variety of projects, including running the contemporary projects series, directing the museum’s midtown space, and co-curating two biennials. It was here that Momin began working with artists on large scale commission projects and public works — something that would become a signature aspect of her work as a curator.
In 2009, Momin headed west with a big idea of her own to create what would become Los Angeles’ first public art organization, Los Angeles Nomadic Division. The initiative sought to remove the barriers and limitations that traditional museums can create for both the viewer and the artist.
“So many artists were working with practices that were harder to present in galleries and within institutions and just weren't as accessible,” Momin said. “It seemed to me that it would be an amazing opportunity to make artists’ thinking and their vision present in folks’ everyday life where they didn’t have to make a specific trip.”
In 2018, Momin joined the Henry as director of curatorial affairs and chief curator. These roles draw on Momin's experience through an array of contexts, from planning and overseeing shows within the gallery spaces to developing community partnerships and initiatives that bring art to the public in new ways.
The unique circumstances of 2020 made bringing art to the public an essential part of the curatorial practice at the Henry and across Seattle. Momin was part of the fostering of city-wide art partnerships that led to Murmurations, a collaboration featuring a wide variety of programming organized across Seattle institutions, including the Henry, Frye Art Museum, and Jacob Lawrence Gallery, among others. In conjunction with Murmurations, Momin organized “The Engine Room,” artist Gary Simmons’ interactive exploration of garage band aesthetics and culture that will host musician residencies featuring Black artists.
Murmurations and “The Engine Room” residencies are examples of how programs curated across contexts, with community ideas and collaborations embedded into their foundations, can have a strong resonance with the particular moment in which they come to life.
“One of the important approaches for me as chief curator is to really think about how all the parts fit together to create a total picture,” Momin said. “We don't program a show … in isolation, but rather, we look at everything else that's going on at that time, how it fits within the world at this time, what other moments in culture might be happening in the city or beyond that it aligns with. There's a lot of considerations beyond just the selection of the individual show … to think about and keep an eye on overall.”
When asked about what most people often get wrong about curatorial work, Momin laughed and said that, for her, curating is far from the simple image of a lone person pointing things out to put on display.
“In L.A., the analogy made so much more sense when I tried to explain it to people that [curatorial work] is a lot more like making a movie,” Momin said. “It takes a huge amount of people with all kinds of expertise and ways of thinking [holistically] … Every person involved in it is part of the system involved in making a show happen.”
Reach writer Rachael Sage Payne at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RogueRachael
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.