Scouring the shelves at five of Seattle’s used bookstores

In this dark era of e-books and online retailers, many have predicted that the used bookstore will meet its end. Yet, some studies have reported that used booksellers have actually been making a modest comeback in recent years.
Perhaps it’s the narrow aisles. Perhaps it’s the creaking floors and haphazard shelves threatening to buckle beneath the weight of their literary load. Perhaps it’s the cozy nooks and the cats nuzzling at your feet and that unexpected title, at once new and already so well-loved, that now sits safely within your arms.
Perhaps it’s the convergence of all these charms, so desired yet so rare, which ensures that, despite the pressure of the cruel and corporate, used bookstores persevere even in Seattle, beneath the shadow of the spheres.
Twice Sold Tales: Strongest cat game
A 2016 article by Jason Diamond traces the fabled relationship between books and cats to ancient Egypt.
“While mainly used to keep rodents and poisonous snakes away from homes and crops, some cats were trained specifically to keep pests from eating away at the papyrus rolls that contained texts,” Diamond wrote.
Now, 4,000 years later and on the other side of the Earth, cats can still be found purring between stacks of texts in many used bookstores, with none providing a better feline fix than Capitol Hill’s Twice Sold Tales.
While no longer tasked with text protection (the solid brick building Twice Sold Tales occupies is, thankfully, rodent-proof), Hardy, Eleanor, Buster, and Lily still play a crucial role at this iconic used bookstore.
After perusing the shop’s extensive collection of first editions and rare copies, what could be better than plopping down in a quiet corner and reading to your heart’s delight with a fluffy friend perched on your lap?
Yes, the dream of Bastet is alive and purring at Twice Sold Tales.
Twice Sold Tales is open every day from 12 to 7 p.m. except on Tuesday.
Left Bank Books: Best reading nook
This anarchist collective bookstore has been attracting both local revolutionaries and literary connoisseurs alike to its Pike Place Market location since 1973. Step from bustling Pike Street straight into what can only be described as a 1970s New York City punk’s dream and browse the shelves of local leftist texts and zines.
Of course, if for whatever reason anti-imperialist publications aren’t your preferred genre, the shop boasts a healthy selection of fiction and poetry (not to mention all the required reading for understanding intersectional feminism).
An additional draw for this quirky bookstore is its famed reading nook. Climb a charmingly creaky set of stairs up to the second-story loft, and tucked between the “Anarchism” and “Anti-Civilization” sections is a quaint window seat. It is the perfect perch from which to follow the happy chaos of Pike Place and read some Audre Lorde (seriously, read Audre Lorde).
Also, be sure to check out Left Bank’s involvement with the Books to Prisoners program; they do some great work.
The store reopened to the public in July after requiring appointments throughout the pandemic and has returned to its regular hours: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ophelia’s Books: The epitome of the used bookstore
There’s a certain image that comes to mind upon mention of a used bookstore. You know the one: irregular shelves rising from uneven wood floors jammed with book after book. There’s a multi-volume collection of Emily Dickinson bound in 1900 and probably a few first editions of “Even Cowgirls Get the Blues.” A cat is scampering around by the children’s section, and right between the erotica and the plant guides is the perfect reading nook.
If there is a used bookstore in Seattle which best represents this joyful chaos, it has to be Ophelia’s Books in Fremont.
To call the assortment of books in the store “eclectic” would be an understatement. Pass through a maze of fiction and poetry on the first floor, climb the stairs to the cozy reading loft (which sports a sizable collection of children’s literature and YA), then descend the shop’s iconic spiral staircase to the basement, packed with nonfiction.
There is no better place to spend an hour browsing for strange and hidden gems than Ophelia’s. And keep an eye out for the shop’s resident cat: she’s always happy to greet a new customer.
Ophelia’s is open every day from 12 to 7 p.m.
Mercer Street Books: A hipster haven
Anyone who has ever argued that used bookstores are relics of the past need look no further than Lower Queen Anne’s Mercer Street Books for a bit of a shock. Opened in 2009, Mercer Street Books is the youngest shop on this list, though this is not to say its roots are shallow. It occupies a storefront that has featured used book stores since the ‘80s, and was founded by Debbie Sarow, a queen of the Seattle used book scene who sadly passed away last August.
Upon entering Mercer Street Books, one is immediately struck by the decor: This place is — if one can describe a used bookstore as such — chic. Verdant tropical plants hang from tall wooden shelves, which are all organized immaculately. There are even — get this — crystal bookends maintaining order between the collections.
Mercer Street is such a dramatic counter to the chaos many associate with used bookstores, and this is largely on account of Sarow, who took great care in creating a refined and organized collection of titles in a space attuned to the 21st century. And boy did she do a beautiful job.
Mercer Street is open Monday to Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m., except on Tuesdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Magus Books: A shelf of our own
No tour of Seattle’s used bookstores would be complete without a stop by the U-District’s very own Magus Books. They often carry several copies of the most common books required for UW classes.
Having served UW students, professors, and neighborhood book aficionados since 1978, Magus is a U-District staple, still drawing a constant stream of customers to its location just off the Ave daily. Its towering shelves offer a rich variety, including, but definitely not limited to, photography, sci-fi, memoir, nature, religion, travel, fiction, and cooking. An under-appreciated feature of this store is its solid selection of foreign-language literature, with titles ranging from Arabic to Mandarin to Spanish.
Be sure not to miss the mass-market fiction section, where you’re likely to find all the classics at prices even college students can appreciate.
With its rapid turnover and quintessentially independent-Seattle vibe, it’s hard to pass up a stop by Magus on the way to class; you’re bound to find something special.
Magus opens every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
