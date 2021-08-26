500 years of injustice, lifetimes of reconciliation

It begins with a statement:
The University of Washington acknowledges the Coast Salish peoples of this land, the land which touches the shared waters and all tribes and bands within the Suquamish, Tulalip, and Muckleshoot nations.
. . . And thus the university’s official statement of acknowledgement commences each student’s college experience.
This utterance of acknowledgment or a version of similar sentiment inaugurates not just commencement. Many campus events, ranging from university-wide graduations to small-scale guest lectures open with a nod towards the Indigenous roots of the land the campus sits on.
According to the website of the Duwamish Tribe, “Land acknowledgment is a traditional custom dating back centuries for many Native communities and nations. For non-Indigenous communities, land acknowledgment is a powerful way of showing respect and honoring the Indigenous Peoples of the land on which we work and live.”
The university’s official land acknowledgement leaves the Duwamish out because the federal government, under which the school operates, refuses to acknowledge them as a sovereign nation. As of January 26, 2019, the Duwamish Tribe’s case for appeal is under active review to receive the federal land, benefits, and services associated with federal acknowledgement rules.
“There’s really no entering the land without acknowledging it or being invited and that’s what is called protocol,” American Indian studies lecturer Cynthia Updegrave said. “It’s the closest word we have and for us, it’s almost a diplomatic term.”
The land now deemed the UW Seattle campus has only been under the jurisdiction of the university since 1893 when the 350 acres of largely forested land was purchased and designated the new site of the then 30-year-old University of Washington. This land, a glacial-carved hill overlooking an extensive plot of wetlands adjacent to Lake Washington –– known as Union Bay ––had only been under the jurisdiction of white American settlers for 38 years prior to the purchase.
Humans have stewarded the land that the city of Seattle now occupies since time immemorial. The term “time immemorial,” as Updegrave defines it, is generally acknowledged by Indigenous peoples as the best description of how long Indigenous populations have lived in a certain region.
“If we break that word down it means ‘time out of memory,’” Updegrave said. “Time immemorial can go back very, very far. If we’re talking about the landslides on Mount Rainier, they are encoded in the story; they are remembered.”
While Tahoma’s (dubbed “Mount Rainier” by Euro-American settlers) Osceola Mudflow occurred around 5,000 years ago, archeological evidence traces the existence of humans in the region back even further.
“Archeologists have found spear points in mammoths which have since gone extinct,” environmental studies lecturer Tim Billo said. “They were what’s known as a pleistocene mammal ... which went extinct either right before or just after the last ice age which reached its maximum year around 15,000 years ago.”
The intentional stewardship of the land by the Coast Salish was upset when Euro-American settlers arrived and proposed a treaty in 1855 to purchase “all the land lying in the counties of Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom, Island, San Juan, most of King and a part of Kitsap — the very choicest and most valuable portion of the State of Washington,” according to a 2005 article in the Tulalip News.
While the settlers presented the signage of the treaty as a choice, most of the 4,992 native signatories — including Chief Si’ahl, Chief of the Duwamish and Suquamish tribes and the city of Seattle’s namesake — were aware that they held no true negotiating power.
“Puget Sound Indian tribes, weakened by new diseases and aware of the fates of tribes in the east who had tried to fight off white invasions, knew it was useless to refuse to deal with the U.S. government,” Sherry Guydelkon wrote in “Point Elliott Treaty’s 150th Birthday: A Cause For Celebration.” “White settlers were already moving onto their land, and the most they could hope for was payment for land taken and the opportunity to be left alone on the land that was left.”
In return for being coerced into signing away the land to the U.S. government, tribes were promised status as sovereign nations, reservations, hunting and fishing rights, and a small sum of money.
Some signatory tribes, such as the Duwamish (one of the stewards of Union Bay), have yet to receive federal recognition and thus “aren’t eligible to receive such U.S. government services as grants for law enforcement, education programs, and healthcare assistance,” according to a 2019 article published by City Lab.
