Chow Down

U-District takeout and delivery guide

Chow Down Logo

If you’re too exhausted to cook after a long day of classes or feel like mixing up your dinner routine after a week of the same Local Point dinner, you’re in luck because there are tons of delivery and takeout options near campus.

To save you time and hassle, The Daily compiled this list of local businesses open for takeout and in-house or third-party delivery. Nearly every establishment offers takeout over the phone, a method that saves them from paying commission fees to delivery apps, and some also offer gift cards.

Cuisine Restaurant Open for Phone Website Delivery
Asian Fusion U Dubbop Lunch, dinner (206)-632-6975 https://www.restaurantji.com/wa/seattle/u-dupbop-asian-fusion-/ Uber Eats
Boba Dont Yell at Me Lunch, dinner, late-night (206)-294-3900 https://www.instagram.com/dontyellatme.usa/ Doordash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, Fantuan
Boba Kung Fu Tea Lunch (206)-294-3900 https://www.instagram.com/kfteaseattle/ Seamless, Grubhub, Uber Eats
Boba ShareTea Lunch, dinner (206)-632-1038 https://us.orderspoon.com/6KRN4SEZQ2Y31 Postmates, Doordash, Uber Eats
Boba Boba Up Lunch, dinner, late night, gift cards (206)-547-8800 https://bobaupseattle.com/ Seamless, Uber Eats, Grubhub
Boba DingTea Lunch, dinner (206) 456-7192 https://www.instagram.com/dingteaseattle/ Uber Eats, Grubhub
Boba Meraki Tea Bar Lunch, late-night (206)-906-9213 https://www.instagram.com/meraki_teabar/ Fantuan, Chowbus, HungryPanda
Boba Oasis Lunch, dinner, late night, gift cards (206)-547-9967 https://squareup.com/gift/AX208H75RNCKT/order Doordash
Boba YiFang Fruit Tea Lunch, dinner (206)-420-2369 https://www.instagram.com/yifangwa/ Seamless, Grubhub, Postmates
Boba Taike Kitchen Lunch, dinner (206)-420-8951 https://www.instagram.com/taikekitchenseattle/ DoorDash, UberEats, Orderspoon
Boba Tea Republik Lunch, dinner (206)-497-7631 https://www.facebook.com/TeaRepublik/ N/A
Boba Timeless Tea Lunch, dinner, late-night (206)-294-3900 https://www.instagram.com/timelessteaseattle/
Boba Yan Tea Lunch, dinner (206)-257-0168 https://instagram.com/yantea_seattle/ Grubhub
Brunch Portage Bay Cafe Breakfast, lunch, gift cards (206)-547-8230 portagebaycafe.com Postmates, Caviar, Grubhub
Chinese Xi'an Noodles Lunch, dinner (206)-522-8888 xiannoodles.com Doordash, Postmates
Chinese Mr. Bian Dumpling Lunch, dinner (206)-632-2865 N/A Chowbus
Chinese Little Duck Lunch, dinner (206)-695-2564 littleduckwa.com Fantuan, Doordash, Postmates
Chinese Red Pepper Lunch, dinner (206)-906-9679 redpepperusa.com Seamless, Grubhub, Doordash, Chowbus, Fantuan
Chinese China First Lunch, dinner (206)-634-3553 https://www.beyondmenu.com/24537/seattle/china-first-seattle-98105.aspx Uber Eats, Grubhub
Coffee Herkimer Coffee Whole coffee beans, gift cards (206)-525-5070 herkimercoffee.com Whole coffee beans only
Coffee Cafe Allegro Whole coffee beans, gift cards (206)-633-3030 https://seattleallegro.com/ Whole coffee beans only
Deli Fat Ducks Deli and Bakery Breakfast, lunch, dinner (206)-257-4798 fatducksdeli.com Doordash, uber, grubhub, postmates
Dessert Cold Plate Lunch, dinner, late night, gift cards (206)-294-5938 coldplatedessert.com N/A
Dessert C Fruit Life Lunch, dinner (206)-402-6171 N/A Postmates
Dessert Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse Lunch, dinner (206)-823-3688 https://www.facebook.com/ohbearcafe/ Fantuan, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Doordash
Dessert Sweet Alchemy Lunch, dinner, ice cream by the pink, gift cards (206)-632-0243 sweetalchemyicecreamery.com Free in-house delivery
El Salvadoran Guancao's Tacos Pupuseria Lunch, dinner (206)-547-2369 http://www.guanacostacospupuseria.site/?utm_source=google Grubhub
Indian Jewel of India Lunch, dinner, late night (206)-523-5275 jewelofindiacuisine.com Call or In-house with $20 minimum
