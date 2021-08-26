Sunsets galore in the U-District

I recently told my friend that if I could, I would see every sunset and sunrise. These past couple of quarters, my friends and I found some pretty great spots for watching sunsets and lounging around for daytime picnics. Each of these locations is within walking distance or a short bus ride away from campus.
The Quad
The Quad is the best place to have a picnic on campus. Surrounded by cherry blossom trees and beautiful architecture, it is a great place to bring a blanket and sit on the grass with friends. You can grab food from the HUB, the dining hall, one of the many independently-owned restaurants on the Ave, or buy snacks from the nearby Target.
The Quad is extremely versatile, and you can do all kinds of activities. I like to draw, read, people-watch, and hang out with friends on the grass. If you’re going exclusively for a clear view of the sunset, the buildings will likely block part of the sun, but the sky above still reflects all of the colors, as well as paints the buildings in a golden glow.
Ravenna Park
Ravenna Park is right off of campus and a little bit north of University Village. To get there, head toward Greek Row and walk down 22nd Avenue NE until you see a grassy area and a playground.
If you want to have a picnic and feel like you’re immersed in nature, this is the place to do it. I love Ravenna Park, because if you head a little further in, there’s a beautiful trail that’s set in a ravine with a little creek that runs through it. The trail is about three-quarters of a mile, so it’s perfect for a quick evening walk or short weekend adventure. Given the park’s location, the sunsets may not be very visible, but it's a great place to explore during the daytime.
Gasworks Park
Gasworks Park is a Seattle classic. It’s about two miles from campus, which is a relatively long walk, but you can also take the 32 bus from campus.
If you plan to picnic, I recommend buying food from the Ave or someplace in Fremont and bringing it with you, as there aren’t many restaurants nearby. There is a ton of room to put down picnic blankets, play spikeball, and look out across Lake Union and downtown Seattle. If you stay long enough, you can watch the sun set over the Seattle skyline, and you’ll likely be joined by many people with the same idea. Gasworks can get extremely crowded, so it may not be as private as the other locations, but it’s absolutely a must-see before you graduate.
West Montlake Park
West Montlake Park is south of Husky Stadium. If you walk like you’re going to the stadium and the Link Light Rail station, you’ll see the Montlake Bridge. Right across the bridge, take a right and walk down the street until you arrive.
My friends and I love to look at all the houses in the area on the way to the park. The architecture on each of them is so unique, and it makes for the cutest little neighborhood. At the park, there is a rope swing tied to a big tree toward the right, and a big grassy area with benches that are right on the water.
There is a ton of room to put down picnic blankets, play sports, or go swimming. When you look out over the water, you can see the I-5 Bridge, and the sun sets right behind it as it goes below the horizon.
Marsh Island
Marsh Island is my favorite place in all of the U-District. To get there, walk like you’re headed to Husky Stadium, cross the Montlake Bridge, and take a left. The island is directly on the other side of West Montlake Park.
Walk down the residential street and you should see what looks like a trailhead, which marks the entrance to the island. The island itself is pretty marshy, hence the name, so wear shoes that you’re okay with getting a little bit wet. Due to the marshiness, the trail is prone to flooding, so be aware that sometimes it closes if the water level gets too high.
The island itself is mainly just a trail with a few benches and plants, but the views are spectacular. You can see the back end of the stadium on the left and a huge expanse of Union Bay. The sun sets on the other side of Montlake but reflects gorgeous pink and purple hues all throughout the sky and the bay. The water near the island is also pretty calm, so it would be a great place to go swimming or to just dip your toes in.
