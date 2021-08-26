Center for an Informed Public helps UW students navigate deceptive information online

Millions of articles are shared and retweeted daily. With the myriad of headlines in everyone’s feed, it’s no wonder that people of all ages experience difficulties discerning fact from fiction. Fortunately, the UW Center for an Informed Public (CIP) works to help students and the general public navigate how to become more literate consumers of media.
The CIP was founded in 2019 as a collaboration between the UW and Washington State University, with the aim of bringing together researchers and students from across disciplines to better understand how to recognize misinformation (false information spread unintentionally) and disinformation (false information spread with malicious intent). CIP Director Jevin West spoke to the gravity of mis- and disinformation.
“[Mis- and disinformation] is one of the biggest challenges of our time,” West said.
The CIP, a nonpartisan research center, acknowledges that misinformation directly affects our ability to deal with pressing issues, such as climate change. Ryan Calo, principal investigator at the CIP and a professor at the UW School of Law, recognized that mis- and disinformation are nuanced issues that require expertise from disciplines including law, policy, information science, and communication in order for students to navigate them successfully.
“I want to offer to incoming freshmen that we are a resource for them, starting with our website,” Calo said.
These resources span courses such as the popular “Calling Bullshit: Data Reasoning in a Digital World” and a number of CIP lectures and workshops. Many workshops, including the annual MisinfoDay in which over 1,000 students participated virtually March 18, are available online for students and the general public.
Melinda Haughey, a doctoral student in human centered design and engineering working with CIP faculty, mentioned the “SIFT” method as a strategy to recognize and examine misinformation and disinformation.
“This is a really simple method to help people who first see information that might be questionable or if you feel like it really appeals to emotion — that’s always a signal that it might have some ulterior motives,” Haughey said.
Even with the tools available to students at the UW, students often ask staff at the CIP how to confront friends or family that may unintentionally spread faulty information on social media.
“I struggle with this, and I study this, think about this, and read about this every day,” West said.
West and other investigators acknowledged that there was no foolproof process for approaching others. Michael Grass, assistant director of communications for the CIP, acknowledged the role of algorithms and the increased nuance in rapid, online interactions.
“Part of [speaking to friends and loved ones about misinformation] is a conversation about technology and the algorithms that curate search results,” Grass said.
Grass also said it was important to recognize that it may be counterproductive to call someone out online and emphasized that it is important to have discussions about mis- and disinformation in-person.
“Lead with empathy,” West said. “Try to ask questions about how they know what they know.”
Additionally, faculty with the CIP recommend seeking common ground to initiate difficult conversations.
The CIP also has a number of opportunities for undergraduates and graduate students alike to become involved in this developing field of academic study.
“One of the cool things about what we do is we have student researchers,” Grass said.
Student researchers collaborate with faculty and peers from other universities on a variety of issues ranging from politics to science. In collaboration with peers at Stanford University, researchers published a project in March 2021 on the 2020 election that received acclaim from Christopher Krebs, the first director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency. Krebs described the project as “the seminal report on what happened in 2020, not just the election but also through Jan. 6.”
Joseph Schafer, a fourth-year undergraduate in computer science and ethics, credited his work as a data analyst on the Election Integrity Partnership report, “The Long Fuse: Misinformation and the 2020 Election,” as particularly impactful.
“If someone had told me a year ago that work I did would be written about in news outlets across the country, including both the New York Times and the Washington Post, I would have thought they were crazy,” Schafer said in an email. “Working with the center has made that possible, which I’m very grateful for.”
Schafer plans on applying for graduate school following his work at the CIP.
Regardless of which field of study you pursue at the UW, the CIP is an open resource to help you develop the critical thinking skills necessary to root out false information far beyond your time at the UW.
“Mis- and disinformation is going to make it into our lives whether we want it to or not,” Haughey said. “All citizens — young and old — should be aware of the challenges mis- and disinformation present and that’s the goal of the Center for an Informed Public. We’re trying to search and take action for a more informed public, and that includes everyone.”