Indian Taste of India Lunch, dinner (206)-528-1575 http://www.tasteofindiaseattle.com/home/dinner.html Caviar, Grubhub, Seamless, Postmates, Doordash
Indian Cedars Restaurant Lunch, dinner, gift cards (206)-527-4000 https://cedarsseattle.com/ Caviar
Japanese BB's Teriyaki Grill Lunch, dinner (206)-876-9105 https://bbsteriyaki.com/ Postmates
Japanese Samurai Noodle Lunch, dinner (206)-547-1774 samurainoodle.com Uber Eats, Postmates, Caviar, Grubhub, Doordash
Japanese U:Don Lunch, dinner (206)-453-3788 https://freshudon.com/ Grubhub, Uber Eats, Doordash, Postmates, Caviar
Japanese Nasai Teriyaki 3 Lunch, dinner (206)-632-3572 N/A N/A
Japanese University Kitchen Lunch, dinner (206)-632-5688 N/A Uber Eats
Japanese Itadakimasu Lunch, dinner (206)-659-0722 N/A Postmates
Korean Bugis Lunch, dinner (206)-547-1918 N/A Uber Eats
Korean The BoB Lunch, dinner (206)-633-6582 N/A Uber Eats
Korean Tig Kitchen and Bar Dinner, late night (206) 522-4274 N/A Seamless, Doordash, Caviar, Grubhub
Korean Palmi Korean BBQ Lunch, dinner, late night (206)-633-9993 uwkoreanbbq.com Grubhub, Uber Eats
Korean Bugis Lunch, dinner (206)-547-1918 N/A Uber Eats
Korean Cafe on the Ave Lunch, dinner (206)-632-6001 N/A Uber Eats, Postmates
Korean Green House Breakfast, lunch, dinner (206)-632-2600 https://uwkoreanrestaurant.com/menu/ Uber Eats, Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates
Korean Korean Tofu House Lunch, dinner (206)-632-3119 koreantofuhouseuw.com Doordash, Fantuan
Korean Bok a bok Fried Chicken Lunch, dinner (206)-669-5976 bokabokchicken.com Uber Eats, Doordash, Caviar, Postmates, Grubhub
Mediterannean Shawarma King Lunch, dinner, late night (206)-420-1484 http://www.shawarmakingus.com/#front Grubhub, Uber Eats, Postmates
Mediterranean Byrek & Baguette Breakfast, lunch, dinner (206)-632-3864 byrekandbaguette.org Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub, Caviar, Doordash, ezCater
Mediterranean Persepolis Grill Lunch, dinner (206)-524-3434 persepolis-grill.com In-house delivery, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates
Mediterranean Aladdin Falafel Corner Lunch, dinner, late night (206)-548-9539 N/A Postmates, Uber Eats
Mediterranean Sultan Gyros Grill Lunch, dinner, late night (206)-632-7844 N/A Postmates
Poke Just Poke Lunch, dinner, gift cards (206)-566-6156 justpoke.com Grubhub, Uber Eats, Doordash, Postmates
Poke Hiroshi's Poke Lunch, dinner (206)-325-5855 http://hiroshis.com/ Uber Eats
Taiwanese Mee Sum Pastry Lunch, dinner (206)-632-7298 meesumpastryseattle.com Caviar, Grubhub, Postmates, Doordash, Uber Eats, Seamless
Taiwanese Henry's Taiwan Kitchen Breakfast, lunch, dinner (206) 547-8899 henrysseattle.com Seamless, Doordash, Grubhub
Thai Jai Thai Lunch, dinner, late night (206)-547-9999 jai-thai-udub.business.site Doordash, Uber Eats
Thai Thaiger Room Lunch, dinner (206)-632-9299 thaigerroom.com Grubhub, Seamless, Postmates
Thai Amazing Thai Cuisine Lunch, dinner (206)-528-0102 amazing-thai-cuisine.business.site Postmates
Thai, Vegan Araya's Place Lunch, dinner, curbside pickup (206)-524-4332 arayasplace.com Bite Squad, Caviar, Postmates, Uber Eats
Vegan Broadfork Cafe Lunch, dinner (206)-522-6966 http://broadforkcafe.com/ Postmates
Venezuelan Arepa Venezuelan Kitchen Lunch, dinner (206)-556-4879 facebook.com/ArepaVen/ Uber Eats, Grubhub, Caviar
Vietnamese Pho Shizzle Lunch, dinner (206)-632-1078 N/A Doordash
Vietnamese Thanh Vi Lunch, dinner (206)-633-7867 thanhvi.net/ Seamless, Caviar, Grubhub
Vietnamese Pho Than Brothers Lunch, dinner (206)-632-7272 thanbrothers.com N/A
Vietnamese/Thai Basil Viet Kitchen Lunch, dinner (206)-566-5136 N/A Uber Eats, Grubhub

Reach Pacific Wave Co-Editor Estey Chen at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @esteychen

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here. 

 

