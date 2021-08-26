Revolutionary BIPoC women of the UW: Dr. Helen Chu

With the context of the global pandemic disproportionately impacting BIPoC communities, the sudden increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in the country, the ongoing movement for supporting Black lives, and professors on our university making openly sexist comments about women in STEM, learning about the story and impact of Dr. Helen Chu is monumental. She proves the resilience of women of color and that STEM is by no means a white man’s game.
Chu is an associate professor of medicine and allergy and infectious diseases, and an adjunct associate professor of epidemiology and global health. Originally from China, she channeled her cultural values of strength and resilience into her pursuits in the United States. After getting her bachelor’s at Cornell, her M.D. in medicine at Duke, and eventually her master’s of public health in immunology at the UW, she has pursued impactful research on maternal immunization and has made significant scientific advancements toward addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in our community.
Chu is said to be the first physician to identify COVID-19 in the United States. Although the federal government denied Chu and other Washington state physicians the ability to track the spread of COVID-19 when it first appeared in the state last year, she actively defied the federal government’s orders for the sake of protecting the community.
While directing the Seattle Flu Study, Chu had access to a number of nasal swabs from individuals in the state. In a hero-like fashion, she persisted with her instinct and, along with her team, tested the swabs for COVID-19 against federal orders not to do so — one of which resulted in a positive test result, becoming the first recorded case of COVID-19 in the country. Her work proved that the spread of the virus was prevalent in the state and prompted public health officials to address and alleviate the pandemic before the massive spread began.
The persistence of one woman of color and the team she was leading became the spark needed for the government to understand the severity of the pandemic, saving countless lives in the process.
Chu’s work with her team has since expanded to utilizing her research and early work in the pandemic to support our marginalized communities — and contribute to the formulation of the vaccines we have today.
“What we have contributed as a group is to develop a pandemic surveillance platform and to use it to identify early spread of SARS-CoV-2, and then to expand this work to really understand the spread of SARS-CoV-2 among vulnerable populations, like the college campus and in homeless shelters,” Chu said. “We have also done a lot of work in the early days to identify individuals recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection, and to collect information on how they have been doing over time, and to collect samples from them that have been used to develop a lot of the therapies and vaccines.”
Chu has also recently been named the Washingtonian of the Year for her ongoing work. She described to me how, as a Chinese woman, her histories and culture have inspired her to persist in the daunting work she is being honored for — and make history of her own.
“I come from a family of journalists, academics, and artists who all were persecuted during the Cultural Revolution in China,” Chu said. “My entire family was branded as intellectuals and sent to the work camps in the countryside. I feel grateful every day for the opportunities that I have.”
BIPoC women have historically been underrepresented in STEM, rarely given opportunities due to the dominance of white men in these fields. According to the 2020 State of U.S. Science and Engineering report, “despite accounting for over half of the college-educated workforce, women in the United States made up only 29% of those employed in science and engineering occupations in 2017.”
Of that 29%, only 11.5% of them were women of color — further, women of color have the smallest share of STEM degrees when compared to men and white women.
Although certain white professors at the UW have publicly claimed that there aren’t many women in power in STEM simply because they’re not that interested in it, that is far from the truth. There is an underlying systemic issue that inhibits these women (especially women of color) from actively pursuing these career paths, and the pay gap is just one of many examples that prove the instability and unsustainability of these careers based on gender.
According to the 2018 Census, “women in computer, engineering, and science occupations were paid an estimated 80.7% of men’s annual median earnings.”
“There are certainly a disproportionate number of white men in science,” Chu said. “There are many white men who are my collaborators and colleagues, and I have a lot of respect and admiration for what they do. I am optimistic that things are getting better [and] that actions and comments from just a decade ago are no longer acceptable.”
Despite the overwhelming white and male dominance in science, Chu and her work during this pandemic and long before it have provided future women in STEM a model of what they can be and accomplish in this field.
Chu is also an exemplary figure for Asian folks in our current state of the country. In 2021, we are seeing a rise in hate crimes against Asian folks — likely due to xenophobic and racist perceptions of Asian people and their proximity to the origins of COVID-19.
In a study done by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at CSU Long Beach, anti-Asian hate crimes surged 149% in 2020.
As an Asian woman, Chu takes pride in her ability to take up space in her field and make monumental contributions to tracking this virus and preventing it from destroying the community — even while members of her own community are being targeted for it.
“I am glad that I can represent something positive for my Asian community, and for women in science, and that it can serve as a source of pride for many immigrants to the US,” Chu said. “There has been a lot of racism that has come to the forefront during this pandemic, against Asian people and BIPoC in general. This has been a very divisive time for our nation, but I am hopeful that we are moving forward.”
Chu is a model of what an equitable and powerful future dedicated to empowering and caring for the community looks like.
She has embodied persistence, despite attacks on her community, reiterating community care and continuing her work to improve the public health of our country. She treats these attacks on Asian folks not as a deterrence from her work to support the community, but rather as a reminder of the systemic inequities that plague our community as well as various others. Her work ties our liberation as separate marginalized communities together, fighting for the safety for all marginalized communities disproportionately impacted by this virus.
In a time where anti-racism must be at the forefront of our work to pursue an equitable future, she embodies what it means to act in a way that doesn’t just denounce racism but actively pursues work that combats it.
She embodied tenacity amid being told by those in power in the federal government to not further her work. Her active pursuit of her instinct resulted in the formation of history, altering the spread and tracking of a global pandemic that has killed more than half a million people in this country — who knows how many more we would’ve lost without her early work in tracking the virus.
In a time where those in power, from our government to our own university, are gaslighting our issues or failing to meet our demands and needs during this public health and racism pandemic, this tenacity is a value many of us need to see exhibited.
Chu also acts in honor of her identity and has consistently held pride in where she comes from, connecting the dots between her experiences as an immigrant, researcher, physician, and professor. She stands firm in her convictions that the work she has done is excellent, that her identities as a woman of color are excellent, and especially, that the intersection of her meaningful work and the values inherited from where she comes from makes her all the more powerful.
In a time where whiteness and men dominate our world and our histories, it’s important now more than ever to hear stories like Chu’s and understand the power of BIPoC women being able to make history and become heroes for the community — saving lives one day at a time.
