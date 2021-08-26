Congrats, you’re moving to the beach

Let me paint you a picture. The shadows are long and the light is slanted. You hear the soft, distant twangs of a country voice — the first chords of Kacey Musgraves’ Grammy-winning album “Golden Hour.” Someone is yelling at me for running a stop sign.
It’s me, going to the lake.
There’s some sort of feverish, every-person-for-themself spirit that grips me and my friends when we’re trying to get to the beach. Every second feels like daylight wasted; I seem to hit every red light, I get in fights with the ones who take too long to get ready, all until I reach the cold shock of Lake Washington closing over my head, my only relief from my non-air conditioned house and a long day at work.
When I came to the UW, I spent my first year staring wistfully at the water, hearing Lake Union was too dirty, Puget Sound too cold. I became altogether convinced that although we were surrounded by water, it was not for swimming in. I didn’t understand how to be surrounded by water and not go in it. Ignoring the advice of the locals, I dove head first into every body of water I could get close to, and now I swim more in Seattle than my friend who goes to UCLA. The water is only a bus, bike, or bickering car ride away. Not only that, but the sheer amount of waterfront in Seattle makes it extremely easy to take a dip on a fairly empty beach.
I don’t want you to have to spend a whole year not taking advantage of the water like I did. And if you’re not sure whether swimming in a giant city lake is a socially distant activity, don’t worry, I’ve done the research. According to the CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 spreads through water, and your biggest risk is just being around people on the beach, as usual. So if you’re planning to get out there, wear your mask and don’t overcrowd.
Here is my definitive guide of the best, most socially distant beaches in Seattle.
The Docks
I’m always partial to a dock. My firm belief when it comes to cold water is that wading in does you no favors. You must submerge yourself completely, as soon as possible. So this spot gets points for having both a grassy area to lay out on and a dock to jump in from, as well as its accessibility and closeness to campus.
Located right next to the Waterfront Activities Center (WAC), it’s a small dock that’s mostly populated by UW students. However, it can get crowded, especially during spring quarter, as people congregate to jump in the Montlake Cut right around the corner. Due to its location, it’s where I usually find myself on hot summer evenings, whether that’s by way of a solo bike ride to read and journal, or a frenzied car ride with my roommates to cool ourselves down on hot nights.
Bike here on the Burke-Gilman, walk down from campus, or take the 44 bus down to the light rail.
Magnuson Park
Magnuson is a giant park, and I’ve gotten lost in it my fair share of times. Along with a good amount of waterfront and sports fields, there’s even a beach just for dogs to swim.
There’s a designated swimming beach, which features a lifeguard and a platform with a diving board that you can swim up to. The crowd here is a bit more family-heavy, but the park features a large, grassy beach with plenty of room to spread.
Its biggest turn-off is its rocky shoreline — you may be tempted to make your assimilatory Teva or Chaco purchase before swimming here. If you’re lucky, you can catch a great view of Mount Rainier on a clear day from the park.
You can also check out Concrete Beach on the northern tip of the park, which has a large dock that I once went to on an awkward date while my roommate tried to start a fight over text with me. It’s pretty high off the water, so great for jumping in.
In general, Magnuson’s beaches are popular, so if you’re trying to stay away from others, this park might not be the safest bet. Take a longer bike ride here on the Burke-Gilman or take the 75 bus from campus to get here.
Green Lake
Is it the best place to swim in the city, or did it give you a UTI one time? Opinions are divided.
Green Lake is an outlier on this list, as it’s not part of the large apparatus of Seattle waterways consisting of Lake Washington, Lake Union, and the Puget Sound. It’s a man-made lake perfect for walking or biking around, and while its small size causes its temperature to get quite toasty by the end of summer, it also has the reputation of not being the cleanest. I’ve given it a try and I know plenty of people committed to its eponymous greenish shallows, but my loyalties still lie with Lake Washington.
The grassy, tree-lined shore makes up for any worries about water quality, in my opinion. And if you’re afraid of cold water, this is your spot. There’s a designated swimming beach with a lifeguard, dock, and diving board. About three miles around, there’s plenty of nooks and crannies to tuck a hammock in, and this spot would be perfect for a day of paddleboarding.
Green Lake is definitely still within walking distance or a short bike ride along Northeast Ravenna Boulevard, or take the 45 bus to get up there.
Secret Beaches
If you’re still doubting your decision to move to Seattle, let me let you in on a little secret that will convince you that you made the right call. Every time a street dead-ends on the water, that street-end becomes public property. Thanks to a city council resolution, there are 149 secret beaches in Seattle just waiting to be discovered by you. The city has fixed up some, and community members have spruced up others, but not all are quite ready for public access yet.
The Shoreline Street End page serves as a handy guide that lets you know how improved they are and whether there’s water access or just a nice view. They’re scattered all around the city and are great if you’re looking for a fun adventure and quiet spot all to yourself.
Reach writer Charlotte Houston at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lilgarlicclove