The designation and strict differentiation of tribes based on location brought about by the treaty caused unforeseen challenges relating to intertribal relations along the Puget Sound.
“It’s complicated because the government created these land boundaries that restricted us from maintaining our own personal tribal relationships through trade, through marriage, through commerce,” Polly Olsen, Tribal Liaison for the Burke Museum and a member of the Yakama Nation, said.
The maintenance of hunting and fishing in traditional locations, as promised by the treaty, also became difficult as the settlers transformed the physical landscape of the region in the name of so-called progress.
Billo says that the construction of the Montlake Cut, a canal which connects Lake Union to Lake Washington, which was completed in 1917 was the most impactful on the environment of the Puget Sound region.
“Building the Montlake Cut really changed the ecology of this area in the sense that the [Lake Washington] lakeshore was lowered, salmon runs disappeared ... all the salmon in the lake now are introduced from hatcheries and actually there aren’t that many salmon here anymore,” Billo said. “Something like 70 or 80% of the wetlands were lost and these native villages were basically left high and dry.”
Despite the treaty and ensuing destruction of the natural environment, specifically the destruction of the Black River which especially impacted the Duwamish people, Olsen feels that it is crucial to recognize that Indigenous peoples continue to play a role on the land.
“We use this land today to get our own education as well as for you all getting your education,” Olsen said. “We steward the land for learning about the environment and conversations around resilience, leadership, and access to our cultural practices and ways of living.”
The UW has only recently begun making a conscientious effort to recognize the landscape’s Indigenous past and continued presence.
“Relationships [take] a lifetime,” Olsen said. “It’s something that you have to participate in during your whole lifetime to manage, maintain, and steward, and to build that respect. As an elder once said to me, ‘Colonization started over 500 years ago; decolonization is only 50 years old.’ So when you look at the timeframe of this work, we’re still infants in unpacking and re-establishing respectful and healing relationships with tribal communities.”
One project the university has been supporting dedicated to better recognizing the continued tribal history of the region is the Burke Museum’s Waterlines Project.
The project is based around a map that superimposes Seattle as it is today over the land prior to Euro-American settlement. The map includes the original waterways, many of which no longer exist on account of construction projects such as the establishment of the Montlake Cut.
“The map is a template also of understanding the world at the time of the treaty,” Updegrave added. “It’s a snapshot and you can see what the treaties were signed for and what was sacrificed.”
Also included on the map are culturally significant sites and their explanations. Viewers of the map, for example, can learn about the village which sat where campus and University Village are now, which was referred to as “Little Canoe Channel.”
The Waterlines Project is ultimately part of a larger effort to rewrite the colonial narrative of Seattle.
“We would like the community, the students and public, to recognize and to accept that there were people on this land before the university was established,” Olsen said. “In Seattle, the people lived and stewarded and, we had our own commerce throughout this area as the original people of this land and that’s why Seattle was able to thrive and become a metropolitan city, you know, become a thriving city, was because of the resources here. And Waterlines will help you begin your education on what that looks like.”
Projects such as Waterlines and the establishment of wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ (“wah-sheb-altuh”), the Intellectual House, in 2015 allow non-Native students to recognize and accept the indigenous history of the land they call home while simultaneously granting native staff and students visibility and recognition — something federal institutions have for so long and often continue to deny to ancestors of the first people of the land.
The process of building and improving relationships between various people and institutions of the land we all call home is, as Olsen explained, one which will take many lifetimes. The land continues to change as do the people upon it, but respect and recognition for its original stewards will always be crucial.
Colonization and all it entails — genocide, forced assimilation, and cultural erasure — began over 500 years ago and the decolonial movement is young. There will be mistakes made along the way — cross-cultural trip-ups requiring stitches woven from humility and openness — but so long as learning commences, real progress is being achieved. Let the lifetime commence.
Reach writer Sophie Aanerud at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thesraanerud
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.